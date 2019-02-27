Editor’s note: Call the Let ‘em Have It line at 207-1111. Please keep your messages short and to the point. Long rambling messages may not be printed. We reserve the right to edit submissions.
I read with interest the article in the Venice Gondolier about Venice’s planning commission looking into the North Venice project and development of the three hundred acres on Laurel Road east of 75. I urge the commission and everyone else involved in this project to look at the traffic that is now on that road. And since the development has to go ahead since the developers on within their rights, I would urge the commission not approve any more entrances to developments on Laurel Road east of 75. You have all those luxury apartments going up and you have the Venetian Golf and River Club and more. And then you have the traffic from Jacaranda and other developments going up. We’ll all soon be using that road to get to 75. I would urge that if possible, let the main entrance to this new proposed development be on a border road. Laurel Road cannot accommodate any more. Even if it is expanded, that would be limited.
No. No on all marijuana.
Thanks. As a snowbird resident of Venice since 1998, I want to thank you for your insightful words toward less stress in healing in Our View’s “‘Tis the season for frustrations in SW Florida” on Feb. 13, page 6. We can all get through the season in a healthier way, as suggested, with more respect, politeness and being mindful of others; thus, reducing angry behaviors. Thank you again for helping to make this a better community and nation.
In remembrance. Kudos for Venice High School for putting the anniversary message on their sign for the Parkland students one-year anniversary. These kids, they lost their lives. Many of the survivors have become activists. This is really something that is on our hands with the gun laws of today. So, just wanted to thank that school for putting that message out there so that when we’re driving down 41, we can remember these kids and keep them in our hearts.
Warning. The following information may be disturbing to some people. To spite the fact that almost no one appreciates the fences being erected down the middle of West Venice Avenue, I have unconfirmed reports about the true purpose of the fences. Right now, thousands of refugees are moving north in large caravans from Charlotte to Fort Myers, Sanibel, Englewood and North Port, hoping to find better lives in Venice. To stop these disastrous waves of dangerous aliens from flooding Venice, Nokomis and Osprey, the killers, kidnappers, drugs and women who have been hog-tied with duct tape, the mayor has called up hundreds of Venice High School crossing guards to stop them at the fences and separate the parents and children who have criminal records. The children will be housed in tents in the Epiphany Church parking lot, and the parents will be placed in the Hamilton building. At some future date, the Downtown Venice Association will provide sight-seeing trolleys to deport these dangerous aliens back to South Florida. Thank you to our mayor, working closely with our president to keep our beloved community safe from elements that could destroy life as we know it.
Question. Do you honestly think we should extol the virtues of a soldier who goes on a seventh tour of Afghanistan when he has three small children at home? To fire guns in other people’s country when he has huge responsibilities. This doesn’t seem to make any sense whatsoever. Does anybody else agree with me?
Several thoughts. These people, Democrats, who are constantly going into people’s past, twenty years ago, thirty years ago…they are ridiculous! I think every Democrat should be looked into. And, if you are not going to publish this, it means you are a democratic paper. And that is wrong. And another thing is about the people in Mexico. Let them come through the right way. If not, let the people who are fighting against this, let each family take one family themselves. Let them keep the family at their home, pay for everything, and do not bother the taxpayers of the United States. We cannot afford to take any more people unless they pay for themselves.
Change is hard. I believe whoever planned the fence on Venice Avenue had both pedestrians and motorists in mind. The previous condition was hazardous. Pedestrians crossed willy-nilly and you never knew where they were popping out. Shrubbery would block the vision until the last second. While there was no major published record of death or injury, this new fence is a blessing. Change is hard for some people, so do not cave in to petty whimpery.
The fence. Our City Council and our engineer are refusing to be swayed by the complaints of residents and taxpayers about the fence on Venice Avenue. May I suggest planting bougainvillea on the fence, which eventually would hide it completely while creating the beauty we lost when they took out the unique hibiscus hedge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.