I have question about Jan. 6 events
Editor:
I have questions about Jan. 6.
To our friends and neighbors who continue to endorse the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was actually won by Donald Trump, I have a simple question for you.
During White House protests on May 29, 2020, concerning the murder of George Floyd by police, then President Trump was bodily removed from the podium and taken to a secure area.
Why was he not evacuated in a similar manner during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots, which were far more deadly and violent?
The House Select Committee looking into the events of Jan. 6 are working, despite foot dragging from Republicans, to answer such questions as these. We owe these elected officials, which includes two courageous Republicans, our thanks for finding out what happened that day so we can ensure it never happens again.
Bill Welsch
Punta Gorda
Venice has good people
Editor:
I would just like to thank Linda Bolton for her letter published Dec. 8. She is absolutely correct.
Venice is mostly thoughtful people who respect the community and its diversity. The autocratic, loud and obnoxious bullies who cannot abide challenges to their view of the world do not represent Venice or Sarasota County.
Randall Green
Venice
Kids are learning these bad things from the adults
Editor:
I was sad to read in the Wednesday, Dec. 8th Venice Gondolier the story about a group of Venice Middle School children chanting vulgar slogans that defame our President of the United States. I applaud the young person who was offended and notified someone in an authority position.
Per the article, the children are being disciplined.
However, let us adults ask ourselves: Where do these middle school children hear and/or see these slogans? Could the vulgarity have been on the boat(s) in the Intracoastal Waterway on a beautiful day or on the back of a truck driving through Venice?
Or on TV? Or on the flagpole flying high in my neighborhood? That specific flag says “Let’s go Brandon” and I had to ask someone what it meant. There is no place for vulgar slogans no matter the political party.
Can we regain a sense of civility even if we have different policy/political beliefs?
To teach discipline to our children, we need to first discipline ourselves.
Carol Humes
Venice
Kids see political climate, make their own headlines
Editor,
Scholastic Inc., the New York City-based publisher of classroom magazines such as Scholastic News and Junior Scholastic, has correctly predicted the actual winner in all but two presidential elections since 1940.
The Weekly Reader poll picked the winner in every presidential election since the Stamford, Conn.-based magazine started the mock vote in 1956. So it stands to reason children hear about the political climate in their homes and now on the internet.
The recent, disturbing Gondolier headline of children repeating a derogatory chant and drawing a swastika on a bus window was alarming. Republican Christmas cards of Massie and Boebert posted with their children holding guns trying to outdo each other’s grotesque display of stupidity, especially days after yet another school shooting, was appalling.
Parade and boat floats also reeked of disparaging and derogatory risky decisions that could spark riots. You may be wondering what’s this country coming to; it’s come to this.
Children are dying on so many levels. The disturbing outcome is that your nieces, nephews, children and grandchildren are watching and making their own headlines.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Here are differences between us natives and visitors
Editor:
There are differences between the natives and the visitors here. Natives of this beautiful state are slow as turtles, because most of us are old and not really in a hurry (it’s the beach and the sun, you know).
We put on our sweat suits at 57 degrees. Plus, if we are two lights from where we are supposed to turn, not a problem, easy to drive back.
We do not take the sun for granted. Two or three hours at most and loaded with sunscreen (lesson learned) and life vests.
Why hurry? We can go tomorrow, mostly all nice weather. Most of us stock up on necessary things for the summer, just things you get used to living in such an inviting and fulfilling state (heartwarming).
We walk, talk, sing and move slowly. We make room for visitors. They are happy to be here and we are happy to have them (except for the few who think we do not have garbage pick-up).
We just love to show you how beautiful it is. We forgive you for stopping or turning out of turn. We say to ourselves “out of state license plate” and give you a grin.
And that is the end of a tale from a native. Enjoy winter!
Betty M. Thomas
Punta Gorda
How convenient we have another COVID variant
Editor:
Here we go again, another COVID variant just in time for the holidays. Sleepy Joe’s handlers have colluded with the Chinese Communist Party and Anthony Fauci to cook up and release the Omicron virus, being careful to skip over naming it Nu or Xi (Jinping) so as not to offend their comrades.
Too bad old sleepy Joe chose to ban travel from Africa to the U.S. A blatantly racist move I would say, although probably ineffective because Black and brown people could just go to Mexico and stroll across our southern border unimpeded and untested.
And, OMG, how will this new variant affect our Canadian visitors’ ability to travel to and from Florida? Will Pfizer tweak their vaccine formula in time to avert another pandemic?
And, please don’t bother to send me any more anonymous hate mail. (You know who you are.)
Peter J. Watson
Port Charlotte
Steube’s messages full of vitriol and lies
Editor:
I am not a fan of Rep. Greg Steube but I do follow his social media posts and receive his newsletters because I’m a constituent.
Sadly, his Twitter posts, his weekly newsletters and his occasional published opinion pieces have not persuaded me even a little bit to take him seriously.
Consider his most recent post-Thanksgiving “Sunday Update.” After patting himself on the back for serving meals to the homeless (kudos), he turned immediately to falsehoods.
He blames high gas prices on the president and says Biden ruined our energy independence: “The gas crisis” is “Biden’s strategic failure.”
Then Mr. Steube goes off the rails, claiming that the Build Back Better measure that passed the House on the eve of Thanksgiving “legalizes socialism, enacts mass amnesty, raises taxes, tramples on the rule of law, and destroys the systems of government that make our country great.”
This is hyperbole at its worst, drivel coming from the lips of a demagogic schooled but obviously not educated congressional representative. It is a statement that stretches credulity and outright lies.
Shame on you, Mr. Steube. It’s no wonder I’m not a fan and will be voting against you in 2022.
James Williams
Punta Gorda
Opposing abortion not about protecting life
Editor:
So you are against abortion. You oppose a safe and simple medical procedure to remove a clump of cells, incapable of independent living, from a woman’s body because you hold the view that even unborn ‘life’ is precious and abortion is murder.
But war is murder. Capital punishment is murder. Genocide is murder. So are school shootings and mall shootings and random drive-by shootings.
So is denying people clean air, safe drinking water, affordable drugs and adequate medical care. How much do you do to prevent these life threatening conditions and actions that endanger and take the lives of real people?
Although these issues are difficult to deal with, they are of vital importance in protecting and saving existing lives. But big money, powerful corporations and expensive lobbyists strive to maintain the status quo because it is profitable.
Despite the fact that most Americans favor keeping abortion legal, there’s no big money to be made in protecting the reproductive freedom and rights of women. So all you religious zealots, hypocrites and control freaks can picket, protest and pass laws that endanger the physical and emotional well being of women because the welfare of a living, breathing human being is apparently of less value than that of a cellular blob.
But don’t tell me that it’s all about murder and protecting life. Because obviously, it isn’t.
Barbara Deeble
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.