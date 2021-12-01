Steube should address this Medicare/Medicaid issue
Editor:
Last week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (“CMS”) announced that the monthly Medicare Part B premium for 2022 will increase by more than 14.5% — $21.60 monthly — from $148.50 to $170.10 or almost $260 annually; and the annual Part B deductible will increase $30.00 — almost 14.8% — from $203 to $233.
In announcing these increases, CMS noted that they were in part attributable to its need to fund contingency reserves for the use of Aduhelm, an Alzheimer’s drug of questionable efficacy approved by the FDA this past summer, that Biogen, its manufacturer, has indicated will cost $56,000 annually for each patient who receives it.
Our Congressman, Gregg Steube, who is always “Johnny on the spot” in his weekly newsletter in criticizing the current administration for anything and everything, was remarkably silent this past Sunday on this matter — a pocketbook issue that adversely affects a substantial part of the Congressman’s constituency.
I would urge Congressman Steube to actively embrace this issue by seeking the support of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to enact legislation to permit CMS to negotiate for Medicare beneficiaries reasonable prices with drug manufacturers, including Biogen.
Apart from moderating the costs of drugs for seniors, this could enable CMS to pare back the impending 2022 Medicare cost increases and to mitigate the need for future Medicare increases on account of new drugs.
George Neidich
Venice
What does a ‘fundamental transformation’ look like?
Editor:
Past and present administrations have promised to fundamentally transform America. Reporters, however, have never queried — a fundamental transformation to what?
What would be necessary to transform the fundamentals of a constitutional republic?
Would law enforcement be delegitimized and destabilized?
Would history be removed from town squares?
Would education’s focus be social justice, instead of academic achievement?
Would government intimidate parents for voicing their concerns?
Would government forego border enforcement, encouraging hundreds of thousands of people to enter illegally?
Would government’s nominee for Comptroller of the Currency be a 1989 graduate of Moscow State University whose thesis is titled Karl Marx’s Economic Analysis and the Revolution of the Capital?
Would government and corporate mandates limit individual freedom?
Would corporate media misrepresent or suppress news?
Would government propose trillions in social infrastructure spending in the name of saving the democracy?
“When we get ready to take the United States, we will not take America under the label of communism; we will not take it under the label of socialism. These labels are unpleasant to the American people and have been speared too much. We will take the United States under labels we have made very lovable. We will take it under liberalism, under progressivism, under democracy. But take it, we will!” — Alexander Trachtenberg, National Convention of Communist Parties, 1944
The websites, progressives.house.gov and cpusa.org, provide insight into the progressive transformation, an agenda that destroys liberty, a fundament of the USA.
Jane Hulse
Venice
Single-member districts aren’t good for the people
Editor:
I don’t know if having single-member districts to select Sarasota County commissioners benefit Republican or Democrat candidates, but I know who it doesn’t benefit: We the people.
Each district has one of the five commissioners’ votes. How does anything get done with a 1-4 vote? In a county the size of Sarasota, we would be, and have been in the past, well served by five commissioners who answer to all residents throughout the county.
That’s how we get equitable representation.
Those who are in favor of districts seem to be thinking only of the cost of campaigning for election and not about how those who take office serve.
Yes, less than a third of the counties in the state have districts. Many of these counties have both district and at-large representatives. It might work for them.
But it doesn’t work for us. I doubt the residents of Siesta Key felt their district had effective representation recently.
With districts, redistricting is a commission’s added responsibility, forcing the expenditure of time and money with every population shift, and adding another layer of needless contention.
Please join with me in voting against single-member districts for Sarasota County in March, when we voters have an opportunity to determine how we want our representatives to spend their time and our money.
Let’s make our five county commissioners accountable to all of us, ensuring equitable and cost-effective government for everyone.
Pam Johnson
Venice
We must retain single member districts
Editor:
At the Nov. 15 meeting of the County Commission, they discussed and voted on a redistricting map of the county. Three maps were presented.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler had the audacity to propose a map that clearly favored his own retention of power. Due to public outcry and pressure during this meeting, the fairest possible map was voted in.
However, the very next day, the commissioners found another way to retain power. They began the process to put a referendum out in March 2022 to repeal Single Member District voting. Single Member Districts for electing County Commissioners, mind you, is a voting method now in our County Charter that was passed by 60% of all political parties in Sarasota County just 3 years ago.
If successful, the repeal of single member district voting would ensure more needed votes for the County Commissioners to retain power, but less accountability to their immediate district. They will hold a meeting about this on Dec. 7 to decide on the language of their repeal amendment.
Public comments can be voiced on this day. They plan to place the amendment on the March 8, 2022 school referendum ballot! Let’s show the same public outcry about the repeal of single member districts, as we did with the maps, and give a clear message to our County Commissioners.
The way to win is not by manipulating lines or votes but by actually doing something good and meaningful for the residents of this county and the voters in their district.
Monica Balicki
North Port
