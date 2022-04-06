Biden not handling Ukraine situation correctly
Editor:
As a 76-year-old Vietnam Veteran, I cannot believe what this country is going through under this Biden administration. While humanitarian aid has been adequate thus far, had proper preparation been made prior to Russia’s advance into Ukraine, all would have been unnecessary.
We have lost control of the southern border in our own country, inflation is eating our retirement and our standing in the world has been diminished due to our country’s fiasco departure from Afghanistan, leaving behind $85 billion of U.S. weapons.
Millions of people are on the move across the globe since this current administration has come into power. As to Ukraine, how can a so-called civilized western society not give all the country to defend itself while dithering as to what to do next?
Read history. You will find nearly the same type of forces in play before World War II. As a nation and with our so-called allies, we should have properly prepared Ukraine.
I have never been so concerned over the fate of our country since the Cuban missile crisis. President Biden’s “important” speech in Brussels had to be cleaned up by the White House staff no less than three times.
Had Trump misspoke, the press would have been ballistic.
Ukraine needs more serious military weaponry and at the same time, serious negotiations. Biden is unqualified to lead the forces for peace other than capitulation.
Right now, Russia is blackmailing the West in the fear of nuclear conflict and blackmail. Is about time to switch the pressure around. Russia will not stop until serious resistance to their invasion is met.
Read what Germany did in Europe prior to World War II. The autocrat of Russia is of a similar mindset. Also, what is the U.N. doing to stop this attack on humanity?
Bob Ash
Nokomis
Proposed Venice LDR changes should be examined
Editor:
Your recent editorial was right on for the public to express their opinions and questions to City Council and the Planning Commission before final decisions are made.
However, the real stockholders of the City of Venice, the taxpayers, have little information in their hands to defend. As the second draft of the Land Development Regulations are being revised, it would be in the public interest to read of some of these revisions that could be detrimental to: historic preservation of the John Nolen Plan of Venice, historic districts, environmental issues, etc.
Among these revisions are: renaming the Historical Preservation Board to Historical “Architectural” Preservation, thus limiting historic preservation of anything of historic significance built after 1929.
In addition, creating any new historic districts is eliminated, as well as the process of educating homeowners in efforts to preserve historic homes or list them on the Historic Register.
New demolition standards for historic homes only apply to pre-1929 homes, leaving out Edgewood and any of the Sarasota School of Architecture, or other mid-century homes.
What other revisions of the present LDRs are detrimental to Venice?
Nancy Deforge
Nokomis
Are you still believing lies of ‘Main Stream Media?’
Editor:
Did I miss the big write-up from Main Stream Media that Trump “was” innocent of the Russian Collusion hoax? Did they admit it was perpetrated by Hillary and her campaign? Of course not.
But then, Main Stream Media has been lying to you for years and you believed those lies. Watch Fox or NewsMax, and they will show the proof. Everything is recorded now. Does CNN show the proof from the lies they spew daily? No, they just repeat them over and over until you believe it.
Don’t you think it is time to stop listening to the radical media who disenfranchises any one who disagrees with the Biden agenda? Thankfully, the New York Times has finally admitted that Hunter Biden’s laptop is authentic. Remember the boastful story Joe tells how he got the Ukraine prosecutor fired? The prosecutor was investigating a corrupt company that Hunter had ties with.
And how’s that Green New Deal working out for you? Is your family safer and more financially secure?
Remember this past year when you vote in November. Remember that this country was safer and more prosperous under Republican guidance.
Patti Butzlaff
Osprey
Your readers enjoy Gov. DeSantis
Editor:
The Sun editors need to remember who their customers are — Floridians who appreciate a governor who speaks plainly, and doesn’t back down to woke ridiculousness.
While not a homophobe, nor a registered Republican, I support the banning of physical males who identify as females from sport awards, not the competition.
The Sun’s use of the slang slogan defining the educational bill signed in to law is lazy journalism and backs a view of a minority of Floridians and your customers.
Disney does not run the state. Your advertisers will take notice. Maybe California is where you wanna go.
Glenn Albert
Venice
Your stance on current issues is wrong
Editor:
I found your editorial about Lia Thomas and DeSantis to be the usual gaslighting and blatant falsehoods we have come to expect from the mainstream media and the reason most people no longer believe anything you say.
Concerning Lia Thomas and the allowing of a biological male to compete against biological females, this conforms to the Woke view that there is no distinction between the sexes. We can all be whatever we want to be just by wishing it so.
Thus, if Mike Tyson in his prime decided he was a woman, it would be perfectly fair if he boxed in a woman’s division.
It’s fine if the Gondolier editors believe that but it does not conform to reality and most people with half a brain know that.
You totally and falsely mischaracterize The Parental Rights in Education Bill as “The Don’t Say Gay” bill. The bill does not once mention the word “gay.”
Instead, the bill prohibits certain sexual discussions with very young children from kindergarten through 3rd grade and grants parents the right to see their children’s health records.
These might seem like a wild and hateful ideas to you. However, I believe the polling on this bill confirms you are mistaken. The majority of people and even of Democrats believe it is the parent’s responsibility to handle discussions of sexuality with their very young children and not third parties.
Parents also wish to have access to their children’s health records. Good luck opposing those views but again it is you who are out of touch.
John Kelley
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.