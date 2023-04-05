Ziegler should be ashamed for allowing comment
Editor:
The president of the Sarasota County School Board and her cronies should be ashamed of themselves. Allowing a personal attack on a fellow board member at a public meeting is inexcusable.
I bet if someone called Bridget Ziegler or one of her like-minded members a neo nazi, Ziegler would stop the comment. But it is obvious she and her minions only care about their agenda, which seems to be to destroy the Sarasota County public school district.
Paul Mancine
Englewood
DeSantis is an emperor with no clothes
Editor:
Finally, they ‘re beginning to realize that the Emperor really has no clothes.
Poll after poll now shows that the mass majority of Republicans, Independents and Democrats in Florida and nationwide don’t approve of almost all of the things our sanctimonious Governor DeSantis has done in trying to make Florida into a “Free State,” where he believes “woke goes to die.”
But the latest polls that now include a Wall Street Journal one shows that nationally, the majority of Americans are against his culture war against Disney and unbelievably now even the NHL, as well as his anti-woke agenda that includes school book bans and promoting school vouchers that hurt public schools.
And they sure don’t approve of his packing the Board of Trustees of New College with his cronies since year after year, New College is highly ranked nationally by US News & World Report.
The list is long but finally it’s catching up with our esteemed Governor and you can see evidence of that with his quick U-turn on the war in Ukraine when he said it was just a territorial dispute.
There’s nothing like getting caught with no clothes on to protect yourself. Wow, has the worm turned!
More and more, the reality is Ron DeSantis is just not one of us. He’s an aberration, a myth, and he’s just an emperor with no clothes.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
They have been denied due process
Editor:
In response to the recent letter to the editor about why Donald Trump this and why Donald Trump that, the real question that should be asked is why are those who have been incarcerated for the past 22 months been denied their Constitutional rights of due process (see U.S. Constitution, Amendment 5 for reference) and been held incommunicado without access to legal representation?
That’s really the question that should be asked. Donald Trump continues to live rent free in peoples’ heads. The real reason that he has been legally pursued is an attempt to make sure he doesn’t get re-elected, legality be damned.
Check with the Manhattan DA and see what a great case he’s building.
Bruce Cameron
Venice
Governor needs to look at insurance companies
Editor:
I think our Governor needs to step back from chasing female impersonators. This seems really important to him right now.
Maybe now might be a better time to look into the property insurance companies. Six months after the hurricane, so many people and their homes are still waiting for any response from the insurance companies.
The state needs your help, Governor DeSantis. These tarps are impersonating the roofs on our homes. Make us a priority.
Becky Duzan
Venice
America has not done these things
Editor:
This is about a letter to the editor titled “We are going back in time.”
We know that everyone has an opinion, but please let’s get the facts straight. Here are the facts.
Anti Black — Not true, more like anti white. BLM Big $$$ proved that.
Anti Gay — Really? Americans have more liberties than anyone on the planet.
Anti Jew — This one we can agree on. Let stop the hate and embrace.
No Abortions — Again not true. Your solution, kill more innocent babies.
No birth control pills — Really?
Come on man!
War over there, we all care about that, don’t we?
America first, take care of all Americans not just White folks. Your white quilt is too obvious.
Whitewash history, slavery did exist. Everyone knows this.
Suppress voting. This has got to be the biggest piece of misinformation that exists.
Arrest people for voting. Please show me the evidence of this.
Build confederate monuments. What? Not since the 1890s.
Burn books. What are you smoking?
The Tallahassee policies are what the majority of Americans stand for. What do you stand for? Freedom for everyone in America.
Back to the future and beyond!
Joseph Schneider
Venice
Biden is the one who belongs in jail
Editor:
There is but one president who belongs in jail, and that is Joe Biden. His possession of classified documents while sitting as a senator and vice president is an act of treason. Period!
He has engaged in illegal dealings with his son, who also belongs in jail. He has failed to uphold his oath of office by not securing our borders.
Everything he had done is a mess from Afghanistan to the inflation he has caused.
Why, then, is he not going to be impeached or jailed? Simple. No one wants Kamala Harris, who was chosen because she is odious.
She is the buffer between a decent country and the insanity we now have.
Joe is not only senile but also delusional. We’re in this mess for two more years when I hope good sense will prevail.
Paul Scalisi
Venice
Thoughts, prayers and teddy bears aren’t the answer
Editor:
The most recent killing of educators and children by a woman armed with the weapons of war prompted the usual responses by the officials in the thrall of the gun lobby and gun-loving constituents: thoughts and prayers.
On the one side, we have arsenals of military grade weapons and on the other side, teddy bears dispensed to school age youngsters to comfort them. What’s wrong with this picture?
With Florida legislators making it easier to carry guns openly with no training or background checks, there is no place safe. Recent killing sites include places of worship, supermarkets, movie theaters, and schools.
During COVID-19, we learned to live by ordering home delivery of groceries, voting by mail, and visiting friends and families via Zoom and FaceTime. Is this what we need to continue doing to stay alive in today’s America?
Judith Houston
Venice
