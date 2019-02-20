Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘em Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.
Why now? It’s 3 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon at the height of our season, and someone’s bringing trees in the middle of the city. Couldn’t that have been done a little bit better? Say early evening? Turn on the lights and do it at night time. It’s the height of your tourist season. This is just plain dumb.
No morals. They lost it. Having followed politics closely over the past four years and watching the Kavanaugh hearings, I’ve come of the opinion that the democrats have a party that has lost their morals and ethical compass, along with the main-stream media.
Go to NPHS. This is about the article on the lottery for school choice. If Venice High is overcrowded, why are there ten slots to be filled? West Village kids should go to North Port High. Let those West Village children who are already enrolled in the high school graduate, but make all future ninth graders start at North Port. Are the elementary and middle schools overcrowded in Venice? If so, do the same thing. Start going to North Port leaving Venice elementary and Venice middle schools.
No to privatization. I ride the SCAT number 28 in North Port in the morning. I called the dispatch office and they told me the 28’s not running for a couple of hours because they have no drivers. No drivers to drive the bus. With the possibility of privatization, what is this telling you? Nobody wants to privatize the transit system. Nobody wants to work for a private system. That’s why there are no bus drivers. They’ve left and gone to other transit systems that are still public. If the county commissioners continue to move forward, we will lose more drivers and more routes will be closed, all day, not just part of the day. If they privatize, you can count on this being your regular, daily routine. Maybe you’ll have a bus with a bus driver, and maybe you won’t. Wake up county commissioners, nobody wants to privatize the transit system.
Cover up? When they sent the calls to announce to parents that the situation was completed, they never should have said “a girl informed us.” They should have said “a person” or “a student” informed us. You shouldn’t say a boy or a girl. That’s mistake number one. And if everything was OK, why was there such a huge police presence? If everything was OK and the Venice Police Department was just practicing, that’s OK, but just say that. Why would you have such a huge amount of presence if there was nothing going on? It smells like a cover up.
Fence same as wall? The city of Venice installed a fencing on Venice Avenue to prevent illegal crossing. Yet, when our president proposes fencing at our border, the democrats are saying it’s immoral. So, is the fence on Venice Avenue immoral too? I’m confused.
Not fair. Our fire department went to Nokomis three times this week alone on calls, taking our ladder truck up there and other equipment. This is an area where the citizens are not required to pay. It’s a voluntary pay for fire service. It’s just not fair.
More crosswalks. The jaywalking problem could be easily solved on Venice Avenue by having more than one crosswalk. I suggest a crosswalk at each block, giving us two places to cross the street instead of walking a block to get across the street.
No more. I read with interest the article in the Venice Gondolier about Venice’s planning commission looking into the North Venice project and development of the three hundred acres on Laurel Road east of I-75. I urge the commission and everyone else involved in this project to look at the traffic that is now on that road. And since the development has to go ahead since the developers on within their rights, I would urge the commission not approve any more entrances to developments on Laurel Road east of {span style=”font-size: 14pt; margin: 0px; line-height: 107%;”}{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: Calibri;”}I-75{/span}{/span}. You have all those luxury apartments going up and you have the Venetian Golf and River Club and more. {span style=”margin: 0px;”} {/span}And then you have the traffic from Jacaranda and other developments going up. We’ll all soon be using that road to get to {span style=”font-size: 14pt; margin: 0px; line-height: 107%;”}{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: Calibri;”}I-75{/span}{/span}. I would urge that if possible, let the main entrance to this new proposed development be on a Border road. Laurel Road cannot accommodate any more. Even if it is expanded, that would be limited.{/span}{/span}
