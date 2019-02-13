Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘em Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.
A blessing. I would love to tell this story. On January 13, Sunday, my husband and I were shopping on Jacaranda. While we were in line, this young woman who was standing in front of my husband, took out her credit card while my husband was checking out. My husband asked her what she was doing, and she said she wanted to pay for our groceries. My husband told her no, she didn’t have to do that, and she said that she wanted to. We told her no three times and then my husband said, “Could I please take you to your car with your groceries?” She didn’t let us do that either. There are a lot of good people out there. God bless her and everybody else.
Sick! I’m calling about the fence down the middle of Venice Avenue. I am a snowbird and when I saw that downtown, it made me sick. What happened to the big palm trees down the main street? Again, it just makes me sick to see that downtown now.
Permit? As I came over the KMI bridge today, there was an osprey on the nest where the high-rise condos are planned. I understand a permit is needed to remove that nest. Would the Gondolier please follow up on this story and print that permit wherever it is displayed?
Build the wall. If people really believe that it is immoral to build a wall to protect the entry into our country, why do they not take down the barriers that protect their subdivisions and remove the gates that control entry into their subdivisions? Also, California truly believes that they are a sanctuary state, why do we not stop checking the border for people entering into California from Mexico and take down all their walls, then they can truly show how much they believe in their ideology.
No to fence. I’m calling about the fence that was put down through Venice. Every building in the city of Venice has to go through an architectural review board to meet the Mediterranean design. This fence that has been put up meets no Mediterranean designs. Sculpture doesn’t meet Mediterranean design. Was the architectural review board consulted when the fence was put up, and whose idea was it?
Make it a reef. Like so many people who have voiced an opinion about the fence along Venice Avenue being unsightly and unnecessary, I absolutely agree. And, why put those spears at the top of the fence? If someone had to cross the street, maybe for an emergency, they could hurt themselves, and the liability would certainly lie with the city of Venice. I don’t understand that; however, I would like to offer a solution. I think we should make this structure an artificial reef. We can enhance the biological habitat of marine life by taking those sections and putting them strategically located where they won’t cause damage to people, to boaters or manatees. We could have them out where they could enhance the habitat of marine life. I can’t think of anything else to do to that unsightly structure.
No to fence. The fence downtown Venice is terrible. Take it all out. Whoever approved that needs to be lambasted! Take the fence out!
Why? Principal Eric Jackson said that there was no problem when he sent out his email message at 9:32 at night. But the problem is, why was there such a high police presence on Friday? It’s just a simple question: If everything is OK, why did you have such a huge police presence? Was it a practice for something serious in the future that does happen? No wonder parents were concerned and nervous. I would have been fine with the call, but when you see a huge police presence the next day, I’m going to pull my child too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.