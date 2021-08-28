Let’s end the Congressional filibuster
Editor:
Year after year, we see politicians in Congress make promises about what they can do for constituents like me. And year after year, the progress is usually less than we hoped for.
The solution is clear: It’s time to get rid of the filibuster — a Senate rule that allows a minority of senators to block any piece of legislation. Democrats have introduced some great bills that would help a vast majority of Americans. Right now, the Senate is deciding whether to pass the For the People Act, for instance, a big reform bill that addresses everything from making voting more accessible and streamlined to getting rid of corruption in government.
But the fate of the For the People Act is uncertain as long as it can be filibustered by senators like Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham. And that’s only one bill. Imagine all the progress that’s being held up in Congress because the filibuster stands in the way.
For me, for my community, and for communities like mine all across America, I’m asking senators to do away with the filibuster once and for all.
Sincerely,
Erin Fellows
North Port
All in North Port should vote on divorce
Editor:
To all North Port citizens. As you may know Wellen Park wants to secede (divorce) from North Port and become part of unincorporated Sarasota County.
Their Committee for Responsible Government wants a petition voted on by the people of Wellen Park.
No and no again. I firmly believe any vote on leaving North Port affects the entire population of North Port, not a fraction of such.
I support the developers that are also against this separation and future building expansion.
I agree with statement in today’s Daily Sun that the $12 million aquatic center was not the best project implemented, but taxes will always be an issue wherever one lives.
If some people don’t like the taxes and the North Port government, you have an American choice to relocate. Take a good look at what you’re asking for vs. what you have in this solid community.
Again I emphasize any petition must be voted on by all citizens of North Port.
That decision will be respectfully determined by Judge Hunter Carroll.
William J. Brennan
North Port
How about we try using these words instead?
Editor:
So often we read in these pages the slings and arrows of one camp against the other, accusing and judgmental words, as if we were warring tribes in dire primeval times.
Perhaps we should take it down a notch and think about other words that might elevate our outlooks, our mindsets, and perhaps our nation.
Offhand, here are some words (rarely used in today’s media/political gunfight) that might be helpful for the current times:
Healing
Compassion
Understanding
Love
Peace
Caring
Kindness
Friendship
The “other” is just like me. The “other” is a brother or sister. The “other” also longs for calm, harmony and trust. Think of and use these words. Let them flow out to the world from here.
Words and thoughts are vibrations that emanate from us, travel as energy waves that can impact others. Think what the positive ones could do.
Andrew Rafalski
Venice
Don’t drink and drive, even if you’re sober
Editor:
Labor Day — just another day for me, respectfully.
I have learned the hard way! Scenario, one drink, hit from the rear, a police officer is called, alcohol can be detected on your breath, reasonable cause, game over. Not innocent until proven guilty; rather, guilty until you prove yourself innocent.
The cost for an attorney and or possibly fines and penalties can be upwards toward $10,000. Much more importantly, driving intoxicated and having a collision with another vehicle. Waking up the morning after only to find the collision has caused a death(s) to other passengers in your vehicle or perhaps to those in the oncoming vehicle.
Personally I would never want to wake up from that stupor, ever! I am grateful and fortunate my experience didn’t even come close. There were no vehicles involved; therefore, there were no injuries to myself or others.
It was more the treatment from a police officer yelling in my face that I should not use my Post Polio as an excuse for the inability to walk a straight line that I will always remember. I have learned a valuable lesson and without bitterness, I still hold police in high regard as I realize one bad apple doesn’t spoil the bunch.
I am also grateful for an overall traumatizing experience, as it has truly taught me a lesson on how no matter how you cut it, drinking and driving doesn’t mix, even if you are a sober passenger. Think!
Sandra Donnellan
Venice
Please wear a mask
Editor:
How many human or animal lives could be helped with the money we’re using to fight the “War of Masks?”
A public health issue has been turned into a cultural issue. Make a decision already. Wear the mask and if you have to take it off, just put it back on as soon as you can.
It’s not going to be sewn on your head; you’re not going to choke on it. It’s embarrassing to see this on the news!
Rebecca Turner
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.