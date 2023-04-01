Teacher unions are to blame for bad education
Editor:
The Gondolier’s “opinion” brought back my old concerns about the Public Ed system. First, our students were far behind before the pandemic.
As a trustee, I waited anxiously for the state test results to tell us how many students were up to grade level, or not. Rarely did the results show more than 55% at or above grade level.
Parents are mostly helpless against the teachers unions. The unions protect mediocre teachers and rarely are they fired. Did you know, because companies cannot find smart, educated people, they import every year 160,000 people to fill jobs that should be filled by Americans?
Parents know intuitively their children are failing, even while they get glowing “Happy Faces” from the teachers. Parents get lulled to sleep and by the time 3rd to 4th grade comes around, kids can’t read, nor can they do math.
When parents complain (if they dare), they are labeled and ignored as trouble makers. I support the money following the student now.
It’s my opinion that the unions, and a lot of districts, are to blame for this push by parents to leave public ed and go elsewhere.
William Soule
Venice
Allowing vouchers could cause unforeseen problems
Editor:
In the March 22 edition of the Gondolier, the beginning of the editorial stated: “ Our position: We have no problem with vouchers for all with some caveats ...”
The editorial raised the right questions but drew the wrong conclusion.
Anyone who supports vouchers and financial support for home-schooling should think long and hard about the possible consequences.
Several years ago, the public soundly defeated the proposed amendment to the Florida Constitution that would have repealed the “Blaine Amendment,” which prohibited public monies from going to religious institutions.
The voters knew giving taxpayer dollars to one religious group would mean that you could not legally deny giving funds to another religious group, even if their beliefs might be considered distasteful.
The vote affirmed the public’s support for keeping church and state separate. For example, in several municipalities, nativity scenes were erected in public spaces at Christmastime. The Church of Satan then demanded equal access to display their beliefs.
They won their case and were allowed to erect their display.
Allowing public monies in the form of vouchers and funding homeschooling runs the same risks. You don’t know what is being taught, there are no controls, and they are using your money.
We have a long history of supporting the wall of separation of church and state in this country for a reason. This wall guarantees that individual beliefs are protected and allowed to flourish as long as they do not influence our laws and cross into the public sphere.
Our legislators and the public should think very hard before they act to tear down the wall and pass the voucher bill and homeschooling bills.
Richard Cannarelli
Venice
Ziegler should be ashamed for allowing comment
Editor:
The president of the Sarasota County School Board and her cronies should be ashamed of themselves. Allowing a personal attack on a fellow board member at a public meeting is inexcusable.
I bet if someone called Bridget Ziegler or one of her like-minded members a neo nazi, Ziegler would stop the comment. But it is obvious she and her minions only care about their agenda, which seems to be to destroy the Sarasota County public school district.
Paul Mancine
Englewood
DeSantis is an emperor with no clothes
Editor:
Finally, they ‘re beginning to realize that the Emperor really has no clothes.
Poll after poll now shows that the mass majority of Republicans, Independents and Democrats in Florida and nationwide don’t approve of almost all of the things our sanctimonious Governor DeSantis has done in trying to make Florida into a “Free State,” where he believes “woke goes to die.”
But the latest polls that now include a Wall Street Journal one shows that nationally, the majority of Americans are against his culture war against Disney and unbelievably now even the NHL, as well as his anti-woke agenda that includes school book bans and promoting school vouchers that hurt public schools.
And they sure don’t approve of his packing the Board of Trustees of New College with his cronies since year after year, New College is highly ranked nationally by US News & World Report.
The list is long but finally it’s catching up with our esteemed Governor and you can see evidence of that with his quick U-turn on the war in Ukraine when he said it was just a territorial dispute.
There’s nothing like getting caught with no clothes on to protect yourself. Wow, has the worm turned!
More and more, the reality is Ron DeSantis is just not one of us. He’s an aberration, a myth, and he’s just an emperor with no clothes.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
They have been denied due process
Editor:
In response to the recent letter to the editor about why Donald Trump this and why Donald Trump that, the real question that should be asked is why are those who have been incarcerated for the past 22 months been denied their Constitutional rights of due process (see U.S. Constitution, Amendment 5 for reference) and been held incommunicado without access to legal representation?
That’s really the question that should be asked. Donald Trump continues to live rent free in peoples’ heads. The real reason that he has been legally pursued is an attempt to make sure he doesn’t get re-elected, legality be damned.
Check with the Manhattan DA and see what a great case he’s building.
Bruce Cameron
Venice
Governor needs to look at insurance companies
Editor:
I think our Governor needs to step back from chasing female impersonators. This seems really important to him right now.
Maybe now might be a better time to look into the property insurance companies. Six months after the hurricane, so many people and their homes are still waiting for any response from the insurance companies.
The state needs your help, Governor DeSantis. These tarps are impersonating the roofs on our homes. Make us a priority.
Becky Duzan
Venice
America has not done these things
Editor:
This is about a letter to the editor titled “We are going back in time.”
We know that everyone has an opinion, but please let’s get the facts straight. Here are the facts.
Anti Black — Not true, more like anti white. BLM Big $$$ proved that.
Anti Gay — Really? Americans have more liberties than anyone on the planet.
Anti Jew — This one we can agree on. Let stop the hate and embrace.
No Abortions — Again not true. Your solution, kill more innocent babies.
No birth control pills — Really?
Come on man!
War over there, we all care about that, don’t we?
America first, take care of all Americans not just White folks. Your white quilt is too obvious.
Whitewash history, slavery did exist. Everyone knows this.
Suppress voting. This has got to be the biggest piece of misinformation that exists.
Arrest people for voting. Please show me the evidence of this.
Build confederate monuments. What? Not since the 1890s.
Burn books. What are you smoking?
The Tallahassee policies are what the majority of Americans stand for. What do you stand for? Freedom for everyone in America.
Back to the future and beyond!
Joseph Schneider
Venice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.