People should be outraged by County Commission
To the Editor:
If you are not outraged with the Sarasota County Commissioners then you are not paying attention to their raw intimating political ways.
The county commissioners ignored the overwhelming voter mandate to have commissioners elected by district rather than at large by gerrymandering 8,000 voters out of their original districts so that incumbent Commissioner Michael Moran would be assured to win reelection in November.
Three aggrieved voters that were gerrymandered out of their original district sued the County Commissioners in Federal Court for discrimination. Although the judge found that the gerrymandering was just “hard ball partisan incumbent protection,” he ruled no discrimination.
Hence, the plaintiffs lost even though gerrymandering is clearly contrary to the intent of the Florida Constitution.
Now the commissioners want their pound of flesh by suing the plaintiffs for court costs.
Let this be a lesson and a warning for all residents of Sarasota County: If you dare question these commissioners in the future expect to suffer their wrath.
Or you can vote for new commissioners in the Republican primary on Aug. 18 and/or viable Democratic candidates in November that will listen to the people of Sarasota County without having fear of intimidation or reprisal.
Matthew J. McHugh
Venice
Does mayor, City Council follow Robert’s Rules of Order?
To the Editor:
I am assuming that the Venice mayor and City Council follow Robert’s Rules of Order for their meetings whether in person or “virtual.”
Thus, I was amazed that Joe Neunder, Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom, and member Helen Moore did not follow Robert’s Rules of allowing a motion to be made, seconded and give their viewpoints on requiring restaurant employees — who come in contact with the public (usually less than 6 feet apart) — to wear a mask.
They could have had their discussion at that time. To say, “never mind” when asked to second a motion was a disservice to all.
It is my belief, that masks are important to the public, especially when six feet in distance cannot be maintained in serving food, taking orders, etc.
I suggest the City Council and Mayor Feinsod bring this subject up again to fully show the public their thoughts of protecting the public.
Nancy Deforge
Nokomis
Are we talking physical size or population in opinion?
To the Editor:
In response to Marty Dover (“Where did facts…”) published May 21 responding to Judith Short (May 16 letter) about the size of Nigeria in Africa.
Dover says in his Wikipedia “The largest (country) is Algeria.”
In my Wikipedia, Algeria is 43.6 million population and about 919,000 square miles. Nigeria is about 204 million population (more than four-times) and about half the area (about 356,000 square miles).
The U.N. cites slightly higher numbers but do not change the basic “facts.” Area of a country is important but must be looked at carefully.
“Desert occupies more than four-fifths of the Algerian territory” (Wikipedia) while Nigeria lies in the tropics of west Africa with high density of population, a much more meaningful and useful comparison.
It has become fashionable these days to cite facts that we choose, after all it starts at the top It behooves us all to be careful to cite reliable sources and read and interpret them properly.
Richard Gelpke
Venice
Blame president for domestic terrorism, danger
To the Editor:
I believe domestic terrorism is a real and present danger to our families and our country.
Condoning attacks on citizens by white supremacists with military weapons and supporting their entry into government buildings with loaded machine guns is domestic terrorism. Bragging about not wearing a face mask to protect others from potential contamination during this viral pandemic is also domestic terrorism.
When I see people in Publix and elsewhere without masks, I blame our president. When I see paramilitary hate groups swagger into government buildings threatening lives, I blame our president. When I see American school children murdered by those he allows to kill with military assault weapons, I blame Donald Trump.
Trump and his terrorist cult are a danger to my family and my country and I resent it. He belongs in prison with the rest of his criminal friends.
Harry T. Barnes
Englewood
Liberals should attack policies, not people
To the Editor:
When I see the letters in your paper written by liberals I wonder if they would know how to present a case other than by name calling. For example, I think President Trump has been a great, a great president. He built a strong economy, brought back our military, made the U.S. an energy exporting nation and brought countless new people into the workforce.
To a liberal reading this I would be sexist, racist, xenophobic, homophobic etc. I put up with Obama for eight years but on the several occasions I wrote to the paper disagreeing with his policies that is where I focused the argument — at his policies.
Troy Wilson
Port Charlotte
N.Y. governor blames president for his own mistakes
To the Editor:
While watching TV, I became angry when I heard New York Gov. Cuomo blame President Trump for his own mistakes with the nursing homes.
He said he followed the president’s guidelines; so does that make the president responsible for his mistakes?
Did the guidelines tell him to lodge people infected with the COVID-19 virus with healthy residents in nursing homes? Did the guidelines tell him not to use the empty beds at mobile hospitals that President Trump obtained for him or not to move the ill patients to the hospital ship he sent to New York?
In the beginning, Cuomo was busy praising the president for his help until his own decisions got him in trouble and then needed a scapegoat. His failed economic policies have driven business and residents out of New York because of the high taxes and hostile atmosphere.
Cuomo actually had the nerve to say that “America was never that great.” The economy certainly was great under President Trump until the COVID-19 virus caused the shut-down. I am confident that the president’s policies and the American people can make it great again.
Having once lived in New York I am very glad to now be Floridian where Gov. DeSantis has done a much better job protecting the most vulnerable and now has been reopening our state safely while following CDC guidelines.
Julie Brady
Osprey
We need term limits to fight corruption
To the Editor:
If you want to serve this country you should be subject to a few rules. It seems that they have forgotten why they were elected instead trying to impeach a president with rigged proof, completely disregarding legislation for the people who elected them.
Then they have the nerve to constantly send us letters asking how we feel about abortion, battered women, child molesters, etc., etc., with the implication that they will find a solution if you will reelect them and that requires that you must send them money.
Now we have a choice $10, $25, $50, $100, $500 or more. Why do we support these dinosaurs — many who have been in Congress over 20 years a few even longer. A recipe for corruption. It’s time they are paid for what they accomplish and not for what they promise.
The irony of all this is that when they leave many become lobbyists (payoffs, more corruption) need I say more? We need to give them a chance to get a real job and learn what it means to work for a wage.
No more giveaways which you put into law for your own advantage at the expense of the American people. We need a referendum placed on the ballot at the next election. Term limits.
John Weber
Englewood
