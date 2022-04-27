Venice should adopt rules to protect animals during development
Editor:
Not so long ago, Florida developers could legally bury gopher tortoises alive in their burrows. This left them to suffocate or slowly starve to death.
Fortunately, that changed in 2007, when the state recognized gopher tortoises as a threatened species. Now tortoises must be relocated before any land clearing takes place, and property owners must obtain permits from the state to do so.
Unfortunately, unless there are independent assessments of their sites, unscrupulous developers can — and do — just pretend they don’t notice resident tortoises.
Now, as Venice completes new Land Development Regulations (LDRs), we have a chance to prevent that. But sadly, the Planning Commission has ignored the numerous public comments calling for wildlife and habitat protection assessments on all building lots before construction, just as Sarasota County does.
Our gentle gopher tortoises and other threatened species don’t stand a chance if we don’t put protections in place for them. It also happens to be Florida law. Local governments are the last line of defense to ensure that gopher tortoises are not being illegally buried on development sites.
The Planning Commission saw fit to only require such wildlife assessments for building lots over five acres. This in effect could condemn any creature to death that has the misfortune of living on a smaller lot.
I urge City Council to close this loophole when they consider the LDRs. Developers of any size lots should be required to follow Florida state law.
Jan Vertefeuille
Venice
Developer Pat Neal is ruining our pristine areas
Editor:
Developer Pat Neal and his sprawling developments have irrevocably and systematically destroyed Southwest Florida. He buys the land; he builds on the land; he leaves no woodlands untouched.
He is not a hometown hero. He and his family have already and are currently in the process of forever ruining and despoiling one of the last precious and pristine areas of our state. Venice traffic has quadrupled in the last few years.
Now, to add insult to injury, he proposes to build a commercial shopping center on Laurel Road in North Venice that will be the kiss of death for this quiet neighborhood.
We should not be applauding Mr. Neal as another local publication has done As he gets richer, we will be the poorer for what his bulldozers have wrought.
He is polluting our world, displacing our wildlife and destroying nature even as he blithely tells us what wonderful things he is doing for us.
Mr. Neal, we don’t buy it!
Cynthia Greene
North Venice
Inflation is hurting us
Editor:
Over the past 12 months, the consumer price index on all items increased 8.5%. Energy alone increased 27%, which affects everyone. Also, foods — both processed and non-processed — were up 25%. While wages across the country may be up, when factoring inflation, average hourly earnings decreased by 1.7%.
These trends are bad. They hurt the U.S. dollar, and people can’t save as much.
Plus, they hurt investments, and disincentivize people from investing, because returns are adversely impacted. Ultimately, paychecks don’t go as far as they need to because people are forced to spend more money to pay for the things they need the most. In some case people are falling behind.
The situation is so critical, Biden’s own Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, “Inflation is clearly a great concern.” Really
These are the facts. This is the Biden economy.
When gas prices are up 40%, that may be a rounding error to people like Jeff Bezos, or anyone with the last name “Biden” who lives in Delaware, but for Floridians who live in towns and cities like Eustis or Dunedin, it hurts.
These families are dropping their kids off at school, going to work, buying groceries, and under the Biden economy their savings are dwindling. That’s how inflation works: it’s a redistribution of income from the low-and-mid level income earners to the rich.
Raising interest rates will not fix it. Biden does not know how to correct this mess.
Bill Loader
Venice
Letters to editor are for freedom of speech
Editor:
As a longtime reader, it concerns me of the number of Letter to the Editor submissions that seem to be advocating censorship, stating you should not have an opinion page.
First, it is Freedom of speech, not from speech.
Second, it is Freedom of religion, not from religion.
Third, equity is not equality!
It seems more and more, there are movements to censor opposing opinions and ideas.
By the way, the cartoon depicting the hypocrisy of QAnon failed to point out the hypocrisy of BLM, Antifa, and most egregious, the teachers unions (not the teachers) but the union leadership.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
LGBTQ community wants special privileges
Editor:
The Gondolier 4/16 front page (with the story about the student in the parental rights law lawsuit) is yet another flogging of this controversial subject.
It occurs to me that the LGBTQ community doesn’t want equity/equality; rather, they want special privileges and accommodation: restrooms, transgender sports, taking from parents the right to raise their children as the parents deem fit (not some gay advocacy group).
{div}Most people are good people, I believe, but if you try to foist your real or imagined burdens on me, I’ll push back.
The bill doesn’t say “Don’t Say Gay” (Moricz, have you even completely read it?). It says parents have the right to determine what’s best for their child, not you.
So, how’s about a compromise?
Stick to the three R’s and skip the sex education altogether.
David Timmerman
Nokomis
This great country is not so great anymore
Editor:
History books will show that in the late 18th century, a new country was formed. It was inhabited by brave and proud men and women who had a vision for a new world — free of tyranny and patriarchal rule.
The Founding Fathers created a three-branch government to guide its affairs. The country was blessed with rich resources and its frontiers stretched from sea to sea.
The small country eventually became the beacon of light and hope in the world. Later, it would fight in two world wars and help assure freedom against dictatorship. Financial, military and technological superiority were its hallmarks.
But then, with the arrival of the 21st century, the country seemed to have a whole change of attitudes, goals, beliefs and direction.
The judicial system was fraught with appeals and delays and became totally dysfunctional. The educational system was handicapped by government oversight. Racism resurfaced after an apparent lessening in the previous century.
Political parties became large multimillion dollar “businesses” intent on the election of their candidates at any cost. Corruption, greed, power and obstruction became the norm. Lies were more common than truth. Campaign finance laws and leadership term limits desperately needed revision, but obstruction prevented it.
Rich leaders reduced taxes for their rich supporters. Citizens complained about the government, yet kept sending the same charlatans back to their seats of power.
Political division even influenced the handling of a major human crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic. Over one million people died while the politicians argued.
To the horror of everyone, there was a violent insurrection, led by a president.
Sadly, but not surprisingly, the once great democratic country never reached its 300th birthday.
Dennis Heckart
Venice{/div}
