No to Legacy Trail. The county doesn’t have the money to fund a Venice hurricane center or to fund the widening of River Road. Accordingly, vote “no” on the sixty-five-million-dollar Legacy Trail extension.
Democrats did nothing. Would someone please dump a truck-load of green slime from Lake O on Senator Nelson’s front lawn? Then he can experience first-hand and walk in the shoes of what people are dealing with due to one-sided, poor decisions just to gain more wealth and stay in power without doing anything. After all, Lake O is a federal program that Obama and Nelson, both democrats, did nothing to fix.
Make a difference. That’s it! “Red tide shirts now around?” The Venice Gondolier had this on the front page? Come on! Why spend your money on T-shirts? Spend your time at the beach picking up dead fish and trash. You can get gloves and masks for very little money. Mayor Holic picked up dead fish in Venice at the beach. Come on out and DO something about the red tide. Gandhi said, “Be the change you want to see in the world.”
Some thoughts. Hard liquor was being served at the beach festival today on city property. It’s not just wine, it’s hard liquor now being served. Not appropriate. Also, I’m definitely in favor of consolidating our fire department with Sarasota County. Sarasota County is doing a great job. They built a new station with new equipment. They buy equipment that’s made in a town in Florida so the expenses aren’t as high as going to Wisconsin. Venice Fire Department is thinking of putting the fire station behind the present one. You need to keep it on Harbor Drive and save the trees that are back there.
You are what you’re told you are: I am amazed after reading about gender identification in Sarasota elementary schools. I’m just stunned that this is a topic in elementary school. Where do these children get the idea that gender is something that they can change? I just can’t believe children that young are having problems. You are what you’re told you are. You’re brought up as a boy with boy’s equipment; you’re brought up as a girl with girl’s equipment, and taught that this is what you are. Where is the difficulty? Unreal.
Fees. This is in regard to fees and credit cards: Sharky’s has always made the servers pay for the customer’s credit card. It’s like twenty-five cents or thirty-five cents for each charge that the server has. Whether someone tips or not, the server has to pay the credit card charge. You might want to check in on that.
Not our fault. As far as the fertilizer question is concerned: I don’t think it’s necessary to ban fertilization, especially on private yards. Back in the ‘50s and ‘40s when Florida was in the grips of the citrus empire, we poured hundreds and hundreds of pounds per acre more in those days than we do today. With the citrus industry in great decline and most of the ranch citrus growers’ properties also in decline, if the following theory about fertilization and fertilizer was true, most of the rivers that lead to these estuaries would have been so clogged back then with noxious growth, that the water would have never made it to the Gulf. As far as the red tide, most of the red tide spawn way off about sixty miles off shore, and then move in shore and is noticed because it piles up against the shore line. I can assure you that the guys in the tin suits that discovered this peninsula back in the 1500s didn’t have a bunch of fertilizer, and yet, again, red tide was prevalent. This is a climatic-induced situation that’s getting worse, just as with dying forests have all over the globe. This is the start of the echo collapse of the Gulf of Mexico. Lake Tao uses septic tanks and is the most beautiful lake, probably in the world. No, we don’t need to give up fertilizers and no centralized sewage pump station bull.
