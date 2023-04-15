DeSantis represents majority of Floridians
Editor:
“Freedom isn’t free.” A great man and former President once said: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in our bloodstream. It must be fought for ... and handed on to them or one day we will spend our sunset years ... describing to them what it was like to be here when people were free!” (President Reagan)
Reagan was clairvoyant. That feared Socialist State is approaching. It’s a one party (Marxist/Demo/Politic) that dictates which “Victimhood” woke group gets preferential treatment.
Back in the ‘60s, the “Equal Opportunity” movement embraced seemingly small uses of (unconstitutional) quotas to rectify centuries old abuse.
But now, any Soros-funded group can attack the church, the family or any political opposition with aristocracy, media, and government agencies that make the intimidation by Adolf’s “Brown Shirts” (Nazi’s) look like amateurs.
Equity is not equality under the law.
Your previously published letters denouncing our Gov. DeSantis (“Emperor with no clothes, and other childish labels) just further the aims of the anti-freedom minority movement. Despite a letter writer’s untrue claim, the governor represents a majority of Floridians.
I am a Florida-born, Venice High School grad, Vietnam vet, and independent voter, and we are in the majority here along with our brothers and sisters fleeing the non-free Blue states in droves! “Vote Free, Live Free.”
Danny Piper
Venice
Here is another GOP attack on democracy
Editor:
The latest GOP attack on democracy is unfolding in the Tennessee state legislature. Following on the heels of the latest school shooting that killed three 9-year-olds and three adults in Nashville, groups of students and adults started peaceful protests across the state and at the state Legislature.
Instead of focusing their attention toward enacting gun reform laws, the GOP representatives ignored the voice of the people. In an act of support and frustration due to the Legislature’s lack of action, three of the state’s representatives joined in the protest.
The GOPs reaction wasn’t new gun reform laws. To the contrary, they chose to focus their attention on calling for the expulsion of the three protesting representatives.
This is a rare act as, historically, expulsion is limited to serious crimes like fraud and sexual assault, not the breaking of a rule of order.
A warning or removal from their committees seems more appropriate.
What happened to the right to peaceful protest? What happened to listening to the voice of the people? This is just the latest assault on our democracy from a GOP that is punitive, petty and vindictive.
Elana Carnes
Nokomis
Disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal is Biden’s fault
Editor:
We all watched Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan on nightly TV. Thirteen Americans were killed by a bomber who was in the sights of an American sniper, who could not get permission to “take him out.”
Who can forget the dramatic pictures of Afghans trying to hang onto U.S. planes as they took off. Now, we get the administration’s formal self-”evaluation” of the situation.
Of course, it was all Donald Trump’s fault.
Donald Trump did not order the abandonment of Bagram AF Base in the middle of the night, without notifying our allies. Donald Trump did not order our troops to leave without getting all Americans and Afghan collaborators out first.
Donald Trump did not order hundreds of millions of dollars of military equipment to be left behind. Donald Trump did not randomly evacuate thousands of Afghans without vetting them.
Biden’s feckless departure fully displayed his weakness on the world stage. It is no accident that Russia soon felt emboldened to invade Ukraine.
Biden was President for seven months before he undertook this disaster, ignoring the advice of all his military advisors. He was not bound by any Trump decisions, most of which he quickly reversed on assuming office.
The manner of the withdrawal was his fault, and his fault alone.
Roger Roess
Venice
Maybe we should rewrite Pledge of Allegiance
Editor:
Maybe it’s time to rewrite the Pledge of Allegiance. The revisited version would be “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.” Note, I left out the second half.
“One nation under God.” When I was growing up in the midwest in the 1950s, almost everyone went to church on Sunday. The Jewish folks went to synagogue on Saturday.
Most businesses were closed. Citizens often visited family or friends on Sunday afternoon. It truly was a day of rest.
Today, many churches and synagogues are suffering financially due to lack of attendance. I doubt even one-half of Americans regularly attend religious services.
America and other countries in the world are having a lot of problems. Maybe God is telling us “If you don’t care about me, I won’t care about you.”
“Indivisible.” Americans are more divided, mostly along political lines, than perhaps the Civil War.
“With liberty and justice for all.” Native Americans and black Americans haven’t had this for hundreds of years. Now the LGBTQ community is under attack.
Maybe we should just scrap the Pledge of Allegiance. Or, we should all try harder to live up to what we are saying.
Dennis C. Shimp
Venice
Thank you for your help with food
Editor:
Thank you, thank you, thank you, Venice and Nokomis,
Between VFD, VPD, City Hall, Venice Yacht Club and NFD, the Venice Yacht Club collected 14 boxes of food, all to be delivered to the three food pantries in Venice.
We appreciate the cooperation of the cities and the generosity of the residents.
Thank you again for all your help.
John Holic
Venice
Almost overnight, our greenery disappeared
Editor:
We now know how Amazon jungle Indians must feel when outsiders forcibly slash and burn their lands and forests. Almost the same is happening in Venice, along Jacaranda Boulevard near Center Road.
The lush green wall for a mile or so between Center and Venice Avenue has been decimated overnight and the healthy forest green now looks like a slash and burn landscape from a major disaster.
Only wisps of smoke or glowing embers are missing from the efficient denuding of nature — bulldozers and chain saws are so effective.
The desires and opinions and welfare of a few thousand people living in the area or traveling daily that stretch of road are trumped for the economic welfare/greed of one developer or one business entity.
Living in the general vicinity, I’m certainly not aware of any public hearings or choice about the matter. It came like a middle-of-the-night raid on the greenery, and, of course, the greenery are defenseless.
In the face of developers bent on filling every square inch of landscape with concrete and asphalt, the environment, or the people, have no chance.
Where were the agencies, the county and city officials, supervisors, and government bureaucrats charged with making wise decisions for the benefit of the voters who elected them?
Probably shaking in their boots when facing monied overlords and well-paid lawyers, the group that funds their campaigns. Ah yes … you can’t beat the monied elite and their lawyers when they decide to ram their agenda or zoning laws through for personal benefit.
Andrew Rafalski
Venice
