Welcome and by the way. Hello snowbirds. Welcome back. Thank you for the fact that I don’t have to pay city or state taxes. Great to see you again. A couple of things I wanted to ask you. First thing is, when you’re in a grocery store, please don’t tell the cashier about your vacation home, your grandkids or the weather up north. They’re busy, and we just want to get through the line. Number two, this is for the gentleman, so it seems mostly gentlemen, when you’re in a restaurant, please do not blow your nose in a filthy handkerchief at your table. Go to the restroom and use a Kleenex. Nobody wants to hear that while they’re eating. Number three, the roads. I wish I was retired like you, but I’m not, I have to work two jobs to make ends meet. So, please get out of the way and stay to the right. And also, when you want to make a left-hand turn from the right lane, please think again. Pull forward and go around the block. You’ve got all winter. Don’t hold up traffic because you want to make a turn from the opposite side of the street. You’ve got all day. Save and close
Why not free? There doesn’t seem to be any handicap parking on the eastbound lane of Venice Avenue, or the westbound. Also, the Rotary is having an event at the Venice Airport, and the city of Venice is paying employees to be out there handling equipment. Taxpayers’ money is paying for their salaries and the cost of bringing the equipment out. They’re going to be charging three dollars to have citizens come out and see their employees in competition. It doesn’t make sense. They paid for their salaries, they paid for the equipment; they should be able to come and see it for free. I know it’s a small charge, but it’s not very good.
By land or by sea? I am calling about the amateur pilots that are being trained at the Venice Airport. I have no objection to the flight school except when student pilots fly over neighborhoods, hospitals, shopping centers and schools, way too many times. Some of these trainees make the same circles, six, eight or as many as 10 times in an hour. It wouldn’t be so bad if they flew over once or twice and then use the gulf for the remainder of their lesson. Why are instructors allowing student pilots with very little training to fly frequently, very low, over heavy populated areas, when the gulf is right there?
Please use bike lane. I want to make a comment about bicyclists on Honore. I was on my way home from work at 9:28 a.m.; I’m a night nurse. There were about a dozen, maybe 16 bicyclists, southbound before the 681 light. They were in all three lanes. They were in the left-turn lane, the right-turn lane and the middle lane. I actually had to slow down to bicycle speed, and speed limit on that road is 45 mph. I had to slow down because they were in all three lanes. Not only is that rude and inconsiderate, but it’s very dangerous. There is a bike lane, so I don’t know why they weren’t using the bike lane, or why they needed to use three lanes when they knew a car was behind them. I hope that they will reconsider how they will ride their bikes.
