Venice is going away from “charming”
Editor:
Quick, ask one of your neighbors what the city of Venice needs to stay successful in the future. I bet not a single one of them would say, “a six-story building across the street from the public library and the arboretum.”
Yet that’s just what the city council voted to approve in Venice’s new Land Development Regulations. They even allowed 75-foot buildings on blocks currently occupied by historic 1920s homes from the John Nolen era as part of a new “Downtown Edge District.”
When you attend a hearing at Venice City Hall, you’ll notice a mission statement on the wall with the words “historic” and “charming.” If only city council members cared about those words as much as their voters do.
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
Teachers aren’t leaving because of political situation
Editor:
I cancelled my subscription to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune because both the news coverage and editorial content were extremely biased in favor of Democrats and against Republicans and especially Gov. DeSantis.
Fortunately, with the Gondolier, only the editors are biased.
The editorial in Wednesday’s paper states that Florida teachers are leaving because our state’s “political atmosphere” is “running them off.” This assertion is ridiculous.
The editors really ought to check out what is happening in the rest of the USA. Teachers are quitting in droves in all states and its not because of the “political atmosphere in Florida.”
The problem is especially prevalent in Blue states run by Democrats where the teachers are being joined by the police. The taxpayers in these states are also voting with their feet and moving to Florida and Texas.
If school closures, mask mandates and drag shows for first graders was really the answer for teacher retention, then California would be your model.
However, California is completely dysfunctional. L.A. anyone?
Do your own research on mask and vaccine mandates for children along with the benefits of school closures, which were all rage in Blue states.
Don’t use Google as any facts or articles against the MSM and government narrative are suppressed.
Instead use DuckDuckGo, which will give you full research. Also remember to vote for the sensible candidates that aren’t “Woke.”
Remember “ZEM.” Bridget Ziegler, Timothy Enos & Robyn Marinelli.
John Kelley
Venice
Local political flyer is dividing us
Editor:
I received a political postcard in the mail endorsing Ziegler, Enos, and Marinelli for Sarasota County School Board. It said, “Democrats want three candidates for Sarasota County School Board who are “BLM/PSL/Antifa Rioters, Planned Parenthood Baby Killers, Want Grooming and Pornography In Our Schools.”
This is the kind of mindset and language that is dividing our nation and has seemingly become acceptable. Of course, none of the ZEM candidates would outright endorse this but they don’t denounce it either.
Their silence about it speaks volumes. It promotes hate and division in our community. And they’re using our children as weapons and shields. Republicans and Democrats are both guilty of these tactics, but I believe some of the Republican party are more guilty of this than others.
I remember the good old days when political platforms were based on what they would do; not fear mongering and hate. Sadly, we lost part of our humanity and civility after 2016.
Ed Hoefert
Venice
Let’s oust do-nothing politicians
Editor:
The GOP continues to downplay any of the positive bills the Democrats have gotten passed. Last night, I listened to Fox news and, unfortunately, I was not surprised to hear commentators and their guests spew lies about the Inflation Bill.
They said it will not address inflation. That seems to overlook the fact that it will lower the cost of prescription drugs, place a $2,000 out of pocket cap on drugs and lock in savings for 1 million Americans covered under the ACA.
It will also lower families’ energy costs by hundreds of dollars each year.
They also claimed it would raise taxes on those who can least afford it. I was surprised to hear that corporations earning over $1 billion annual income couldn’t afford to pay a minimum tax of 15%.
The GOP continues to spread lies about the Democratic bills because they have nothing to offer themselves. Senator Rubio and Scott both voted against this bill, but they will be quick to claim ownership for these same benefits when their constituents praise them.
It’s time to vote do-nothing candidates out of office. Remember who gets the work done on Election Day.
Elana Carnes
Venice
You can’t compare Nixon and Trump
Editor:
David McGrath’s column recommending that Biden pardon Trump compares the situation to Nixon and Watergate. Some of his references to Nixon are, however, incorrect.
Nixon was clearly tied to the cover-up of the Watergate break-in. He was never clearly tied to the break-in itself. There was never any evidence he “made a deal” with Ford to pardon him.
Ford was named VP in December, 1973 and became President in August, 1974. At the time, Nixon had no thought that he would resign.
That arose when the “Nixon tapes” were revealed and eventually released — on April 29, 1974.
The tragedy of Nixon was that he threw away a successful presidency on the cover-up of a nonsensical break-in that had no impact on the election.
Biden won’t pardon Trump. He is pushing the DOJ to indict him.
The tragedy of Trump is that his ridiculous election fraud claims, and his actions on 1/6 prevented him and others from discussing how he really lost.
He lost due to two unrelenting disinformation campaigns launched by the Democrats, and delivered incessantly by the media: the Russian collusion hoax, and the portrayal of Hunter’s laptop as “Russian disinformation.”
Several studies indicate that as many as 15-20% of Biden voters would not have done so if they knew the laptop information was true — enough to have changed the election’s outcome.
Roger Roess
Venice
Steube not truthful in his email
Editor:
In his weekly email to his constituents sent recently, Congressman Greg Steube’s opening sentence is as follows:
“This week, I voted against the Democrats’ Inflation Expansion Act. This bill cuts jobs and raises taxes on millions of Americans across all incomes during a 40-year high inflationary economy.”
The bill that Congressman Steube voted against is properly named the “Inflation Reduction Act” (“IRA”); it is not entitled the “Inflation Expansion Act,” and as the House of Representatives approved the same bill passed by the Senate, it is expected to be signed by the President this week.
The IRA is of significant benefit to many of the Congressman’s constituents receiving Medicare, as the IRA (1) permits Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs with drug manufacturers (a power that Medicare currently does not have, but which the Veteran’s Administration already has), and (2) provides that prescription drug costs for those on Medicare will no longer be unlimited but as a result of the IRA, will not exceed $2,000 annually.
Further, the IRA extends, for three years, the larger premium subsidies provided to low- and middle-income people during the coronavirus pandemic to obtain health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, and allows those with higher incomes who became eligible for such subsidies during the pandemic to keep them.
It would also compel drug manufacturers to absorb some of the cost of drugs whose prices rise faster than inflation.
And despite the Congressman’s misleading claim that the IRA “raises taxes on millions of Americans across all incomes,” the IRA finances these benefits by amending the tax laws to provide a 15% minimum federal tax on wealthy corporations (many of which pay little in federal income taxes, e.g., Amazon, Exxon Mobil, Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase) and to impose a tax on corporate stock buybacks.
The Congressman’s email made no mention of any of the above-described improvements to Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, notwithstanding their benefit to a significant portion — if not a majority — of the voters in the Congressman’s district.
But that is no surprise since Congressman Steube boasted in his weekly email that he voted against the bill.
George Neidich
Venice
