DeSantis is tackling subjects that needs tackling
Editor:
Your Wednesday, March 30 editorial cautioned Governor Ron DeSantis about taking “hot takes” on controversial topics. Apparently, DeSantis should avoid “third-rail” issues.
The issues of the Parental Rights in Education bill and the impact of transgender athletes in women’s sports are not trivial topics. DeSantis should be speaking out on these issues. Both impact Florida residents. In fact, many of the hundreds of people moving to Florida daily are doing so because of DeSantis’s stance and his courage to speak his mind in an increasingly woke world.
What parents would want some unknown teacher guiding their first grade son or daughter through the complexity of gender issues? Can’t a child of 6 or 7 retain some innocence? The fact that major brands like Disney oppose the Parental Rights bill doesn’t make DeSantis wrong. Their opposition shows how vital it is for the governor to voice his opinion. Disney is big; Parental Rights is not a “third-rail” issue.
Bravo to Gov. DeSantis for championing Emma Weyant, who placed second to Lia Thomas. Is this a “third-rail” topic? No way. Florida has some of the top athletic programs in the country. I have a friend with a golfing granddaughter who is being wooed by the University of Florida.
But this high school sophomore is a pipsqueak who weighs about 100 pounds. I have nightmares of her competing against a 200-pound trans athlete. Title IX has been left in the dust.
Let Gov. DeSantis continue to tackle tough topics.
Mary Anne Ferrigan
Venice
Gov. DeSantis is standing out as a great leader
Editor:
Have you noticed how the print and broadcast media frequently portray Gov. Ron DeSantis as being analogous to former President Trump?
It is my belief they are attempting to diminish and marginalize a strong, successful, independent thinking CEO in the mind of future voters. The problem they are now realizing is the analogous is not sticking. Since the arrival of the coronavirus, our governor has been in the forefront of adhering to the guidance of our medical professionals, while protecting the liberties and employment opportunities of all Florida citizens.
Unlike “blue state” governors, he did not implement measures that forced thousands of businesses to close resulting in the job loss of millions of Americans. He supports our law enforcement community and is not soft on crime as displayed in other “blue states.” He supports parental involvement in a child’s education, especially at an immature age.
He and other governors in the U.S. recognize our southern border to be a freeway for undocumented immigrants and drugs that threaten every citizen. To the dismay of most Americans, those responsible for correcting this debacle have turned a blind eye.
Looking at Florida today, our tourist season and real estate market is exploding. People recognize the successes of Governor DeSantis and what it means to be a Florida resident. They want to live their life now and be able to offer the same to their children.
Mike Clukey
Venice
Newspaper doesn’t like DeSantis, Trump
Editor:
We get it! You do not like Gov. DeSantis, President Trump, or people who support them.
You took issue with the governor’s statement about a transgender born with a male body competing against females (one from Florida). If you think this is ok, then print an editorial supporting your position.
You also took issue with the bill that prohibits discussing sexual orientation with K thru 3rd grade students. Again, write an editorial why it is ok to have these subjects taught to these students.
You went along with the vocal minority and main stream media and called the bill “Don’t Say Gay,” which is not in the bill but sure gets liberals’ distorted attention.
Could this be why the term “fake news” became popular! Why not stick to the facts?
It is your newspaper and you can write whatever pleases you or your liberal base. Would it not be more productive to explore some of the serious problems that are having an impact on our society, state, and country?
Ronald Silva
Nokomis
Paper’s editorials not looking at facts of issues
Editor:
As an independent trying to look at both sides of an issue, responsible media should strive for a fact-based approach when developing and then reporting their op-ed positions.
Your recent “Our View” was anything but fact-based from multiple perspectives: for example, in how you reported on the Parental Rights in Education Bill; and then how you tried to tie that disingenuous or uninformed position to “impacts on economic development.”
It was clear from your op-ed that you either haven’t read the bill or are purposely being very disingenuous about its contents. You didn’t even refer to it by its correct name, nor did you mention the main aspects: prohibiting teaching sexual orientation and gender identity to kindergarteners to 3rd grade (and age-appropriate teaching after that).
Nor did you seem to know or care that the majority of Floridians, including Democrats, agree with this bill. And an even higher percentage agree when they understand what is in the bill.
Also, your position missed the whole point of the bill — the vast majority of parents strongly want the right to be involved in the education and development of their child at school.
On the economic development front, migration to Florida, both population-wise and businesses, has accelerated over the past two years.
The primary policy reasons cited are: economic and tax policies; as well as Florida’s COVID-19 policies. Experts expect these migration trends to continue.
And, based on the polling, the Parental Rights in Education Bill will certainly not hurt Florida’s economic development.
Jack Gehring
Venice
Ideas for airport should be warning to Venice residents
Editor:
The recent articles about the Venice Airport “expansion,” possible control tower, more hangars being built, and the number of takeoff and landings (actually at “90,000 per year,” much higher than is recorded officially by Venice), should be a warning sign for residents.
The “waiting list for hangars is larger than the aircraft already based there”. It seems to me this a trial balloon for a much larger and louder airport.
A control tower next to the beach would be both an eyesore and an attraction for even more airplanes that then will need to be supported with additional expenses.
I understand that many airports charge landing fees. Does Venice? If not, the estimated 45,000 landings per year currently could generate $4.5 million at $100 each, or $2.25 million at $50 each.
The current noise level from all the air traffic can be very annoying, to say the least. The thought of increasing from 90,000 per year should be frightening to the residents of Venice.
I am sure that if a poll or public question was offered to Venice residents about expanding or adding a control tower, the “against” would exceed 90%.
Let’s put this “pro airport expansion” push down right now to help maintain the absolute beauty of Venice. Charging for landings at the airport currently would help to possibly decrease the noise and pollution of 90,000 takeoffs and landings a year.
James Cannon
Venice
