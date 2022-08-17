No wonder she couldn’t get a prescription
Editor:
Wow, a classic Ivermectin fantasy. No wonder that a letter writer had trouble getting Ivermectin for her COVID-19 symptoms.
Sorry to have to be the one to tell her that Ivermectin is not approved for use in humans for COVID-19. Yes it has been used for generations in Africa, but it’s an anti-parasitic drug that’s been used to treat parasite worms in livestock and has never been authorized or approved by the FDA or the Africa CDC for the treatment of COVID-19 in humans.
Africa CDC reports that tests run there showed there is no scientific evidence on the therapeutic effect in human management of COVID-19. And the fact is that many who decided to use Ivermectin because of a COVID infection ended up in the hospital because of its serious interactions with other medications.
Ivermectin tablets have been approved for strictly limited use in humans who have parasitic worms, or external lice, skin conditions like rosacea, but not for any COVID viruses.
For that writer to believe that once she used Ivermectin that within 5 days she was virus-free is interesting because the last I heard was if you have tested positive for COVID, a normal 5 days of isolation usually ends up with you testing negative unless you have some of the signs and symptoms of a COVID infection — and then it’s 10-14 days.
So the magic question is, “Did the Ivermectin actually do it or was it just the normal 5 days of isolation?”
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Vote for conservative candidates
Editor:
For Sarasota county, the only school board candidates endorsed by the Republican Party and Gov. Ron DeSantis are Bridget Ziegler, Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli.
Bridget Ziegler and Robyn Marinelli are conservative candidates in the school board election. They favor educating children in the skills they will need to function in life, such as reading, math, and science.
They oppose the racist, divisive and communist beliefs fostered by Critical Race Theory (CRT). Unlike their opponents, they don’t believe that young children should be forced to learn woke lies about gender; rather, they assert the biological reality that males and females are the only two genders.
They believe that children are individuals who should not be marginalized or shamed by race.
Tim Enos, who has experience as the Chief of Police of the Sarasota School Board District, as well as the Executive Director of the Florida Association of School Resource Officers, has a wealth of experience working with the Sarasota School Board.
Since the Democrats, when they were in power, made sure that the conservative majority in Sarasota didn’t know the party affiliation of School Board candidates, there isn’t an “R” or a “D” next to the names of the candidates.
So, remember “ZEM”: Ziegler, Enos, and Marinelli.
Al Lovasz
Venice
DeSantis has slowly
taken away freedoms
Editor:
Florida is not the freest state.
The age old adage “Nothing is for Free” is particularly true here in Florida. In fact, there is a heavy price to pay living here thanks to Gov. DeSantis. In fact, the only freedom Floridians have is to follow the governor’s edicts or else.
Disney, the State Attorney General, educators and health care workers have all fallen victim to the governor’s vengeful spirit. Day by day, DeSantis has limited Floridians’ freedoms: freedom to vote, to teach history and gender-related topics, for women to govern the care of their own bodies and healthcare workers to treat their COVID patients.
This Nov. 8th, we get the chance to put an end to the governor’s authoritarianism. Vote for real freedom, a DeSantis-free Florida.
Elana Carnes
Venice
Venice is going away from “charming”
Editor:
Quick, ask one of your neighbors what the city of Venice needs to stay successful in the future. I bet not a single one of them would say, “a six-story building across the street from the public library and the arboretum.”
Yet that’s just what the city council voted to approve in Venice’s new Land Development Regulations. They even allowed 75-foot buildings on blocks currently occupied by historic 1920s homes from the John Nolen era as part of a new “Downtown Edge District.”
When you attend a hearing at Venice City Hall, you’ll notice a mission statement on the wall with the words “historic” and “charming.” If only city council members cared about those words as much as their voters do.
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
Teachers aren’t leaving because of political situation
Editor:
I cancelled my subscription to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune because both the news coverage and editorial content were extremely biased in favor of Democrats and against Republicans and especially Gov. DeSantis.
Fortunately, with the Gondolier, only the editors are biased.
The editorial in Wednesday’s paper states that Florida teachers are leaving because our state’s “political atmosphere” is “running them off.” This assertion is ridiculous.
The editors really ought to check out what is happening in the rest of the USA. Teachers are quitting in droves in all states and its not because of the “political atmosphere in Florida.”
The problem is especially prevalent in Blue states run by Democrats where the teachers are being joined by the police. The taxpayers in these states are also voting with their feet and moving to Florida and Texas.
If school closures, mask mandates and drag shows for first graders was really the answer for teacher retention, then California would be your model.
However, California is completely dysfunctional. L.A. anyone?
Do your own research on mask and vaccine mandates for children along with the benefits of school closures, which were all rage in Blue states.
Don’t use Google as any facts or articles against the MSM and government narrative are suppressed.
Instead use DuckDuckGo, which will give you full research. Also remember to vote for the sensible candidates that aren’t “Woke.”
Remember “ZEM.” Bridget Ziegler, Timothy Enos & Robyn Marinelli.
John Kelley
Venice
