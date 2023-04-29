Fiedler represents all Venice residents
Editor:
In the April 12th edition of the Gondolier, you published a letter to the editor written by a Venetian Golf and River Club resident. This letter was was replete with inaccuracies, misinformation and misleading remarks.
The letters asked the question, “Who does Mitzie Fiedler represent?”
The true answer to that question is Mitzie Fiedler represents all Venice residents, not just residents of Milano, VGRC, Willow Chase, Aria, Cielo and others.
Mrs. Fiedler has served this community well with honesty, intelligence and integrity, and always within the confines of Florida law.
She is not connected to the real estate business in Venice, as other city council members clearly are. And I consider this a plus.
In regard to the very much unwanted Neal shopping center at Laurel and Jacaranda, the letter writer fails to understand that the quasi-judicial nature of this issue requires city council members to remain neutral, unbiased and silent on the matter.
The writer’s strong feelings against the project, with which I fully agree, would be better directed toward the two VGRC residents who spoke in favor of the project at the Planning Commission meeting and the one VGRC resident on the Planning Commission who voted in favor of it.
I submit that Venice voters should fully support Mitzie Fiedler in her bid for reelection and allow her to continue serve this community in the admirable way she has in her previous terms.
Venice voters who want to know more about the real Mitzie Fiedler should go to mitziefiedler.com, for honest, factual information and then vote for her in the upcoming election.
John Thackray
North Venice
I recall three encounters with Russia
Editor:
I’m not a historian but at my age (it’s a class lesson) remember we had “A” drills not for shooters but for nuclear attacks; one forgotten man “George Patton” (WW11 kick butt General) said he didn’t trust the Russians, “don’t like ‘em.”
And here comes my second history encounter in the Navy circling Cuba for the, yep, you guessed it, Russian Missile crisis (on the brink of WW111)!
Now we have three deranged persons with itchy fingers to tap the “red button.” I sure hope and pray we (USA) are holding an ace up our sleeve.
These deranged peoples are watching our nation self destruct under our own politicians’ greed. Let’s throw in the big, big, biiiiig corporations. Phew! I’m exhausted.
God Bless the USA.
William Zinser
Englewood
Avoiding meat and dairy helps save the environment
Editor:
RE: “Saving the Earth one fork at a time” (April 8), I commend this wonderful effort offering compostable cutlery to local houses of worship.
I hope many avail themselves of this program, and that others, especially fast food establishments, join the trend.
Small steps like this can have a giant impact if embraced by enough people. I would like to add for consideration the fact that what one puts on their fork has a much greater environmental impact than the fork itself.
In 2018, the journal Science published the most comprehensive analysis to date on the damage farming does to the planet, “The Global Impacts of Food Production.”
The headline from Forbes magazine summed up the study this way: “This Is The Single Biggest Thing You Can Do To Reduce Your Impact On Earth: Avoid Meat and Dairy.”
The article goes on to note that “buying an electric car, lowering your thermostat, and taking quick showers all pale in comparison to simply eating less meat and dairy.”
The research also laid to rest the myth that grass-fed beef is an ecologically-friendly choice, noting it has a much higher impact on the planet than plant-based foods.
I encourage readers to use their favorite search engine to read the Forbes article. It has never been more important to transition to healthy, humane, environmentally-friendly plant-based eating.
It is also easier than ever, now that vegan options have moved from the margins to the mainstream.
David Stewart
Venice
Roberts Bay measures are just stop-gap
Editor:
For those who believe installing devices at private docks around the Venice Yacht Club will improve the water quality in Roberts Bay, save your money and come visit me this summer in South Bethany Beach, Delaware, where our second home is located.
For 25 years, homeowners there have tried everything from installing mini-reefs of vegetation and bubbler machines, planting oyster gardens, and even purchasing a harvester that chugs up and down the canals and dumps the algae into trucks that cart it inland, all to no avail.
The bottom line is that owners have to agree to be assessed for wholesale dredging but they keep falling for these stop-gap measures and nothing works.
So be forewarned, Roberts Bay Revitalization Initiatives, in a couple of years let’s see just how successful your efforts have been because ours in Delaware have flopped.
Our waters are so polluted that we have lost wildlife, algae grows so thick each year that no swimming is allowed, and what used to be a crabbing mecca is now stinky, scummy, green canal slime but the town keeps spending money on these futile efforts.
Once again this month, that expensive harvester is chugging up and down our canals while homeowners stand by wringing their hands and wondering what the next gimmick might be.
Major dredging is the only solution but no one wants to pay for such a major undertaking so our problem in Delaware continues here just like in Roberts Bay.
Kathy A. Megyeri
South Bethany, Delaware
Progressivism claims abortion is health care
Editor:
Progressivism marches forward, advancing under the pretense of human rights. Government, media and corporate America impose diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies in every aspect of our lives.
Progressives proclaim abortion is health care, a woman’s human right.
Yet, progressives are unwilling to define woman.
SC Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson during her nomination hearing was asked to state what makes a woman a woman. Her response, “I’m not a biologist.”
In a Congressional hearing, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona deflected instead of answering the questions: “What is a woman?” and “Should men participate in women’s sports?”
Progressive policies permit males to compete in female sports, calling this equal opportunity in the name of equity and inclusion (trans rights). Anyone who disagrees is shunned, called a transphobic and violently attacked. (i.e., Riley Gaines).
On April 20, HR 734 (compliance with Title IX in athletics, sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth) passed the House, but not one progressive (refer to Congressional Progressive Caucus) voted to protect girls’ sports.
The word mother has progressed to birthing person and breast feeding to chest feeding.
Gender-affirming care is privately encouraged in educational settings. Parents are not informed of the transitioning efforts.
Medical professionals prescribe hormone blockers and perform child mutilation procedures.
When science distinctly defines a man and a woman, instead of following the science, progressives perpetuate mental confusion.
Why are progressives erasing the lines between men and women?
What lunacy will be next in the world of progressivism?
Jane Hulse
Venice
Trump left Biden no plan for Afghanistan troop removal
Editor:
One of your letter writers castigated Biden’s exit from Afghanistan but the writer forgot a few things. The fact is there were 10,000 troops in Afghanistan when Trump took office in January 2017, and very shortly he added 3,000 more to maintain the stalemate.
Then without telling our allies or partners, he ordered direct talks with the Taliban about ending the war, but he didn’t allow the Afghan government to be at the negotiating table, and he shocked everyone when he said he wanted to invite the Taliban to Camp David.
In February 2020, Trump and the Taliban reached the Doha Agreement, a deal where the U.S. would remove all of our troops by May 2021 and the Taliban would refrain from attacking U.S. troops or threaten Afghanistan’s cities — but only as long as we left by that deadline.
Trump also agreed to release 5,000 Taliban fighters from prison, but for some reason he didn’t secure the release of the only American hostage the Taliban held.
He slowly withdrew more and more troops until in a move that surprised our military, he said all remaining troops would be home by Christmas.
But on Nov. 11, he directed the military to withdraw all troops no later than Jan. 15, 2021. The fact is Trump never left any plans during the transition to the Biden administration on how that final withdrawal would be done or what to do with all that equipment.
That’s what President Trump actually left the new administration and President Biden — no plan.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
