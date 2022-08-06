Don’t vote for who the Proud Boys like
Editor:
Not a fan of the Proud Boys?
They were active in the Jan. 6 insurrection and now proudly attend and disrupt School Board meetings in Sarasota and elsewhere.
If you’re not a fan of the Proud Boys, then skip the ZEM candidates for School Board. All three are supported by Proud Boys, their wives and extremist associates.
Consider these excellent choices for School Board: Dawnyelle Singleton, Lauren Kurnov and Nora Cietek, highly qualified candidates who champion public education and will work with parents, students, and teachers for the best outcomes for all.
Every voter in Sarasota County can vote in all three School Board races, Aug. 23.
Everyone — of all political parties and no party — can also vote in the State Senate race Aug. 23 between Joe Gruters and Michael Johnson because it is a Universal Primary.
I am concerned that Gruters sent three busloads of people from Sarasota to the rally in Washington that fired up insurrectionists at the Capitol, Jan. 6.
Why is he radicalizing the people?
Now he heads a nationwide GOP “Election Integrity Commission” that coordinates voter-restriction efforts in states across the country.
That’s even more concerning.
Why is he trying to suppress the vote?
The other candidate is an unknown, but perhaps not working as hard as Gruters to undermine faith in our elections.
I’m voting for Dawnyelle, Lauren and Nora for School Board because I know they will strengthen public education for all.
But in the Senate race, I’m voting for the other guy.
Kindra Muntz
Venice
I was in trouble, and SMH-Venice saved me
Editor:
Thank you to the SMH-Venice staff.
On June 28th, I had planned to take my husband to lunch to celebrate his birthday. As it turned out, he accompanied me to the ER at SMH. I was having difficulty breathing and my chest was heavy.
The valet parked the car, the admissions desk was prompt and courteous, and I was taken directly into the ER. There, Dr. Alberto Soyana was the provider.
As my breathing became almost impossible and my blood pressure climbed to extreme levels, he instructed the staff to put me on a bipap. An X-ray was taken, and it showed I was filling up with fluid.
An oncologist, Dr. Rahib Loutfi, came in and told me it was not my lungs (which I suspected because of my asthma), but my heart. Of course I said, “My heart is good!”
But I was indeed undergoing congestive heart failure and the ER doctor told my husband they were going to admit me.
During my 3-day stay, I had excellent care by all the staff. I got regular reports on my condition and was able to keep my daughter, Tiffany, a traveling nurse then in North Carolina, updated. She assured me that I was receiving excellent care.
I want to say a special thanks to the nurses, Colleen, Ivan, Lauren and Samantha. I couldn’t have gotten through it without you. Also, thanks to the Cath Lab.
I thank God that SMH came to Venice.
And yes, I did get to take my husband to lunch.
Gail Palmer
Venice
Biden can be blamed for many of our ills
Editor:
Our president is an embarrassment. He can’t seem to walk and talk at the same time. What does that say about the left’s thinking process.
We can blame the traitorous fake news for electing him to the most important/powerful job in the world. Just for starters, we can thank Biden for the boneheaded Afghanistan debacle; next, his kissing up to the crazy green leftist, doubling gas prices in less than two years and igniting the highest inflation in 40 years.
And let’s not forget our border crisis. We can’t take care of our own homeless and mentally ill. I’m not a Trump fan but I like his message, i.e. drain the swamp on both sides of the isle.
Unlike every other president in my lifetime, Trump fulfilled every campaign promise and more except healthcare, thanks to his arch enemy John McCain.
Alert: time to think outside the box. Although it hurts, I feel it’s my patriotic duty to offer this advice. Why? We cannot take another two and a half years of either one of the two cabbage heads in the White House.
Here is my advice; Biden should force his cackle laughing, worthless VP to resign, then name a true moderate VP and not be fixated on race and gender.
Next, he does the honorable thing and resigns before his policies push us over the cliff. This would give the left a little hope for 2024. Not to worry, after the November election, “47” will be a lame duck president.
Keith A. Shaffer
Venice
Let’s takes these five steps to fight corruption
Editor:
How about we drop the partisan politics and We the People demand some real fixes that would eliminate 85% of the corruption in government?
1. Strict term limits, and benefits apply only while you hold office.
2. Ban all lobbyists.
3. A simpler/fair tax code that is shorter than our Constitution.
4. Secure our borders.
5. Secure elections, ensuring that only citizens can vote.
6. No bill/law can exceed 25 pages and is made public one month before a vote.
7. Public education is run by the states without any interference from the federal government.
8. All hearings and investigations with all of Congress under oath, and with the person/s under investigation getting to ask questions as well.
9. Except for national elections, no monies can come from outside the city of the state the candidate is running for and they must live in that district.
10. Any and all dealings with forgiven countries must be made public.
Let’s make it a litmus test for all voters. The candidate must agree to fight for all 10 of these proposals.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Let’s not support the candidates the Democrats want
Editor:
In today’s Venice Gondolier, I was surprised (not really!) to find a full page ad on page 9A endorsing the Democrat-supported candidates for school board.
Then, on page 15A — surprise — your editorial endorsing one of those same Democrat-supported candidates.
In reading your editorial, I was surprised that you were actually pretty complimentary — deservedly so — of incumbent Briget Zeigler. But then you totally veered off course, accusing her of being behind what is definitely a division in our community related to our schools and our school board.
{div}Zeigler has been one of 2 of 5 votes on many votes that directly affect our students, how they’re taught and what they’re taught. This has been nothing new.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}Our Sarasota school board has been 3 to 5 for left-wing ideology for the 13 years I’ve lived here. The lock-outs during COVID were finally a wake-up call to many of our parents.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}Those parents are now showing up at school board meetings and expressing their displeasure with the actions of our long serving school board. And, almost always supporting the votes of our two conservative board members.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}I rarely miss school board meetings and the short comments that parents are allowed to express. That 2-minute time limit is one of many things that will change after ZEM win their seats on the school board.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}That’s Zeigler (Bridget), Enos (Tim) and Marinelli (Robyn). {/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}I sincerely hope your readers/our voters will look a bit more deeply into the backgrounds of the Democrat-supported candidates than you appear to have done.{/div}
{div}After more than 13 years of the same 2 to 5 votes, it’s time for a change! ZEM!{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}Barbara M. Vaughn{/div}
{div}Venice{/div}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.