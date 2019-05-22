Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘em Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long, rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.^p
Don’t dictate votes. The caller who said no to Trump in Saturday’s newspaper — who are you to dictate who other people want to vote for? Donald Trump has done more for this country than any of your Democrats or Republicans. He’s not a politician, he’s a businessman. What business were you in, liberal?
Still need a light. Much earlier in your newspaper I read the plans for widening the bypass. There was no mentioning of a red-green light at Detwiler’s. I feel that is very necessary to have a light in this location. Is there anything that can be done to facilitate this?
Turn a blind eye. I think you should look the other way when these things happen in the parks. The behavior is inappropriate and shouldn’t be there, but these things happen all the time in parks all across the country. Heterosexual boys and girls are messing around in the woods on weekends and there’s nothing on the front page on that. It happens all the time. There’s no front-page news or fines for that, so I think we should play fair across the board. Look the other way for homosexual behavior and heterosexual behavior, or fine everyone. Let’s get those kids out of the woods on their prom weekend and put them in jail, like this person who called in to the Gondolier Sun^p would like to see.
And the date is …? In the May 4 edition under Sports Briefs, the article headline claims there’s a Park Day at CoolToday Park. It’s a great article about what looks to be a great day, but there’s no date. Come on, guys, you’re better than this.
Better brick than wood. I want to thank the person who sent the message to the Let’em Have It line about the apartment and homes in buildings going up that are not made of brick. Thank you for bringing that to my attention. I don’t know why our building code people are letting this happen. I see this everywhere where there are two- or three-story condos and apartment buildings going up made completely of wood, no brick. Not even the first floor is brick. They’re all wood. The next hurricane, these are going down like a house of cards, only to drive my insurance costs up. Why are our elected officials allowing this to happen? This is going to be a catastrophe, not if a hurricane comes, but when. There will be nothing left of these all wood homes. Editor’s note: All construction has to meet the standards of the building code, including wind loads, as modified after Hurricane Andrew.^p
