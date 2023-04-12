This is what ‘Mickey Mouse’ spells
Editor:
M is for the Money that will be spent, for
Infrastructure and potholes to fill.
C is for Control DeSantis thought he had.
K is for the Kingdom Keys he does not hold.
E is for this Environment he created,
Y is for the Yes-men hired to seal this deal.
M is for Monarchy history he’ll learn from,
O is for that Opportunity.
U is for a Useless “Appeal “ idea
S is for Scandal this has caused,
E is for the Economic loss.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Here’s how we can reduce red tide
Editor:
Red tide. We all complain about red tide, yet every homeowner and many businesses can actively help correct the problem.
Native plants have adapted to Florida growing conditions. Once established, they grow beautifully without fertilizer, pesticides and extra water. A combination of native plants and a simple, un-manicured lawn or mulched yard does not require chemicals that run off and end up in the watershed.
Big box stores should increase their supply and variety of native plants. Let’s make it easier to find and buy Florida native plants.
Nancy Policastro
Venice
Who does Fiedler represent?
Editor:
I just read in the Gondolier that Mitzi Fiedler intends to run for re-election. I and many other residents of Venetian Golf and River Club fear that she does not represent her own VGRC community when she votes on crucial issues and thus we cannot and will not vote for her based on her response to date, re: Pat Neal’s proposed regional shopping center.
The vast majority of residents of Cielo, Aria, VCRG, Milano, etc., are vehemently opposed to this concrete monstrosity that will have an enduring and negative effect on our communities.
She is not representing her constituents. I originally voted for Mrs. Fiedler with high expectations that she would be a voice of integrity and reason, but her voting record has caused me to question where her loyalties really lie.
Who does Mitzi Fiedler represent?
Cynthia Greene
Venice
Thank you for Bayshore Drive article
Editor:
Thank you for your April 1 article on the need for a sidewalk along Bayshore Drive. As residents adjacent to this road, we worry about the dozens of people who walk, bike, run, and drive along this thoroughfare daily.
It is a scenic way to get to the beach, and we are willing to share it with our fellow citizens. We worry about their and our safety, however, as we’ve witnessed many close calls with cars and large trucks.
We are willing to forfeit a portion of our yard for a sidewalk if it will help save a life. We urge city leaders to address this issue as soon as possible.
Larry & Carol Humes
Venice
Can Ziegler hold both political positions?
Editor:
Bridget Ziegler is serving as the elected chairperson of the Sarasota School Board. Upon reading of the Florida Constitution: “No person shall hold at the same time more than one office under the government of the state and the counties and municipalities therein, except that a notary public or military officer may hold another office, and any officer may be a member of a constitution revision commission, taxation and budget reform commission, constitutional convention, or statutory body having only advisory powers.”
She also is serving as a member of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, having been appointed by the governor. This district was formerly the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
This district of 39 square miles of Florida is the governing jurisdiction and special taxing district for the land of Walt Disney. It would seem to me if the Florida Constitution is to be followed, Ms. Ziegler would have to resign from either the Sarasota School Board or from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.
Matthew J. McHugh
Venice
DeSantis represents majority of Floridians
Editor:
“Freedom isn’t free.” A great man and former President once said: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in our bloodstream. It must be fought for ... and handed on to them or one day we will spend our sunset years ... describing to them what it was like to be here when people were free!” (President Reagan)
Reagan was clairvoyant. That feared Socialist State is approaching. It’s a one party (Marxist/Demo/Politic) that dictates which “Victimhood” woke group gets preferential treatment.
Back in the ‘60s, the “Equal Opportunity” movement embraced seemingly small uses of (unconstitutional) quotas to rectify centuries old abuse.
But now, any Soros-funded group can attack the church, the family or any political opposition with aristocracy, media, and government agencies that make the intimidation by Adolf’s “Brown Shirts” (Nazi’s) look like amateurs.
Equity is not equality under the law.
Your previously published letters denouncing our Gov. DeSantis (“Emperor with no clothes, and other childish labels) just further the aims of the anti-freedom minority movement. Despite a letter writer’s untrue claim, the governor represents a majority of Floridians.
I am a Florida-born, Venice High School grad, Vietnam vet, and independent voter, and we are in the majority here along with our brothers and sisters fleeing the non-free Blue states in droves! “Vote Free, Live Free.”
Danny Piper
Venice
Here is another GOP attack on democracy
Editor:
The latest GOP attack on democracy is unfolding in the Tennessee state legislature. Following on the heels of the latest school shooting that killed three 9-year-olds and three adults in Nashville, groups of students and adults started peaceful protests across the state and at the state Legislature.
Instead of focusing their attention toward enacting gun reform laws, the GOP representatives ignored the voice of the people. In an act of support and frustration due to the Legislature’s lack of action, three of the state’s representatives joined in the protest.
The GOPs reaction wasn’t new gun reform laws. To the contrary, they chose to focus their attention on calling for the expulsion of the three protesting representatives.
This is a rare act as, historically, expulsion is limited to serious crimes like fraud and sexual assault, not the breaking of a rule of order.
A warning or removal from their committees seems more appropriate.
What happened to the right to peaceful protest? What happened to listening to the voice of the people? This is just the latest assault on our democracy from a GOP that is punitive, petty and vindictive.
Elana Carnes
Nokomis
