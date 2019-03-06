Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘em Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.^p
Good Examples. Congratulations to all those responsible for the beautification of West Venice Avenue. It’s really starting to shape up and affords a beautiful Venice Avenue for the city of Venice. Also, congratulations to the merchants and the municipalities of Osprey and Nokomis for the wonderful job they’re doing in terms of landscaping, many times even before construction is finished along Route 41. It makes the towns look very, very inviting. Venice could learn a lot from these towns in terms of beautification along the stretch of 41. Apparently, these two towns have found a way to do this. Hopefully, we can do the same and make our city that much more beautiful and inviting.
Not the Same. To those of you who insist on comparing our fence down Venice Avenue and gated communities to a wall along the border — assuming you can read as well as you can complain, please look up the definition of false equivalency.
They’re Still Dogs. They’re all cute, but please, please, please, pick up after your dog in downtown Venice. Last Saturday while walking down the street at the Farmers Market, right in the middle where people were eating their ice cream, there was waste from dogs that everyone was stepping in. It was pretty disgusting. Also, please keep your dogs off the tables where people are eating. We actually saw a family eating dinner and their dog was up on the table. We understand that your pets are your babies, but they do not belong on public dining tables.
Good Job. I was on Manasota Beach on Tuesday and I want to give out kudos to the lifeguard there. The waves were large and taking people off their feet many times. There was a young man lifeguard around 11 o’clock that just ran like crazy and saved whoever he could. Luckily, people were not hurt, but I want to give kudos to him for being alert and paying attention.
Boo, Tourists. I would be happy to pay an extra $656 in property taxes to preserve our beautiful city on the Gulf and discourage tourists. I’ve been a resident for about 20 years, and I’m just really, really tired of everything for business. Let Sarasota have the business; why should we have business here? We want a nice, beautiful village in our little city. Tourists only help business, not residents.
Wrong Lane. This is about the eastbound lanes in the 100 hundred block of West Venice Avenue. Several times I have wanted to turn left on Business 41 and the first car in the left-turn lane (perhaps a snowbird) was in the wrong lane and wanted to go straight over the bridge, thereby holding up the entire lane behind them. I don’t know how it could be done, but there should be a sign at the Nokomis intersection saying “Left-hand turn only.”
Light the Signs. I think it’s an excellent idea that you put the four-way stops in downtown Venice. Unfortunately, a lot of people are sliding through them or not stopping. I don’t know if they’re getting used to them or it’s just that they don’t see them, but there have been a lot of near-misses with cars and pedestrians. So, I think a solution might be to put those lights around the edge of the stop signs that are run by solar, like they have on Jacaranda and Capri Isles. That way they would be very visible to everyone. I think it would solve the problem or at least fewer people would run the stop sign. I don’t know how much the cost would be, but at least it would be run by solar power.
The Worst. The wall is a total waste of our taxpayer dollars. Border crossings are the lowest in 15 years. We have someone in the White House who has no moral compass. He’s only concerned with what’s in it for his family and himself. He is a self-admitted sexual predator and brings dishonor to the office. Trump will go down in history as the worst president ever.
Flag Needed. Is it possible that someone could donate a new flag to our beautiful Venice High School? The flag that is flying now is severely tattered and needs to be replaced. If anyone could donate a flag, that would be a beautiful thing.
