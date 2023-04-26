Biden is not an effective communicator
Editor:
When White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took to the stage last Tuesday, nobody could have guessed the utter nonsense that would come from her mouth.
KJP proclaimed that Joe Biden was “the best communicator that we have in the White House” during the recent press briefing. Clearly, she has failed to consider his long history of gaffes and apparent memory lapses when forming her opinion.
After all, Biden has been caught plagiarizing speeches multiple times throughout his career and often appears incoherent or confused during public appearances.
Not only has he struggled to convey information in different settings, from set pieces to impromptu remarks, but also has frequently gone off-script and lost track of what he was originally trying to say.
This often leads him into dangerous territory as he is prone to making false claims or unsubstantiated statements.
Furthermore, Biden’s frequent stumblings over words or mispronunciations not only detract from his message but also makes him appear incompetent and out of touch with modern language.
Bill Loader
Venice
Complex next to rookery should not have been OK’d
Editor:
I am so disheartened by the recent approval of a new apartment and retail complex, which has great potential for disturbing the more than 100 species of birds at our beloved Rookery, and creating additional traffic to the already congested intersection of Route 41 and Jacaranda Boulevard.
This senseless disregard for both our natural environment and for tax-paying citizens is totally unconscionable.
I think it’s time for my fellow Sarasota County voters to respond at the ballot box. I know that I will.
Marion Mendelson
Venice
Venice facing same problem as Staten Island
Editor:
I’ve been a full time resident for 10 years now. Sadly I’m seeing the same things happening to Venice as what happened to “The oasis of the NYC boros,” Staten Island.
Due to overpopulation and overdevelopment, Staten Island went from a Norman Rockwell idyllic lifestyle in my childhood to what is now generally referred to as “a cesspool.”
Be forewarned, Venice, more is not better. I certainly understand growth is essential, but don’t kill the golden goose to harvest more eggs in the process.
Also what is concerning, is that possibly due to the mass exodus from the Northeast to Florida, I’m seeing more and more on the opinion page a whole lot more Progressive/ blue state whining.
Again, I escaped NYC just as the ridiculous slide toward the woke agenda started taking over. You’re welcome to our great state and towns but leave your failed policies behind.
Florida thankfully has bucked the trend. Just look at the quality of life issues in places like Portland, Seattle, NYC, Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Chicago and Baltimore — and look at their leadership.
The woke needs a serious wake-up call.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Fiedler represents all Venice residents
Editor:
In the April 12th edition of the Gondolier, you published a letter to the editor written by a Venetian Golf and River Club resident. This letter was was replete with inaccuracies, misinformation and misleading remarks.
The letters asked the question, “Who does Mitzie Fiedler represent?”
The true answer to that question is Mitzie Fiedler represents all Venice residents, not just residents of Milano, VGRC, Willow Chase, Aria, Cielo and others.
Mrs. Fiedler has served this community well with honesty, intelligence and integrity, and always within the confines of Florida law.
She is not connected to the real estate business in Venice, as other city council members clearly are. And I consider this a plus.
In regard to the very much unwanted Neal shopping center at Laurel and Jacaranda, the letter writer fails to understand that the quasi-judicial nature of this issue requires city council members to remain neutral, unbiased and silent on the matter.
The writer’s strong feelings against the project, with which I fully agree, would be better directed toward the two VGRC residents who spoke in favor of the project at the Planning Commission meeting and the one VGRC resident on the Planning Commission who voted in favor of it.
I submit that Venice voters should fully support Mitzie Fiedler in her bid for reelection and allow her to continue serve this community in the admirable way she has in her previous terms.
Venice voters who want to know more about the real Mitzie Fiedler should go to mitziefiedler.com, for honest, factual information and then vote for her in the upcoming election.
John Thackray
North Venice
I recall three encounters with Russia
Editor:
I’m not a historian but at my age (it’s a class lesson) remember we had “A” drills not for shooters but for nuclear attacks; one forgotten man “George Patton” (WW11 kick butt General) said he didn’t trust the Russians, “don’t like ‘em.”
And here comes my second history encounter in the Navy circling Cuba for the, yep, you guessed it, Russian Missile crisis (on the brink of WW111)!
Now we have three deranged persons with itchy fingers to tap the “red button.” I sure hope and pray we (USA) are holding an ace up our sleeve.
These deranged peoples are watching our nation self destruct under our own politicians’ greed. Let’s throw in the big, big, biiiiig corporations. Phew! I’m exhausted.
God Bless the USA.
William Zinser
Englewood
Avoiding meat and dairy helps save the environment
Editor:
RE: “Saving the Earth one fork at a time” (April 8), I commend this wonderful effort offering compostable cutlery to local houses of worship.
I hope many avail themselves of this program, and that others, especially fast food establishments, join the trend.
Small steps like this can have a giant impact if embraced by enough people. I would like to add for consideration the fact that what one puts on their fork has a much greater environmental impact than the fork itself.
In 2018, the journal Science published the most comprehensive analysis to date on the damage farming does to the planet, “The Global Impacts of Food Production.”
The headline from Forbes magazine summed up the study this way: “This Is The Single Biggest Thing You Can Do To Reduce Your Impact On Earth: Avoid Meat and Dairy.”
The article goes on to note that “buying an electric car, lowering your thermostat, and taking quick showers all pale in comparison to simply eating less meat and dairy.”
The research also laid to rest the myth that grass-fed beef is an ecologically-friendly choice, noting it has a much higher impact on the planet than plant-based foods.
I encourage readers to use their favorite search engine to read the Forbes article. It has never been more important to transition to healthy, humane, environmentally-friendly plant-based eating.
It is also easier than ever, now that vegan options have moved from the margins to the mainstream.
David Stewart
Venice
