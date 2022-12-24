Fine motor skills very important in kids
Editor:
Fine motor skills are continuously overlooked when children are young. These skills are vital to their development, especially being able to write and even feed themselves.
When playing with children or even buying toys, parents often gravitate to toys that enhance their gross motor skills (throwing, kicking, climbing, etc.) and overlook activities that are equally as important.
Activities such as putting together puzzles, making figures with play dough, and even dressing baby dolls are fun and easy examples of how to develop fine motor skills amongst children.
As these skills develop and grow, it also enhances their ability to be independent and begin doing basic skills on their own like tie their shoes and dress themselves.
This is also a direct correlation to building a child’s confidence in themselves as they begin to successfully do tasks without help from others.
The more you practice with a child on their fine motor skills, the higher chance they have at being successful in obtaining those skills and building that confidence — eventually being able to dress themselves, brush their own teeth, opening their own food and feeding themselves just like the people they look up to the most.
This creates a sense of accomplishment and pride at being a big boy or girl.
These skills are vital to the development and confidence of children as they grow. Let’s bust out the play dough, build a tower or paint a picture.
Get those fine motor skills working and their independence growing.
Bryanna Davis
North Port
Loss of superintendents is suspicious
Editor:
Has anyone noticed that Sarasota, Charlotte and Collier counties are all losing their school superintendents this year? Some of these departures (like Sarasota and Collier) are involuntary. Is this simply a coincidence, or is something very fishy going on here?
Jeri Schaller
Punta Gorda
We should be welcoming immigrants
Editor:
America considers itself to a kind and compassionate country, but our treatment of asylum-seeking immigrants is inconsistent with this image.
Instead of welcoming those seeking refuge from countries with high crime rates and economic dysfunction, some of which is unintentionally caused by our actions, we turn them away and deprive them of an opportunity to make their case.
The suffering in Latin America is due to a combination of reasons, including human-caused climate change, guns smuggled out of the USA and a violent drug trade that is based upon America’s appetite for illegal stimulants. Poor governance is also part of the problem as talented individuals leave their country of origin to find opportunities in the USA and other wealthy countries.
We need to reform and invest in an immigration system that processes asylum claims more quickly and fairly. In the meantime, we should not force them to remain in Mexico. We should also allow more immigrants into this country, which will make America stronger by providing badly needed manpower.
Immigrants are younger and more likely to be working than native Americans, and numerous studies have shown that they commit fewer crimes. They are coming here to work, not to commit crimes. This should be obvious to anyone dealing with repairs related to Hurricane Ian.
Both Canada and Australia have about 50% more immigrants per capita than the USA. We have the room and the need for more workers. Let’s open our hearts to the plight of such immigrants.
Frank Vorlicek
Rotonda West
Corruption deserves no rewards
Editor:
I love that Ayn Rand line someone quoted recently: “When you see corruption being rewarded, you know your country is doomed.”
We needed that when Trump was elected in 2016.
Sue Radebaugh
Englewood
Maybe Griner will turn into a patriot now
Editor:
With Brittney Griner back in the USA now thanks to the Biden administration, maybe now she will stand for our National Anthem and salute our flag, not stay in the locker room as she has done in the past.
Thomas Shambarger
Englewood
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.