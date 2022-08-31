Married couples should responsibly plan for a family
Editor:
A woman in the editorial section recently mentioned using contraception and having a baby several times. The reality is that some birth control methods for women (the pill for instance) only make the uterus a hostile environment for implantation after conception, basically a miscarriage.
Look it up on WebMD. Married couples should responsibly plan their family. And these days don’t we all like things natural?
Natural Family Planning (See https://ccli.org) uses the woman’s natural fertility cycle to either plan conception or not. It involves the couple. Fertility is only possible for 6 days a month!
So why all the medical 100 intervention? By the way, abortion is not contraception! A human life is involved after conception — one that is unique from both mother and father genetically.
“Planned Parenthood” is closing facilities in states where abortion is now rarely allowed. They are only interested in abortion, unlike pregnancy centers that actually help women.
Killing an innocent child in the womb — always the wrong choice. And can you believe that our Congress has repeatedly refused to pass a bill protecting a baby born alive after a failed abortion.
Let a baby born alive die? What about the abortion pill for home use? A gynecologist researched who developed this pill.
It originated from a pharmaceutical company located in Germany — the same company that made a lot of money supplying the gas used to kill Jews in gas chambers during World War II!
Would you want to use it? For abortion healing, see: supportafterabortion.com
John Raymond
Venice
I’m not surprised by well-being of kids in Florida
Editor:
Our Florida kids’ well-being is not improving? Why would that surprise anyone who lives in Florida these days, since in our infinite wisdom we elected Ron DeSantis as our governor.
DeSantis attacked Disney for speaking out against his infamous Don’t Say Gay Bill, and he is the only governor in the U.S. who refused to preorder any vaccines for infants and kids, meaning many mothers today struggle to find any vaccines to give their kids to protect them from the coronavirus.
On top of all that, he even banned any vaccine mandates for schools in our state. So does anyone believe our kids don’t know what is going on? Just ask them and you’ll find out they sure do, and that is why today Florida is listed as the 35th of the 50 states with the worst overall child well-being levels.
Contrasting to that are the states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Minnesota that are 1, 2 and 3 in that list of those states that do care.
That to me seems to epitomize what our State of Florida has become — a state that really doesn’t care about what happens to our kids because of what our state’s leaders continue doing.
Maybe it’s time for Florida to elect governors and state legislators who do care.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Venice should not sue the petitioners
Editor:
The Saturday, Aug. 13, paper had a headline “City may fight land rule challenge” and in the story, it said City Clerk Kelly Michaels notified the petitioners that their challenge may be subject to “legal action.”
Why? They are just following the process in the city charter. The petitioners and 10% of the people that live in the city are the “city” also. Just let it follow a process that’s already set up and let the chips fall where they may.
I wonder who told the clerk to put that “legal action” line in there.
An attorney would like that, and then “the city” would pay.
Stephen Elwood
Venice
Don’t politicize school board elections
Editor:
Republican Joe Gruters has promoted making the school board elections partisan. It would be a huge mistake to politicize the keepers of our children’s educations.
Surely, most of us, whether we are Republicans or Democrats, would never want to have a school curriculum that could conceivably emphasize one party’s biased philosophies.
My husband and I were pleased and impressed with how our children were taught in school to be truth seekers and to have an understanding of basic problem-solving skills based on facts and not partisan ideology, in addition to the standard basic subjects.
We used to have wonderful discussions when the kids were still at home, sometimes disagreeing as would be expected when we all have different learning experiences.
Why should anyone feel threatened if their children are encouraged to think for themselves and be open to different ideas? Some of the school board candidates seem to have a problem with that, based on their flyers.
Dee Hardin
Venice
Who is Venice actually listening to?
Editor:
The City of Venice recently completed a multi-year revision of its Land Development Regulations.
Through the course of weekday public hearings and regular meetings, Council members heard from hundreds of local residents protesting plans to raise building heights on Venice Avenue and on adjacent downtown residential streets.
In addition, residents of North Venice turned out in force, seeking to prevent large shopping venues in their Planned Unit Development.
All these concerns were ignored when the new LDRs were approved in July. This seems so similar to Sarasota County’s recent actions expanding hotel construction on Siesta Key.
If our elected officials don’t listen to hundreds of articulate, informed, local residents, who are they listening to?
Nancy DeForge
Nokomis
Son of Ronald Reagan had bizarre talking points
Editor:
Ironically, the opinion page on 8/20 contained a column by Michael Reagan, which should satisfy all those readers who claim bias by the Gondolier.
I guess the son of President Reagan thinks his father would be comfortable as a Republican today. Many political scholars feel he wouldn’t even make the starting lineup in today’s Republican party; those days are gone.
For his column, he should have substituted a head shot of Trump, because all he did was parrot every bizarre talking point he and his talking heads used. He states “never in our history have we gone after a former president ... “
Perhaps that’s because we’ve never had a president quite like him. He uses every trigger word the talking heads and Trump use to pepper their vitriolic with. Things like “raid, hack, Third World, alleged, incompetent, demented etc.” to keep his extremist, fact-free Trump-loving base enraged.
The “raid” was a legitimate “serving” of a search warrant (U.S. Marshalls serve approx. 150k warrants per year). The “hack” he refers too is a respected member of the legal system who up until McConnells tampering was supported by members (1997 Republican controlled senate, confirmed 76-23) of both parties.
The writer left off that the Trump appointed head of the F.B.I. also signed off on the warrant, but that didn’t fit in with his attack writing.
I could continue but he apparently travels in a fact-free world. Does he really believe anyone is buying his “I would vote for anyone but him until....”? I guess the party of law and order, back the blue, draws the line when one of their own is charged with breaking the law.
Then it’s a banana republic, cheap political theater, to punish its opponents. Oh how quickly we forget.
Larry Basta
Venice
