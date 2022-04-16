Newspaper doesn’t like DeSantis, Trump
Editor:
We get it! You do not like Gov. DeSantis, President Trump, or people who support them.
You took issue with the governor’s statement about a transgender born with a male body competing against females (one from Florida). If you think this is ok, then print an editorial supporting your position.
You also took issue with the bill that prohibits discussing sexual orientation with K thru 3rd grade students. Again, write an editorial why it is ok to have these subjects taught to these students.
You went along with the vocal minority and main stream media and called the bill “Don’t Say Gay,” which is not in the bill but sure gets liberals’ distorted attention.
Could this be why the term “fake news” became popular! Why not stick to the facts?
It is your newspaper and you can write whatever pleases you or your liberal base. Would it not be more productive to explore some of the serious problems that are having an impact on our society, state, and country?
Ronald Silva
Nokomis
Paper’s editorials not looking at facts of issues
Editor:
As an independent trying to look at both sides of an issue, responsible media should strive for a fact-based approach when developing and then reporting their op-ed positions.
Your recent “Our View” was anything but fact-based from multiple perspectives: for example, in how you reported on the Parental Rights in Education Bill; and then how you tried to tie that disingenuous or uninformed position to “impacts on economic development.”
It was clear from your op-ed that you either haven’t read the bill or are purposely being very disingenuous about its contents. You didn’t even refer to it by its correct name, nor did you mention the main aspects: prohibiting teaching sexual orientation and gender identity to kindergarteners to 3rd grade (and age-appropriate teaching after that).
Nor did you seem to know or care that the majority of Floridians, including Democrats, agree with this bill. And an even higher percentage agree when they understand what is in the bill.
Also, your position missed the whole point of the bill — the vast majority of parents strongly want the right to be involved in the education and development of their child at school.
On the economic development front, migration to Florida, both population-wise and businesses, has accelerated over the past two years.
The primary policy reasons cited are: economic and tax policies; as well as Florida’s COVID-19 policies. Experts expect these migration trends to continue.
And, based on the polling, the Parental Rights in Education Bill will certainly not hurt Florida’s economic development.
Jack Gehring
Venice
Ideas for airport should be warning to Venice residents
Editor:
The recent articles about the Venice Airport “expansion,” possible control tower, more hangars being built, and the number of takeoff and landings (actually at “90,000 per year,” much higher than is recorded officially by Venice), should be a warning sign for residents.
The “waiting list for hangars is larger than the aircraft already based there”. It seems to me this a trial balloon for a much larger and louder airport.
A control tower next to the beach would be both an eyesore and an attraction for even more airplanes that then will need to be supported with additional expenses.
I understand that many airports charge landing fees. Does Venice? If not, the estimated 45,000 landings per year currently could generate $4.5 million at $100 each, or $2.25 million at $50 each.
The current noise level from all the air traffic can be very annoying, to say the least. The thought of increasing from 90,000 per year should be frightening to the residents of Venice.
I am sure that if a poll or public question was offered to Venice residents about expanding or adding a control tower, the “against” would exceed 90%.
Let’s put this “pro airport expansion” push down right now to help maintain the absolute beauty of Venice. Charging for landings at the airport currently would help to possibly decrease the noise and pollution of 90,000 takeoffs and landings a year.
James Cannon
Venice
Needed airport changes will take decades to make
Editor:
I’m quite surprised to see the airport make the front page two weeks in a row. They have quite a want list to include a terminal to take control of the planes.
Let’s not get our hopes up that there will be less noise and more plane control. I’m sure the airport manager will be retired before changes for the good come about.
They are thinking in the right direction but it will take 10 to 20 years before anything good happens. Good luck for the neighborhoods.
Dennis Zdun
Venice
Reporter wrote great story about freedom fighter
Editor:
Kudos to Gondolier reporter/senior writer Bob Mudge, who interviewed my husband for a piece that appeared today on the paper’s front page (4/6/22) about Les Megyeri being a Hungarian Freedom Fighter back in 1956 when the Russians invaded Hungary.
Never before have I met a reporter/senior writer with such a profound ability to elicit anecdotal detail and record suppressed memories from an interview subject that made the entire piece “sing.” However, if the story leaves the impression that all refugees meet with the success that Les enjoyed after coming to America in 1959, that is not always the case.
There is heartbreak along the way. In Les’ case, his father was killed in a hold-up that occurred in Washington, DC in 1969, and his brother committed suicide shortly thereafter because the upheaval, adjustment to America, and loss of the father devastated him.
So relocation to a new country and the loss of one’s motherland takes its toll but for those lucky ones who find acceptance, who work hard, go to school, serve others, and achieve success in America, it’s a true blessing.
Fortunately, Venice Gondolier senior writer Bob Mudge featured a refugee who shared observations that all of us are seeing firsthand as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues and others’ life stories deserve to be told.
If only Bob Mudge could write them all. He’s a Venice gem!
Kathy A. Megyeri
Nokomis
See? I told you COVID deaths were over-counted
Editor:
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and individual states are now backtracking on their COVID death statistics, showing those of us who claimed deaths were being over-counted were right all along.
March 14, 2022, the CDC removed 72,277 COVID deaths from the tally, including 24% of those attributed to children under 18. They claim a “coding logic error,” a faulty algorithm, had “accidentally” counted deaths that weren’t related to COVID, such as drowning deaths and drug overdoses.
The CDC used the false death statistics among children to push for COVID shots for 5- to 7-year-olds back in November 2021. As of Feb. 2, 2022, U.S. Health and Human Services is no longer collecting data on hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
Deaths were initially exaggerated for political — both national and geopolitical — purposes, and now they’re being downplayed for the same reason. Democrats know they cannot win in the midterms unless they declare victory over COVID-19
William Loader
Venice
