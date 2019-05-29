Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘em Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long, rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.
More food. I wanted to call and comment about the food drive. The postman and ladies were supposed to pick up our bundles. We went through a lot of trouble after reading the postcard, which said to hang it from the mailbox. I have a mail slot and it goes into my living room. I left it so he could see it. A lady at Publix said she couldn’t hang hers on her mailbox, and it wasn’t picked up either. So, there’s a lot of food that hasn’t been picked up and we don’t appreciate that. Maybe next time we could get our food into the families that need it.
Too many commercials. I wonder why we have to pay so much money to TV and the companies involved and have to have so many commercials. Years ago, you plugged in the TV and you got your program. Then cable came along and you paid ten dollars a month and you got no commercials. Now we have to pay one hundred dollars a month and more, and we have commercial, commercial, commercial. It’s terrible.
Not if, when. Back to wooden houses and apartments being built. Whether they are sold for resale value or whether they are rented out on a yearly-lease basis, they’re still dwellings and still insured. Whether cows live in them or dogs live in them or people live in them, it’s still insured and a good chance by my insurance company. I’ve lived through many storms and seen wood-framed houses leveled like a house of cards. It’s just not worth the chance. Just like our weather people say, it’s not if a hurricane will hit, but when. It will happen.
Clean it up. Why hasn’t Venice cleaned up or cited the renovation contractor for the dump site that has been created on north Nokomis, right across from the Venice parking lot, giving all visitors a good look at piles of broken sewer pipes, lumber, plastic bags full of who-knows-what, dead trees, sand and rock piles and rats? It’s all near a favorite Venice restaurant. What gives with this mess, and how long to we have to endure this ugly and property value depreciation eye-sore?
Thank you! The other day I was in an automobile accident on Jacaranda near Walmart. A gentleman from Sarasota County, a fire paramedic, actually was on the scene and held my hand until the paramedics came and put me in a neck brace. I want to thank him, but I do not know his name. He actually saved my life. Thank you very much.
Response. To Trump hater: Trump puts America first. Making money for himself? He gives away his presidential salary. Lies? The bias media and the Democrats have lied for two years about the Russians and the campaign. The Mueller report concluded after spending twenty-five million dollars, that there was no collusion or obstruction. In your desperate attempt to disparage our president, who is making America great again, your group-think betrays your hatred for our values that America stands for – individualism, not political correctness, liberty, not suppression and truth. The president’s job is to protect our citizens foreign and domestic, even liberals like you.
Thank you to VPD. I want to thank the Venice Police Department for having police cruisers out on Venice Avenue. The traffic has been speeding so badly for the last couple of months so it’s great to see the police force out there picking up speeders. My only suggestion is, don’t forget late at night. That’s when the kids with their trucks and dual exhaust systems like to go up and down and hang out at the jetty. Thank you so much for being out there and being a presence.
Missed. After reading an article about the demolition of the old Gulf filling station there on Miami and 41, I wanted to call in and express my condolences for the passing of that building that always made me smile when driving by. They kept it so clean and nice, even though it was completely vacant. It became a fantasy for me, thinking about the past days when a filling station had someone come out and put gas in your car and check the oil; and how those days are so long past. The other is a personal fantasy of renting the place and opening a vintage and antique shop. It just seemed like the perfect spot and the perfect building for that, even though it was clearly nonfunctional in the sense of occupying a prime piece of real estate. I do understand the owners wanting to demolish it to comply with the purchase of the property, it being so very, very valuable. I just wanted to express its passing on an emotional sense, and say that that building will be missed, by many I think.
Just be nice. A number of years ago, I heard a quote. Although I can’t remember who said it, it stuck with me for years. Three things that would make the world a better place. The first was to just be nice. The second was to just be nice. And, the third was to just be nice. Some of us try. If more would, it would be a better world. Nice is disappearing. Come on people…give it a try.
