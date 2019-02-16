Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘em Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.
Road help. This is in regards to the veteran’s cemetery in Sarasota. The thing to do these days is to do as much as we can for veterans that served and for the families who served faithfully behind the scenes. One area that needs attention is the road that leads from I-75 to the National Cemetery, which is approximately a four-mile stretch, and a few miles on the other side of the cemetery just east of it. There are approximately 13,000 new residents who reside there quietly in this beautiful cemetery. We asked, quietly, to widen the four-mile road for the families who visit the cemetery on a regular basis, and for the future residents that will join us who are reading this as we speak. The road is more congested each day. As residents, we thank you in advance for making this road a high priority project.
Shelter? Reading about the new public safety facility on Venice Avenue which can withstand category 5 hurricane winds, why not have this building be built to serve as a hurricane shelter? It seems like the opportunity to have a public building constructed for that purpose.
Many thoughts. I definitely liked your editorial about the ambulance service. We have a service that’s working fine now. They should leave it alone. Also, the downtown parking has made all the handicap parking in Centennial Park. What’s going to happen when they have the Sun Fiesta or a car show? Where will the handicapped people park? I don’t think that was thought out. Also, the farmers market…it’s fantastic where it’s at.
Build the wall. Liberals and many, many people are saying that walls do not help. That is not true. If they don’t help, why do millions of people pay big money to live in walled, fenced and gated communities? Why do we have walls around prisons? Walls are not the cure-all, but better than no walls. Build the damn wall.
Airport concerns. In Let’em Have It, people are saying they enjoy the Venice airport. I grew up in Bradenton when Sarasota airport had a big growth spurt in the late seventies. That whole neighborhood that surrounds the airport was complaining and complaining about the jet noise and the jet traffic. So, the county, city and FAA got involved and went to those property owners and offered them two choices. One choice was to replace all the single-paned window with a double-pane window. Today that would be equivalent to impact graded windows where you don’t hear stuff as much. Or they simply buy the property and then they tear it down. All those houses went away that were right in the jet take off area. All the other people either took the windows, or they didn’t take anything, and that was it. The deal was…once that’s done… to shut up about it. No more griping, moaning and complaining. The airport was always there, just like Venice airport has always been there as an army air force base. But if they want to mitigate for those neighbors immediately across the airport…fine, do the mitigation for them and then everybody just needs to shut up about it. Get over it or move.
How much longer? When the construction company signed the contract to fix downtown Venice on a certain date to be finished sometime in October, when is the contract supposed to end? If they’re over their contract, aren’t we supposed to charge them X-amount of money a day for being late? This is sort of like feeding them with a carrot instead of putting the carrot in front of them to get the job done. Here we are at the height of snowbird season. Tampa Avenue is shutdown, and it is really a mess. So, just curious, when did the contract say that everything had to be done?
Parking. Is it really so difficult to figure out what arrows in a parking lot are for? All you people with handicapped tags whip around the corner going the wrong way just to get a parking space. Have some consideration for other cars and pedestrians. You are rude.
Statute of limitations? I’m calling about the situation with the democrats and wearing blackface. It didn’t seem to be a mean-spirited thing. It was done for fun and it should just be gone…it’s over. What is their current behavior? That’s what counts, their behavior in the past few years. We all go through changes and improvements. Time changes all things. The races are getting along well now with marrying and job advances etc. It’s not like it used to be. So, just accept the changes and move on gracefully.
Why now? It’s 3 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon at the height of our season, and someone’s bringing trees in the middle of the city. Couldn’t that have been done a little bit better? Say early evening? Turn on the lights and do it at night time. It’s the height of your tourist season. This is just plain dumb.
No morals. They lost it. Having followed politics closely over the past four years and watching the Kavanaugh hearings, I’ve come of the opinion that the democrats have a party that has lost their morals and ethical compass, along with the main-stream media.
