Ideas for airport should be warning to Venice residents
Editor:
The recent articles about the Venice Airport “expansion,” possible control tower, more hangars being built, and the number of takeoff and landings (actually at “90,000 per year,” much higher than is recorded officially by Venice), should be a warning sign for residents.
The “waiting list for hangars is larger than the aircraft already based there”. It seems to me this a trial balloon for a much larger and louder airport.
A control tower next to the beach would be both an eyesore and an attraction for even more airplanes that then will need to be supported with additional expenses.
I understand that many airports charge landing fees. Does Venice? If not, the estimated 45,000 landings per year currently could generate $4.5 million at $100 each, or $2.25 million at $50 each.
The current noise level from all the air traffic can be very annoying, to say the least. The thought of increasing from 90,000 per year should be frightening to the residents of Venice.
I am sure that if a poll or public question was offered to Venice residents about expanding or adding a control tower, the “against” would exceed 90%.
Let’s put this “pro airport expansion” push down right now to help maintain the absolute beauty of Venice. Charging for landings at the airport currently would help to possibly decrease the noise and pollution of 90,000 takeoffs and landings a year.
James Cannon
Venice
Needed airport changes will take decades to make
Editor:
I’m quite surprised to see the airport make the front page two weeks in a row. They have quite a want list to include a terminal to take control of the planes.
Let’s not get our hopes up that there will be less noise and more plane control. I’m sure the airport manager will be retired before changes for the good come about.
They are thinking in the right direction but it will take 10 to 20 years before anything good happens. Good luck for the neighborhoods.
Dennis Zdun
Venice
Reporter wrote great story about freedom fighter
Editor:
Kudos to Gondolier reporter/senior writer Bob Mudge, who interviewed my husband for a piece that appeared today on the paper’s front page (4/6/22) about Les Megyeri being a Hungarian Freedom Fighter back in 1956 when the Russians invaded Hungary.
Never before have I met a reporter/senior writer with such a profound ability to elicit anecdotal detail and record suppressed memories from an interview subject that made the entire piece “sing.” However, if the story leaves the impression that all refugees meet with the success that Les enjoyed after coming to America in 1959, that is not always the case.
There is heartbreak along the way. In Les’ case, his father was killed in a hold-up that occurred in Washington, DC in 1969, and his brother committed suicide shortly thereafter because the upheaval, adjustment to America, and loss of the father devastated him.
So relocation to a new country and the loss of one’s motherland takes its toll but for those lucky ones who find acceptance, who work hard, go to school, serve others, and achieve success in America, it’s a true blessing.
Fortunately, Venice Gondolier senior writer Bob Mudge featured a refugee who shared observations that all of us are seeing firsthand as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues and others’ life stories deserve to be told.
If only Bob Mudge could write them all. He’s a Venice gem!
Kathy A. Megyeri
Nokomis
See? I told you COVID deaths were over-counted
Editor:
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and individual states are now backtracking on their COVID death statistics, showing those of us who claimed deaths were being over-counted were right all along.
March 14, 2022, the CDC removed 72,277 COVID deaths from the tally, including 24% of those attributed to children under 18. They claim a “coding logic error,” a faulty algorithm, had “accidentally” counted deaths that weren’t related to COVID, such as drowning deaths and drug overdoses.
The CDC used the false death statistics among children to push for COVID shots for 5- to 7-year-olds back in November 2021. As of Feb. 2, 2022, U.S. Health and Human Services is no longer collecting data on hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
Deaths were initially exaggerated for political — both national and geopolitical — purposes, and now they’re being downplayed for the same reason. Democrats know they cannot win in the midterms unless they declare victory over COVID-19
William Loader
Venice
City needs to fix, then police parking at South Jetty
Edior:
At the South Jetty, the un-enforced parking sign directions continue to take place without any policing.
First, there are 8-10 parking spots when you first enter the lot which read “COMPACT CARS ONLY.” Only to find each day, trucks and large SUVs are parking there.
Second, a local business’ employees and guests exclusively use many parking spaces for their dining, being picked up and dropped off by their golf cart. This may be considered wrong usage of the parking lot.
For local year-round taxpaying residents, we do not get to enjoy what we pay for. Maybe the county/city may want to give locals a sticker or assign resident parking spots? I’m sure we are not alone in our concerns.
Any suggestions how to solve this or does any one else feel the same?
Jane & Tony Monico
Venice
Fox viewers live in alternative universe
Editor:
A letter writer in the April 9 Gondolier complains of all the lies in “Main Stream Media.” She’s right that some news outlets are filled with lies.
She’s just wrong about which outlets peddle lies. Everyone has a right to choose what to believe. She chooses to believe what she sees on Fox News and Newsmax.
I choose to believe what I see on ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, PBS, BBC, etc. Those outlets live in the real world. Fox viewers live in a parallel universe of alternative facts populated by a lot of very nasty people.
As a result, civil discourse between people in these two universes has become virtually impossible. What a sad state of affairs for our democracy.
David Workman
Venice
Those are truths, not “Main Stream lies”
Editor:
One of your readers believes the Main Stream Media lies to us, and another one believes that Floridians appreciate Governor DeSantis, who they say speaks plainly and doesn’t back down to “woke ridiculousness.”
Where have these people been lately? Guess they forgot about the large number of Republicans who watch Fox News and were paid to watch CNN for 30 days, and at the end of that 30 day venture, they realized what Fox News sure wasn’t telling them.
What an eye-opener that had to be for those Fox News addicts. Your other reader also forgot that it’s our infamous Florida Gov. DeSantis who pushed through his “Don’t Say Gay” bill that won’t let any teachers discuss any LGBTQ+ issues with their students, and that sparkled a national controversy about it.
And when Disney came out against that same Don’t Say Gay bill, maybe because a Disney heir recently came out as a transgender, our governor wants to punish Disney by changing the independent status the state gave them to build Disney World so many years ago. Nothing like having a governor who is so homophobic that he wants to punish an organization because it doesn’t agree with what he is doing when it comes to gay rights
Main Stream Lies? No, Main Stream Truths ... but the problem is those two readers don’t realize what is the truth versus what are the lies. Maybe they both need to watch CNN for 30 days because like all those other ones who were paid to do that, maybe then they just might realize what’s actually the truth.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
