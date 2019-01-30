Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘em Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.
Not fair. The Rotary Art Festival, which was Saturday, was free. The Rotary’s rodeo portion of it, which people had to pay to go to, was probably more appropriate for the Barbeque Bash. This should be rethought. Secondly, how much money has the county lost because we have not collected impact fees on Nokomis, Casey Key and those areas? Also, people in Nokomis don’t have to pay for fire service. There’s a voluntary donation. Not very smart. Nokomis is getting by without paying anything for ambulance and fire service. The city of Venice responds to calls in the Nokomis area. Not fair that people in Nokomis do not have to pay.
Sad. About the condos just approved by the City Council. They got an extended height that was to allow for people not to see air conditioners as they came over the bridge. Of course, we all know they could have hidden the air conditioners; but instead, council has, with the extended height, blocked the view of a beautiful bay. That’s really sad.
Wage slave. Abraham Lincoln, a real and true Republican, encouraged Congress to pass the 13th Amendment to abolish slavery in 1865. Years later, the person in the White House violated that amendment by forcing employees to work without pay. That is a true definition of slavery.
Why the fence? Would the Gondolier Sun look into the downtown Main Street black fences that they have put up? That wasn’t in the original design, and I’m not exactly sure what they are there for. They’re not overly attractive. If they serve a purpose, it would be great to know what that was. So, I would ask the Gondolier to please look into it and find out what the black fences are for.
No to privatization. Here we go again. Sometime next spring our commissioners will be voting on whether to privatize our public transportation system. First of all, those who do not know, SCAT has been rated as unsurpassed as far as customer service. Of course, there are problems, here and there; but SCAT outranks the average transit system for service rating by four hundred percent. That’s a huge thing. SCAT is an excellent dependable system that is doing very well with customer service and reliability. The Paratransit was privatized a couple of years back, and there has been over a million dollars in cost overturns and poor customer service as a result. This could only happen with the rest of the public SCAT system. There will be cost overruns, no money will be saved, service will be cut and the quality will suffer. It has already happened with the Paratransit system. Please don’t let it happen to the fixed route system. Privatization does not always work.
No to fence. I want to express my agreement with the letter about the fence which now divides our “main street.” When I questioned the City Engineers Office about the double fence, I was told that there will be a sculpture in between the fences. Why sculpture to replace the beautiful hibiscus hedge? Who will choose the sculpture? Will it enhance the downtown area in a way that agrees with the original city plan? Please give us back our lovely Venice Avenue.
Nimbys costing us money. I’m calling about the article titled “County sued by opponents of development decision.” If I were to title my comments of today, it would be “Another Nimby costs us all money.” The article goes on to say that there has been a suit filed in the 12th District Court challenging the Sarasota County Commission’s approval of the plan by Benderson Development to development that vacant, blighted corner of the intersection of Stickney Point and U.S. 41. Benderson has owned that land for ten years and has been paying the taxes all this time. It has sat there vacant and unused and an eyesore. All this time, this land has been designated as a commercial center. Now the Nimbys are going to fight tooth and nail, and they will not be able to convince the development of that property. That we know already. They will simply be able to add to the cost of developing that property. And if history is any indicator, once the property has been developed, those Nimbys will typically move. Why do we allow Nimbys to cost us all millions of dollars?
Stay vigilant. Good to see that the problem of red tide is appearing in multiple media because the subject is of such importance. Don’t let your guard down. It affects everyone in Florida. We have to pool our ideas and see what we can come up with. Can’t imagine anyone wanting to build or rent property anywhere near the Gulf or the Atlantic until a mitigation plan is put into action. We have to reduce the amount of runoff that could be part of an ever-increasing problem. Even the rainfall itself could be more toxic than in past years. Landscapers are placing non-Florida Friendly shrubs and bushes as we speak trying to get as much landscaping that requires constant cheating against the city’s policies and the county’s regulations dealing with times of irrigation. It’s hard to believe how selfish some folks can be when it comes to wanting the greenest grass and non-friendly landscaping just for their personal satisfaction. Shame on us.
