Governor needs to look at insurance companies
Editor:
I think our Governor needs to step back from chasing female impersonators. This seems really important to him right now.
Maybe now might be a better time to look into the property insurance companies. Six months after the hurricane, so many people and their homes are still waiting for any response from the insurance companies.
The state needs your help, Governor DeSantis. These tarps are impersonating the roofs on our homes. Make us a priority.
Becky Duzan
Venice
America has not done these things
Editor:
This is about a letter to the editor titled “We are going back in time.”
We know that everyone has an opinion, but please let’s get the facts straight. Here are the facts.
Anti Black — Not true, more like anti white. BLM Big $$$ proved that.
Anti Gay — Really? Americans have more liberties than anyone on the planet.
Anti Jew — This one we can agree on. Let stop the hate and embrace.
No Abortions — Again not true. Your solution, kill more innocent babies.
No birth control pills — Really?
Come on man!
War over there, we all care about that, don’t we?
America first, take care of all Americans not just White folks. Your white quilt is too obvious.
Whitewash history, slavery did exist. Everyone knows this.
Suppress voting. This has got to be the biggest piece of misinformation that exists.
Arrest people for voting. Please show me the evidence of this.
Build confederate monuments. What? Not since the 1890s.
Burn books. What are you smoking?
The Tallahassee policies are what the majority of Americans stand for. What do you stand for? Freedom for everyone in America.
Back to the future and beyond!
Joseph Schneider
Venice
Biden is the one who belongs in jail
Editor:
There is but one president who belongs in jail, and that is Joe Biden. His possession of classified documents while sitting as a senator and vice president is an act of treason. Period!
He has engaged in illegal dealings with his son, who also belongs in jail. He has failed to uphold his oath of office by not securing our borders.
Everything he had done is a mess from Afghanistan to the inflation he has caused.
Why, then, is he not going to be impeached or jailed? Simple. No one wants Kamala Harris, who was chosen because she is odious.
She is the buffer between a decent country and the insanity we now have.
Joe is not only senile but also delusional. We’re in this mess for two more years when I hope good sense will prevail.
Paul Scalisi
Venice
Thoughts, prayers and teddy bears aren’t the answer
Editor:
The most recent killing of educators and children by a woman armed with the weapons of war prompted the usual responses by the officials in the thrall of the gun lobby and gun-loving constituents: thoughts and prayers.
On the one side, we have arsenals of military grade weapons and on the other side, teddy bears dispensed to school age youngsters to comfort them. What’s wrong with this picture?
With Florida legislators making it easier to carry guns openly with no training or background checks, there is no place safe. Recent killing sites include places of worship, supermarkets, movie theaters, and schools.
During COVID-19, we learned to live by ordering home delivery of groceries, voting by mail, and visiting friends and families via Zoom and FaceTime. Is this what we need to continue doing to stay alive in today’s America?
Judith Houston
Venice
This is what ‘Mickey Mouse’ spells
Editor:
M is for the Money that will be spent, for
Infrastructure and potholes to fill.
C is for Control DeSantis thought he had.
K is for the Kingdom Keys he does not hold.
E is for this Environment he created,
Y is for the Yes-men hired to seal this deal.
M is for Monarchy history he’ll learn from,
O is for that Opportunity.
U is for a Useless “Appeal “ idea
S is for Scandal this has caused,
E is for the Economic loss.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Here’s how we can reduce red tide
Editor:
Red tide. We all complain about red tide, yet every homeowner and many businesses can actively help correct the problem.
Native plants have adapted to Florida growing conditions. Once established, they grow beautifully without fertilizer, pesticides and extra water. A combination of native plants and a simple, un-manicured lawn or mulched yard does not require chemicals that run off and end up in the watershed.
Big box stores should increase their supply and variety of native plants. Let’s make it easier to find and buy Florida native plants.
Nancy Policastro
Venice
Who does Fiedler represent?
Editor:
I just read in the Gondolier that Mitzi Fiedler intends to run for re-election. I and many other residents of Venetian Golf and River Club fear that she does not represent her own VGRC community when she votes on crucial issues and thus we cannot and will not vote for her based on her response to date, re: Pat Neal’s proposed regional shopping center.
The vast majority of residents of Cielo, Aria, VCRG, Milano, etc., are vehemently opposed to this concrete monstrosity that will have an enduring and negative effect on our communities.
She is not representing her constituents. I originally voted for Mrs. Fiedler with high expectations that she would be a voice of integrity and reason, but her voting record has caused me to question where her loyalties really lie.
Who does Mitzi Fiedler represent?
Cynthia Greene
Venice
We agree that we’re seeing some new things
Editor:
We heard a rumor there’s a new Sheriff in town who was quoted saying, “You ain’t seen nothing yet”. We totally agree, especially for most Floridians.
Lately, we’ve seen changing legislation to fit his needs, gerrymandering districts, arresting folks for voting then having their cases thrown out, diminishing LQBTQ and Women’s Rights, New College losing staff and millions in alumni donations, changing environmental regulations to make room for more development and creating a volunteer gun-toting army, with a big airplane, boats and helicopters to survey it all, including where the sun don’t shine.
Do you know what a ‘moot point’ is? Its a point of order offering to not help extradite Trump which was never a possibility. With his Harvard/Yale type resume, we’re shocked DeSantis didn’t know that.
He inspired radical-like school boards and created the “Central Florida Tourism Oversight District,” whose board members unknowingly became stewards for improving infrastructure and filling potholes in the Magic Kingdom. Most surprising, it will cost approximately $1,300 per hour in attorney fees to try to appeal the contract to work for the Mouse who outsmarted him.
This sheriff of “You ain’t seen nothing yet” reminds me of the movie “The Good, The Bad and the Ugly” all rolled into one. Bridget and the boys on the CFTO Board need to stand down.
One attorney already stated, “I’m struggling to find a reason why it’s unlawful.” Well now, that’s something.
Kim Eudy
Venice
