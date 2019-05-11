Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘em Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long, rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.
Guns off the streets. Twenty years since Columbine and nothing has been done to take guns off the street. Look at Australia, they had a shooting in a school. They got all the guns; yes, the country, and no problems since then. And that’s been five years ago. Please get the guns off the street.
No nude beaches. Between South Venice Beach and Caspersen Beach, naked men parade and prance daily. This area beach is accessed by the public via watercraft on the Intercoastal side and on foot from the north and south. It is not a remote beach; it is a Sarasota County public beach. There are no nude beaches in Sarasota County. Venice and Sarasota County police, where are you? Please, remove the naked men.
Ambulance service. Find it very interesting that the Venice Gondolier said that the city of Venice should be exploring this ambulance service. The deadline to tell the county was April 30, or they’re going to take it over. They should have waited until more citizens are here so more people would speak out against it instead of rushing it through. Sarasota County is in the process of having a special emergency vehicle to respond to non-emergency calls. They just started it recently. You should let this play out to see if it’s more feasible. You’re duplicating services, and I’m against the city of Venice duplicating ambulance services. If they’re just going to do it in the city, what about Venice Isles or Nokomis? They’re going to need ambulances there.
Need handicap spaces. At the recent car show on Venice Avenue, they had parts of Venice Avenue closed. They had the city parking lot closed, and with the road construction going on, there are no handicap parking spots on Venice Avenue, either east-bound or west-bound. The only parking for handicap is Centennial Park. What happens when they have the Seafood Festival, car shows, Sun Fiesta? For those people who are handicapped, where are they going to park? I believe there are federal requirements that they have to have handicap parking. They did away with them on Miami Avenue. I can’t imagine parking in Centennial Park and walking down to the Soda Fountain if you’re handicapped or in a wheelchair. It used to be handicapped parking on all the blocks. They did away with them.
Against the law? In the last year we’ve got five new code enforcements. In a local park, they are allowed to have, almost every week, a yard sale. Both of these people are professional yard sale people, so, it’s a true business. I thought we had laws in the books that that was not allowed.
Robo no. Two robo calls were on my answering machine. Neither left their phone number, name or business information. Both wanted me to press 1 and talk to an agent immediately. The first one was doing a Sarasota County energy audit, and the second said that they were calling about my credit card and although there were no issues on my card, they wanted to offer me a six-percent interest rate. I called the county and also called my bank. Both said that these calls didn’t seem legitimate, and if I was to receive any of these calls again, I was to ignore them.
No to Trump. This is for anyone who wants to see Donald Trump reelected. The only thing Trump values is making more money for himself. He cares nothing for our beloved country and takes no action to protect it. God forbid we have another 9/11. Donald Trump is the most horrific liar to ever occupy the White House and the sooner he is out of office, the better for all of us.
Why wood? Why are all of the new rental apartment buildings being built in wood framing? The simple answer is because they are rentals and they do not have to be sold. Frame construction, either wood or metal, is far more efficient construction process-wise, as well as far more efficient energy-wise. The reason they use wood today is because the price of steel is noncompetitive for framing. Otherwise, there would be steel framing and stucco on frame rather than wood framing and stucco on frame. It’s simple: Streamline building process, cheaper to maintain, cheaper to operate. And, they’re not being resold, they’re rentals.
Hang up! I just finished reading Joe Henderson’s column on your editorial page of today’s paper regarding texting and driving and the Florida Bill HB 107. If you are texting while propelling your vehicle on any road, it is an act of careless and reckless driving. I’ve been driving for 50-plus years in all kinds of weather, very heavy traffic, up and down the East coast, across the US and now Florida. I am now frightened at what I must share the road with these days. These drivers should not receive a mere $30 slap on the wrist fine, but $500 for the first offense, $1,000 for the second offense and the loss of your driver’s license for the third offense. We all need to be protected from these drivers. They need to be chauffeured, not driving any vehicle. Apparently, they’re too important and must take and make these calls while they are traveling. They need to be driven.{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 14pt; line-height: 107%;”}Look around. Thank you to the kind and gentle Trump supporter who answered me in this newspaper as to why he is still a supporter. It is apparent that we are two who can agree to disagree. I want to talk about the economy, so let me go past the president’s claim that women let him grab them by the genitals, and the hush money paid to porn stars, not to mention the huge tax increase for gold star families. Our church weekly bags hundreds of food items to one of our Venice elementary schools where 80 children come from families that need backpacks of food so they can eat on the weekend. Now multiply this by every city and town in our nation. My friend, millions of hardworking Americans have to choose between food, rent and medicine. The true economic health of our nation is not determined by a few thousand jobs, whether Dow Jones takes a jump or someone changes a decimal point in the Index. The system is badly broken that cannot be fixed by a Cabinet who are not allowed to speak their minds and a president who cannot, or will not, read a paper more than one page long. A while ago President Trump boasted he could shoot someone on the Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote. My oh my, that’s why I weep for our nation.{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 14pt; line-height: 107%;”}Look out. You profess to love animals…ha! You continue to run them over. You kill them in the street and injure them, and never stop to see if they’re alive or maybe you could help them. You don’t stop and move them to the side of the road so that other animals can eat them. Please, be the change in the world.{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 14pt; line-height: 107%;”}Say something. I’m calling about the “robbery” that occurred at Motel 6. I commend the housekeeper who saw something was wrong and called the police. See something, say something. We don’t know if this person climbing in the window was going after a child, going after money…don’t know what. Turns out that’s not the case; however, the housekeeper who called it in deserves all kinds of accolades. Why did the person registered into the hotel not give this person a key, but decide to leave the window open so this person could come and go as he pleased? That ought to be looked into by the hotel. The Venice Police Department was doing their best to do their job. Not everything they did was perfect, but if that had been a seven-year-old child being abducted or something else going on, we would have been pleased with the more aggressive tactics. Anywhere I stay in Venice, I hope there is a watchful eye as the housekeeper who called the police, and that the police respond as appropriately as they did.{/span}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.