Noticed what Bob Meade has noticed as well
To the Editor:
What Bob Meade, the CEO of Doctors Hospital, noticed is exactly what I noticed on a recent trip to the North Jetty.
It was the first day of the opening of our beaches, so I drove out to Nokomis Beach, drove past the area along the Intracoastal where a friend of mine and I used to fish and saw about 8-10 cars and trucks parked along that area by the water with some sitting in chairs and others fishing or just sunning themselves…and from there I drove down to the North Jetty.
And I was shocked.
The parking lot was absolutely full and people were sitting in front of their cars, some fishing and others just sitting there with no distancing….people walking back and forth with kids, friends, others, and the first thing that struck me was: “Wow this is just like a normal day at the North Jetty.”
And what a relief felt for just a brief moment, then as I turned to exist the parking area, reality struck and I realized that no one was social distancing and absolutely no one was wearing a mask.
That is when I knew it sure wasn’t time to venture out and I headed back home and into my safe hunkering down cocoon.
Way too many people think this is just something we had to deal with for a while and now it’s time to get back to normal. When we realize the number of Floridians who have contracted this virus has increased substantially since we opened the doors, those at the North Jetty the other day may realize how stupid they were — because right now they just might be carrying that highly contagious COVID-19 virus.
God help them and their families if they are.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
TV superheroes are not real American heroes
To the Editor:
My wife and I were watching a movie on TV about superheroes. There is very little worthwhile watching on TV these days.
When my wife said to me we could use a superhero in these times, I said yes we could and then I thought: We already have superheroes and they have titles.
They are the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and the Coast Guard. They protect our country from overseas threats. The law enforcement officers, the firefighters, EMS and the health care workers in the hospitals care for and protect us and our families here at home at the risk of their own lives.
We should celebrate and honor those that lost their lives while serving their country, state or city especial in this time of crisis.
We should stop looking at athletes who make touch downs or hit home runs etc. as they are not heroes or compare to those who work every day to protect us and our country.
Stop looking for the negative and playing the blame game and thank God that we have heroes like those mentioned above.
Frank Patti
Venice
We need testing in Venice for our community
To the Editor:
We applaud Mayor Ron (Feinsod) for urging our City Council to bring in more testing kits and establish local testing sites for our Venice community.
We appreciate the state’s test site at the University Town Center Mall however the half hour drive and subsequent 3-plus hour wait makes this a daunting task, especially for our older population (those most at risk). We also appreciate the pop-up testing sites, like the one the Department of Health will conduct at the Venice Community Center on May 21.
However this is not enough.
The fact is that out of Florida’s 67 counties, Sarasota County ranks seventh in the number of COVID-19 deaths. Sarasota County, the 14th most populated county in Florida, has the seventh highest death rate.
Our public health officials are increasingly concerned by how the virus is being spread unwittingly by asymptomatic people. Therefore, simply, we need widespread testing throughout our community to bring this dreadful virus under control.
Mayor Ron, please keep pushing for adequate test kits and local test sites. Our top priority must be the testing of our frontline workers, first responders, and health care workers, and then every single resident of Venice should have the opportunity to be tested at a convenient location as soon as possible.
Maureen Graybill
Venice
An open letter to Wellen Park residents
To the Editor:
Wellen Park may have been designed for the well-being of humans, but how much consideration was given to the welfare of the native flora and fauna your plans will effectively be eradicating with your grassy parks, walk ways, shopping centers, houses, roads and parking lots?
How much land have you set aside to remain as natural habitat? Have you reached out to the Nature Conservancy, Audubon Society or any environmental agency to determine the impact Wellen Park will have and how you might lessen the negativity of that impact?
So far, it appears that no consideration for the animals, reptiles, insects and birds that live here has been given. Nor has any thought been given to keeping or replacing the native trees, shrubs, plants and flowers that provide them food and refuge.
To date, your development has involved uprooting and burning to make way for alien trees, shrubs, grass and flowers that require irrigation and poisons and fertilizer keep them “pretty.”
When snakes, alligators, armadillos, bobcats, pumas, caterpillars, bees and spiders begin to move into your “idyllic” spaces, how will you respond to the urbanites who demand that they be removed/killed?
As you buy up and destroy land that was once wetland or devoted to agriculture, do you not understand there will come a time when the U.S. cannot provide all the people living in your houses and artificial paradise enough food to eat, or clean water to drink, without importation from foreign countries? How will you have Farmers’ Markets without local farms?
Are you donating a portion of those 7,000 acres to Nature Conservancy or any money to local conservation efforts? Or are you paying lawyers to help you skirt laws designed to protect our environment?
What exactly are you doing to preserve natural areas in Wellen Park?
We need all types of insects and seeds and berries from native grasses, flowers, and shrubs to feed “pretty”native birds. We need thick stands of trees and undergrowth to provide them with nesting areas, even if they look unkempt.
Wellen Park, LLC, until you start giving our natural environment more consideration, I and many other true nature lovers will never feel any sense of joy or “well-being” in Wellen Park. Presently, I find the concept quite depressing and smacking of greed.
I didn’t move here wanting to live in the Disneyland you are proposing… that’s The Villages. I chose this area because it was quieter and more natural, the Florida I have known since childhood.
I am praying you will come to see the “bigger picture” before you totally destroy what can never be replaced the real Florida.
