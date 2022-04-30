Inflation is hurting us
Editor:
Over the past 12 months, the consumer price index on all items increased 8.5%. Energy alone increased 27%, which affects everyone. Also, foods — both processed and non-processed — were up 25%. While wages across the country may be up, when factoring inflation, average hourly earnings decreased by 1.7%.
These trends are bad. They hurt the U.S. dollar, and people can’t save as much.
Plus, they hurt investments, and disincentivize people from investing, because returns are adversely impacted. Ultimately, paychecks don’t go as far as they need to because people are forced to spend more money to pay for the things they need the most. In some case people are falling behind.
The situation is so critical, Biden’s own Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, “Inflation is clearly a great concern.” Really
These are the facts. This is the Biden economy.
When gas prices are up 40%, that may be a rounding error to people like Jeff Bezos, or anyone with the last name “Biden” who lives in Delaware, but for Floridians who live in towns and cities like Eustis or Dunedin, it hurts.
These families are dropping their kids off at school, going to work, buying groceries, and under the Biden economy their savings are dwindling. That’s how inflation works: it’s a redistribution of income from the low-and-mid level income earners to the rich.
Raising interest rates will not fix it. Biden does not know how to correct this mess.
Bill Loader
Venice
Why didn’t they name courthouse after Hatchett?
Editor:
Why was a Legislative bill proposed to name a Florida federal courthouse after Justice Joseph W. Hatchett, the first Black man to serve on the Florida Supreme Court, recently denied?
Sponsor Sen. Marco Rubio admired the Army veteran Judge, who “lived an inspiring life of service.” Co-sponsor Sen. Rick Scott said Hatchett “broke barriers that inspired countless others in the legal profession.”
However, a 23-year-old AP news clipping, presented by Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia shortly before the House vote, circulated an article about an appeals court decision Hatchett wrote that Clyde disagreed with; a public school policy allowing student-approved prayers at Florida graduation ceremonies. The decision violated constitutional protections of freedom of religion.
Clyde, who opposed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act and voted against recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, is also remembered describing the deadly Capitol attack as a “normal tourist visit.” He voted against giving the Congressional Gold Medal to police officers who responded that day.
He should not be a person to emulate.
Clyde’s objection was all it took to have the bill fail on a 238-187 vote, falling short of the two-thirds lock, with 89% of Republicans opposed. Congressman Bilirakis no longer wished to proceed with changing the courthouse name. Rep. Matt Gaetz said, “This (information) caused me to withdraw my support.”
When Rep. Vern Buchanan was asked why he supported, then voted ”no,” he simply replied, “I don’t know.” Other supporters said they were confused and voted against it. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the minority leader, also voted “no.” He declined to comment.
Republicans had enough “No” votes to deny gifting the name to the proposed Hatchett courthouse. Ironically, “No“ votes included Florida Republicans who were co-signers of the bill: Brian Mast, Matt Gaetz, Greg Steube, John Rutherford, Gus Bilirakis, Vern Buchanan, Kat Cammack, Neal Dunn, Scott Franklin and Byron Donalds.
Imagine the Hatchett family, their friends and the bill co-sponsors planning a celebration to proclaim the renaming of the courthouse; how unsettling.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Letters to editor are for freedom of speech
Editor:
As a longtime reader, it concerns me of the number of Letter to the Editor submissions that seem to be advocating censorship, stating you should not have an opinion page.
First, it is Freedom of speech, not from speech.
Second, it is Freedom of religion, not from religion.
Third, equity is not equality!
It seems more and more, there are movements to censor opposing opinions and ideas.
By the way, the cartoon depicting the hypocrisy of QAnon failed to point out the hypocrisy of BLM, Antifa, and most egregious, the teachers unions (not the teachers) but the union leadership.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
LGBTQ community wants special privileges
Editor:
The Gondolier 4/16 front page (with the story about the student in the parental rights law lawsuit) is yet another flogging of this controversial subject.
It occurs to me that the LGBTQ community doesn’t want equity/equality; rather, they want special privileges and accommodation: restrooms, transgender sports, taking from parents the right to raise their children as the parents deem fit (not some gay advocacy group).
Most people are good people, I believe, but if you try to foist your real or imagined burdens on me, I’ll push back.
The bill doesn’t say “Don’t Say Gay” (Moricz, have you even completely read it?). It says parents have the right to determine what’s best for their child, not you.
So, how’s about a compromise?
Stick to the three R’s and skip the sex education altogether.
David Timmerman
Nokomis
This great country is not so great anymore
Editor:
History books will show that in the late 18th century, a new country was formed. It was inhabited by brave and proud men and women who had a vision for a new world — free of tyranny and patriarchal rule.
The Founding Fathers created a three-branch government to guide its affairs. The country was blessed with rich resources and its frontiers stretched from sea to sea.
The small country eventually became the beacon of light and hope in the world. Later, it would fight in two world wars and help assure freedom against dictatorship. Financial, military and technological superiority were its hallmarks.
But then, with the arrival of the 21st century, the country seemed to have a whole change of attitudes, goals, beliefs and direction.
The judicial system was fraught with appeals and delays and became totally dysfunctional. The educational system was handicapped by government oversight. Racism resurfaced after an apparent lessening in the previous century.
Political parties became large multimillion dollar “businesses” intent on the election of their candidates at any cost. Corruption, greed, power and obstruction became the norm. Lies were more common than truth. Campaign finance laws and leadership term limits desperately needed revision, but obstruction prevented it.
Rich leaders reduced taxes for their rich supporters. Citizens complained about the government, yet kept sending the same charlatans back to their seats of power.
Political division even influenced the handling of a major human crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic. Over one million people died while the politicians argued.
To the horror of everyone, there was a violent insurrection, led by a president.
Sadly, but not surprisingly, the once great democratic country never reached its 300th birthday.
Dennis Heckart
Venice
I learned to tune out these types of noises
Editor:
It never ceases to amaze me how people move next to an airport and expect no noise.
For 74 years, I lived near steam engine locomotives hauling iron ore (18 years); across the street from a large university hospital with ambulances howling 24/7 (4 years); on a busy city street (7 years); 100 feet from a diesel railway that shimmed the furniture when a train went by (18 months); hearing B-52s coming and going on bombing missions to Vietnam (18 months); under the landing pattern of Reagan National Airport (5 years); and for 37 years, near the Naval Surface Weapons Center, where there were “cookoffs’’ (ammunition magazines exploding from heat) and large guns being tested Monday through Friday.
When the 16-inch guns were shot, neighbors were alerted, as one had had an atrium collapse and another’s picture window imploded from the vibration.
At any of these locations, it took several weeks, or months, to get used to the noise; then it was tuned out. It was where we chose to live, and the sounds, sights and smells go with the choice.
Venice Municipal Airport is dead silence compared to real noise.
Helen Lawrence
Venice
