Floridians are not disposable
To the Editor:
Gov. DeSantis: As this virus expands its reach into Florida and is now killing younger Floridians and affecting the state as a whole, it would seem prudent to put masks back on people to protect their health.
Your cavalier attitude toward Floridians’ health will not help you in future elections, in a governor’s race or a presidential race.
Picture the optics of news releases and campaign ads featuring the amount of deaths you have piled up of Floridians with your reckless dictates and attacks on public health officials.
Stop using our citizens lives in Florida as your platform for higher office. We are not disposable.
John R. Munn
Englewood
I have the rallying cry for DeSantis supporters
Editor:
It’s disturbing to many to hear all the arguments pro and con about mask wearing. One possible cause is that Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t appear in public often enough to espouse his reasoning.
The solution seems obvious — more public appearances. His supporters then have an obvious rally cry: “No Mask, More Ron.”
Just say that aloud a few times, and the point is plain:
“No Mask, More Ron.”
“No Mask, More Ron.”
No need to say anymore.
John Myers
Nokomis
Heads in the sand hurts us all
Editor:
All one must do is look around to see the problems we have caused through the denial of scientific facts.
As result of drought conditions, the air in the Midwest is murky and gray from smoke caused by out-of-control fires in western states.
Due to not following mask-wearing and vaccination advice from doctors and scientists, Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are at their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Florida, fish killed by red tide are washing up on our beaches in alarming amounts.
While all of us bear some responsibility for these problems, it’s fair to say that the “head in the sand” approach advocated by Republicans such as Governor DeSantis and Senators Rubio and Scott, are not what we need.
While Democrats up and down the ticket have proposed strategies to address the three issues cited above and others, opposition from the other side, mostly in the form of denial, has prevailed.
It’s time for voters to act and select progressive candidates who will enact policies that protect the health and well-being of all of us.
Mady Pennisi
Englewood
Biden, generals need to be arrested
Editor:
Biden and the generals who left this equipment need to be arrested and tried for treason for supplying the Taliban with planes and arms.
The White House acknowledged Tuesday that the Taliban had amassed a significant amount of U.S. military equipment after seizing control of Afghanistan following two decades of war with American forces.
Pictures and videos have shown the Taliban with firearms and vehicles that Pentagon troops used or provided to the Afghan national security forces, as well as an advanced UH-60 Black Hawk attack helicopters and other equipment at the Kandahar airport.
“We don’t have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone. But certainly, a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban,” said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. “Obviously, we don’t have a sense that they are going to readily hand it over to us.”
Sullivan said losing control of millions of dollars worth of military supplies to an enemy is an example of “the difficult choices a president faces ... in the context of the end of a 20-year war.”
He noted that the Black Hawks had been supplied to Afghan government forces to help battle the Taliban insurgency. But the government forces succumbed to the Islamist insurgents quickly and gave up control of large stores of weaponry and their helicopters.
William Loader
Venice
COVID test requires registration first
Editor:
Has anyone gone to Dallas White Park for Covid testing? If so, tell me if I’m wrong.
When you get there, no one tells you that you must register before you stand in line in the sun. A woman standing half-way down the line finally says ‘ya gotta register’ but doesn’t explain how.
The only way to register is to use a cell phone to ‘read’ the squiggly QR code they have stuck on a stick leaning off a red cone. Then try to fill in all your personal data on the tiny form that comes up on the screen while you’re standing in the sun. (Can’t find the form on the internet, and no advance warning about registration on any Sarasota Board of Health announcements.)
If you decide to try, plan to go back to your car to fill out the form — while the line grows longer. I gave up and will go back better prepared.
Neill Schoonmaker
North Port
Where did money go in Afghanistan?
Editor:
Shouldn’t we now demand that we have a full top down accounting of where all the money ended up in this failed Afghanistan war?
How much went to the military-industrial complex?
How much went private contractors?
How much was taken by corrupt Afghani officials and military?
How much was taken by corrupt American contractors and our military?
How much equipment was wasted in the burn pits so new equipment could be bought?
We need to know how much was wasted and that those who are responsible are going to be held accountable.
John R. Munn
Englewood
Wear a mask and be a patriot
Editor:
During this pandemic, wearing masks has become controversial. The reason for wearing masks has been lost. We wear masks to protect others and not ourselves.
The mask inhibits droplets from our mouth and nose spreading into the air and infecting others. Emphasizing this point is crucial to getting folks to wear masks.
The focus changes from personal freedom to social responsibility. Living in a society has its benefits and its obligations. What is our obligation to society and to our fellow citizens? We do not stand alone. We are dependent on one another.
During World War II, the Greatest Generation sacrificed. They said goodbye to their children who were on the front lines. They rationed food and gas. And they celebrated victory over an evil enemy.
Wear a mask – it’s patriotic, it’s compassionate. It’s what Jesus would do.
Carl Charleson
Best label you can give us is Americans
Editor:
In many of the Letters to the Editor, I see Democrats described as “Libs.” I consider the Democrats as being very diverse in The Daily Sun circulation area. It would be true to say that some Democrats are “Libs” (liberals).
It would also be true to say that some Democrats are “Pros” (progressives) and “Mods” (moderates). Democrats from these groups within the Democratic Party are not always in lockstep when it comes to the various issues that affect our everyday lives.
At the same time, I would caution Democrats against classifying all Republicans as being “Cons” (conservatives). There are other segments in the Republican party such as “Ex-Cons” (RINOS — Republicans in name only). There are also “Mods” (moderates) in the party.
Let us remember that we are all Americans and Floridians who live in Southwest Florida. Whether we are Pros or Cons, Libs or Ex-Cons, or Mods, together we can be a tremendous force for good!
David Jones
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.