Please demonstrate to those of us now feeling trapped in Wellen Park that your development philosophy can and will be changed to one more compatible with all God’s creatures, not just human “party animals.” — Claudia O. Holmes, IslandWalk
If you have fresh fruit, you can help people in need
To the Editor:
Dear Venice neighbors — If you have a fruit tree that is ripe now, please consider donating to the local food pantries.
The Salvation Army and the South County Food Pantry would welcome fresh fruit. Right now, many local mango trees are full and ready to be picked.
If you’re not able to pick the fruit yourself, please consider students from Student Leadership Academy, a non-profit charter middle school on Venice Island. The kids volunteer their time locally such as painting turtle stakes, cleaning city parks, sending letters to children in the hospitals and so much more.
We have a waiver if you’re still a bit nervous. Please consider this as so many people would enjoy delicious fresh fruit with their meals. To help out, contact me at twclub628@gmail.com or call (603) 731-1759. Thank you. — Tommye Whittaker, Venice
Great Depression lasted longer than four years
To the Editor:
I finally got around to reading the “Sun Opinion” page and I could hardly believe my eyes when reading Joe Henderson’s column.
Following his claims of remembering his parents talking about living through the Great Depression, Mr. Henderson states authoritatively that the Great Depression ”lasted from 1929 – 1933.”
I’m thinking “typo,” and then upon further reading his discussion of when we get back to normal following the calamity of the COVID-19 pandemic, he concludes, “Bottom line: No one knows. Remember the Depression lasted four years.” There goes the “typo” theory.
I’m 76-years-old and I absolutely do remember my parents discussing their lives during the Great Depression.
My dad was born in 1915 and my mother in 1917, and they both claimed that despite the federal government’s economic stimulus ($3 billion in new debt) in the form of FDR’s New Deal, it definitely wasn’t until World War II when FDR increased the debt (and importantly, put an adequate supply of money in circulation through defense spending of $23 billion in 1942 and added another $64 billion to the debt in 1943,) that our country began to reach full employment and ended the Great Depression.
Many may argue that the Depression was mostly over by 1939, but I know of no economist who states that the Great Depression lasted just four years.
Unemployment peaked in 1933, but wages dropped and our economy was stagnant until WWII jump-started manufacturing. — Bryant McNiece, Venice
People should be outraged by County Commission
To the Editor:
If you are not outraged with the Sarasota County Commissioners then you are not paying attention to their raw intimating political ways.
The county commissioners ignored the overwhelming voter mandate to have commissioners elected by district rather than at large by gerrymandering 8,000 voters out of their original districts so that incumbent Commissioner Michael Moran would be assured to win reelection in November.
Three aggrieved voters that were gerrymandered out of their original district sued the County Commissioners in Federal Court for discrimination. Although the judge found that the gerrymandering was just “hard ball partisan incumbent protection,” he ruled no discrimination.
Hence, the plaintiffs lost even though gerrymandering is clearly contrary to the intent of the Florida Constitution.
Now the commissioners want their pound of flesh by suing the plaintiffs for court costs.
Let this be a lesson and a warning for all residents of Sarasota County: If you dare question these commissioners in the future expect to suffer their wrath.
Or you can vote for new commissioners in the Republican primary on Aug. 18 and/or viable Democratic candidates in November that will listen to the people of Sarasota County without having fear of intimidation or reprisal. — Matthew J. McHugh, Venice
Blame president for domestic terrorism, danger
To the Editor:
I believe domestic terrorism is a real and present danger to our families and our country.
Condoning attacks on citizens by white supremacists with military weapons and supporting their entry into government buildings with loaded machine guns is domestic terrorism. Bragging about not wearing a face mask to protect others from potential contamination during this viral pandemic is also domestic terrorism.
When I see people in Publix and elsewhere without masks, I blame our president. When I see paramilitary hate groups swagger into government buildings threatening lives, I blame our president. When I see American school children murdered by those he allows to kill with military assault weapons, I blame Donald Trump.
Trump and his terrorist cult are a danger to my family and my country and I resent it. He belongs in prison with the rest of his criminal friends. — Harry T. Barnes, Englewood
Liberals should attack policies, not people
To the Editor:
When I see the letters in your paper written by liberals I wonder if they would know how to present a case other than by name calling. For example, I think President Trump has been a great, a great president. He built a strong economy, brought back our military, made the U.S. an energy exporting nation and brought countless new people into the workforce.
To a liberal reading this I would be sexist, racist, xenophobic, homophobic etc. I put up with Obama for eight years but on the several occasions I wrote to the paper disagreeing with his policies that is where I focused the argument — at his policies. — Troy Wilson, Port Charlotte
We need term limits to fight corruption
To the Editor:
If you want to serve this country you should be subject to a few rules. It seems that they have forgotten why they were elected instead trying to impeach a president with rigged proof, completely disregarding legislation for the people who elected them.
Then they have the nerve to constantly send us letters asking how we feel about abortion, battered women, child molesters, etc., etc., with the implication that they will find a solution if you will reelect them and that requires that you must send them money.
Now we have a choice $10, $25, $50, $100, $500 or more. Why do we support these dinosaurs — many who have been in Congress over 20 years a few even longer. A recipe for corruption. It’s time they are paid for what they accomplish and not for what they promise.
The irony of all this is that when they leave many become lobbyists (payoffs, more corruption) need I say more? We need to give them a chance to get a real job and learn what it means to work for a wage.
No more giveaways which you put into law for your own advantage at the expense of the American people. We need a referendum placed on the ballot at the next election. Term limits. — John Weber, Englewood
