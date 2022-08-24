Let’s oust do-nothing politicians
Editor:
The GOP continues to downplay any of the positive bills the Democrats have gotten passed. Last night, I listened to Fox news and, unfortunately, I was not surprised to hear commentators and their guests spew lies about the Inflation Bill.
They said it will not address inflation. That seems to overlook the fact that it will lower the cost of prescription drugs, place a $2,000 out of pocket cap on drugs and lock in savings for 1 million Americans covered under the ACA.
It will also lower families’ energy costs by hundreds of dollars each year.
They also claimed it would raise taxes on those who can least afford it. I was surprised to hear that corporations earning over $1 billion annual income couldn’t afford to pay a minimum tax of 15%.
The GOP continues to spread lies about the Democratic bills because they have nothing to offer themselves. Senator Rubio and Scott both voted against this bill, but they will be quick to claim ownership for these same benefits when their constituents praise them.
It’s time to vote do-nothing candidates out of office. Remember who gets the work done on Election Day.
Elana Carnes
Venice
You can’t compare Nixon and Trump
Editor:
David McGrath’s column recommending that Biden pardon Trump compares the situation to Nixon and Watergate. Some of his references to Nixon are, however, incorrect.
Nixon was clearly tied to the cover-up of the Watergate break-in. He was never clearly tied to the break-in itself. There was never any evidence he “made a deal” with Ford to pardon him.
Ford was named VP in December, 1973 and became President in August, 1974. At the time, Nixon had no thought that he would resign.
That arose when the “Nixon tapes” were revealed and eventually released — on April 29, 1974.
The tragedy of Nixon was that he threw away a successful presidency on the cover-up of a nonsensical break-in that had no impact on the election.
Biden won’t pardon Trump. He is pushing the DOJ to indict him.
The tragedy of Trump is that his ridiculous election fraud claims, and his actions on 1/6 prevented him and others from discussing how he really lost.
He lost due to two unrelenting disinformation campaigns launched by the Democrats, and delivered incessantly by the media: the Russian collusion hoax, and the portrayal of Hunter’s laptop as “Russian disinformation.”
Several studies indicate that as many as 15-20% of Biden voters would not have done so if they knew the laptop information was true — enough to have changed the election’s outcome.
Roger Roess
Venice
Steube not truthful in his email
Editor:
In his weekly email to his constituents sent recently, Congressman Greg Steube’s opening sentence is as follows:
“This week, I voted against the Democrats’ Inflation Expansion Act. This bill cuts jobs and raises taxes on millions of Americans across all incomes during a 40-year high inflationary economy.”
The bill that Congressman Steube voted against is properly named the “Inflation Reduction Act” (“IRA”); it is not entitled the “Inflation Expansion Act,” and as the House of Representatives approved the same bill passed by the Senate, it is expected to be signed by the President this week.
The IRA is of significant benefit to many of the Congressman’s constituents receiving Medicare, as the IRA (1) permits Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs with drug manufacturers (a power that Medicare currently does not have, but which the Veteran’s Administration already has), and (2) provides that prescription drug costs for those on Medicare will no longer be unlimited but as a result of the IRA, will not exceed $2,000 annually.
Further, the IRA extends, for three years, the larger premium subsidies provided to low- and middle-income people during the coronavirus pandemic to obtain health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, and allows those with higher incomes who became eligible for such subsidies during the pandemic to keep them.
It would also compel drug manufacturers to absorb some of the cost of drugs whose prices rise faster than inflation.
And despite the Congressman’s misleading claim that the IRA “raises taxes on millions of Americans across all incomes,” the IRA finances these benefits by amending the tax laws to provide a 15% minimum federal tax on wealthy corporations (many of which pay little in federal income taxes, e.g., Amazon, Exxon Mobil, Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase) and to impose a tax on corporate stock buybacks.
The Congressman’s email made no mention of any of the above-described improvements to Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, notwithstanding their benefit to a significant portion — if not a majority — of the voters in the Congressman’s district.
But that is no surprise since Congressman Steube boasted in his weekly email that he voted against the bill.
George Neidich
Venice
We must get better at protecting animals
Editor:
So the state has cleared Florida Power & Light and its subcontractor Tetra Tech of any violations of species protection laws (“FPL: Dead tortoises not linked to utility work,” Aug. 8).
This is despite multiple dead gopher tortoises found in and around their Jacaranda West work site — including one found trapped under pipes being laid for power lines. Was it just a tragic coincidence? A suicide pact among tortoises?
Until Florida laws protecting endangered species have real teeth, we will continue to see our populations of gopher tortoises and other wildlife dwindle and disappear.
Venice and other communities are the poorer for it.
Jan Vertefeuille
Venice
I’m not surprised by well-being of kids in Florida
Editor:
Our Florida kids well-being is not improving? Why would that surprise anyone who lives in Florida these days since in our infinite wisdom we elected Ron DeSantis as our governor.
DeSantis attacked Disney for speaking out against his infamous Don’t Say Gay Bill, and he is the only governor in the U.S. who refused to preorder any vaccines for infants and kids, meaning many mothers today struggle to find any vaccines to give their kids to protect them from the coronavirus.
On top of all that, he even banned any vaccine mandates for schools in our state. So does anyone believe our kids don’t know what is going on? Just ask them and you’ll find out they sure do, and that is why today Florida is listed as the 35th of the 50 states with the worst overall child well-being levels.
Contrasting to that are the states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Minnesota that are #1, #2 and 3# in that list of those states that do care.
That to me seems to epitomize what our State of Florida has become, a state that really doesn’t care about what happens to our kids because of what our state’s leaders continue doing.
Maybe it’s time for Florida to elect governors and state legislators who do care.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Venice should not sue the petitioners
Editor:
The Saturday, Aug. 13 paper had a headline “City may fight land rule challenge” and in the story, it said City Clerk Kelly Michaels notified the petitioners that their challenge may be subject to “legal action.”
Why? They are just following the process in the city charter. The petitioners and 10% of the people that live in the city are the “city” also. Just let it follow a process that’s already set up and let the chips fall where they may.
I wonder who told the clerk to put that “legal action” line in there.
An attorney would like that, and then “the city” would pay.
Stephen Elwood
Venice
Don’t politicize school board elections
Editor:
Republican Joe Gruters has promoted making the school board elections partisan. It would be a huge mistake to politicize the keepers of our children’s educations.
Surely, most of us, whether we are Republicans or Democrats, would never want to have a school curriculum that could conceivably emphasize one party’s biased philosophies.
My husband and I were pleased and impressed with how our children were taught in school to be truth seekers and to have an understanding of basic problem-solving skills based on facts and not partisan ideology, in addition to the standard basic subjects.
We used to have wonderful discussions when the kids were still at home, sometimes disagreeing as would be expected when we all have different learning experiences.
Why should anyone feel threatened if their children are encouraged to think for themselves and be open to different ideas? Some of the school board candidates seem to have a problem with that, based on their flyers.
Dee Hardin
Venice
Who is Venice actually listening to?
Editor:
The City of Venice recently completed a multi-year revision of its Land Development Regulations. Through the course of weekday public hearings and regular meetings, Council members heard from hundreds of local residents protesting plans to raise building heights on Venice Avenue and on adjacent downtown residential streets.
In addition, residents of North Venice turned out in force, seeking to prevent large shopping venues in their Planned Unit Development.
All these concerns were ignored when the new LDRs were approved in July. This seems so similar to Sarasota County’s recent actions expanding hotel construction on Siesta Key.
If our elected officials don’t listen to hundreds of articulate, informed, local residents, who are they listening to?
Nancy DeForge
Nokomis
