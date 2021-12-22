Venice airport is too noisy
Editor:
This is about Friday the 17th. A special thanks from the people of South Venice to the City of Venice and its airport for 12 hours of steady airport noise on Friday.
We know that we are below you and you could care less.
Dennis Zdun
Venice
Taking a life at any age is wrong
Editor:
A letter in the Dec 15 edition (opposing abortion) deserves a response.
The writer states that genocide, school shootings, and random drive-by shootings are murder. Does anyone disagree? Capital punishment is called murder as well.
The writer would be surprised that many opposed to abortion are also opposed to capital punishment (I am). War is not always murder: Japan attacking Pearl Harbor was murder; the U.S. response was self-defense.
The letter also mentions many other social issues as tantamount to murder. We, as a society, have spent trillions trying to solve many of these problems, with mixed success. In none of these cases, however, is anyone making a direct attack on one individual’s right to live.
Most unwanted pregnancies occur as a result of consensual human activity. Many abortion opponents (me included) support allowing them in cases where the mother’s life is at risk, or in cases of rape or incest, where the “right to choose” has clearly been denied.
A fetus, at any stage of development, is far more than just a “clump of cells.” From conception, it has a complete, unique human genetic code, distinct from the mother’s.
It is often noted that there would be far fewer unwanted pregnancies if men could get pregnant. That, however, is beyond human control, and not subject to change by legislation. Life is a precious gift that should be protected at all stages. Taking one is a slippery slope that should be avoided.
Roger Roess
Venice
Gondolier needs to monitor its Letters to the Editor
Editor:
My wife and I have lived in Venice for 20 years as snowbirds from Massachusetts. We used to get the Herald Tribune but my wife thought she would like more local news and your coverage of Venice has been exemplary.
What I dislike about your paper, greatly, is your willingness to publish letters from deranged people all in the spirit of “letting them sound off.” Your editor does not exercise even a modicum of oversight of what should be published.
Rubbish is rubbish and what is not correct/factually true is easily checked but little, if any, attempt is made. An example, I rarely, if ever read your published letters (but my wife thrusts them in front of me when she gets too distraught) from a clearly delusional person to say that the Democrats started the omicron virus to influence opinion.
That is not the only example, I could go on but these ad hominem attacks are harmful to society and maliciously distort the truth. I, for one of two, would go back to the Herald Tribune, but in the age of COVID and 800,000 unnecessary deaths, there are more important issues.
Also, your paper does a credible job covering our beautiful city.
Walter Perkins
Venice
Here is what Trump did while in office
Editor:
It gets a bit tiresome reading seemingly endless complaints about Donald Trump in this paper. Dana Milbank of the Washington Post and local critic Ross Benjamin are the latest.
Milbank wrote about 30,000 lies Trump told. I guess he counted them after the media was disgraced over the Russia hoax. Benjamin calls us deplorables in his latest rant.
Trump has been called many derogatory names in office and now out. Here are some, coupled with his accomplishments in his short four-year term, all the while defending himself against the hateful accusations leveled against him:
This “arrogant” man brokered four Middle East Peace Accords, something not done before.
The “buffoon” is the first to not engage us in a foreign war. He also turned NATO around to pay its fair share of dues.
The “racist” had the greatest impact on the economy, bringing back jobs and lowering unemployment for the Black and Latino population more than any other president.
The “fool” neutralized the North Koreans and stopped them from sending missiles toward Japan and threatening us.
The “xenophobe” turned our relationship with the Chinese around, bringing jobs back.
The “clown” lowered taxes and caused the stock market to rise to record levels. He also caused that fastest introduction of COVID vaccines ever.
The “liar” rebuilt our military, crippled by the Obama Administration. As well, he dramatically slowed illegal immigrants from coming into the country.
There were many others.
For all the name-calling, he certainly acted for the benefit of the country. Any fair-minded person should acknowledge that. Others won’t!
Charles Magill
Venice
Protecting voters rights should be embraced by all
Editor:
Take a look around. Hundreds of bills have been introduced throughout the country (many passed into law) to restrict voting access — all based on “The Big Lie” perpetrated by Donald Trump, claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him by widespread voter fraud and corruption.
All completely disproven by election officials all over the country along with state and federal courts, giving no merit to his claims. Tell a big lie often enough and some people will begin to believe it. The latter is clearly Trump’s strategy to continue to put the 2020 election results in question.
“Stop the steal” was the rally cry as Trump supporters violently forced their way into the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the House and Senate from certifying the election, declaring Joe Biden the winner. The violence, injury and death that resulted that day is a stain on our country and democracy.
Restoring and protecting voting rights should be embraced by both sides of the aisle. Sadly, it has become a partisan issue.
The necessity to pass the existing bills in Congress is to restore and protect voting rights and counteract attempts all over the country to restrict voting access. Encouraging citizen participation ensures that all the voices of the body electorate be heard — which lies at the very foundation of our democracy.
John A D’Orazio
Venice
We have always had climate change
Editor:
Doesn’t anyone out there in la la land know any history? I’m talking about climate change. Of course, there is climate change, and we may now be in the fifth major period of climate change since the time of Christ.
They have all lasted 300 – 500 years. The first was the Roman Warming Period. We have no data, but archeologists considered it a warming period by studying excavations and ancient texts.
The second was the most terrible one, the Medieval Cooling Period, when low temperatures led to mass starvation, plagues and population declines.
The third was the Medieval Warming Period, which we know was warmer than now. Greenland was colonized because it lost its ice, and England exported wine from grapes grown there.
The fourth was the Little Ice Age, when famine swept Ireland, forcing so many to flee to Europe and the USA to escape starvation.
Many climate scientists choose 1900 as an arbitrary date for the end of this period. If they had chosen a different date, we might not be talking about a 1.8F temperature rise since then. Even so, the rise is moderate.
Almost all of mankind lived short lives of poverty and desperation until the advent of the modern use of fossil fuels. It was the biggest of all game changers that gave us our present standard of living and comfort.
For Biden and the left to talk of doing away with fossil fuels is madness that will leave us all cold and poor.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
On that morning, prayer is what rescued me
Editor:
As I’ve gotten older, I find that my body just doesn’t keep up with the work that I do as well as it used to. Stiff joints, sore muscles, aches and pains and cramps are an everyday thing.
The other morning, I got out of bed and dropped my glasses. I kneeled down to pick them up and had to reach under the bed.
When I tried to get up, my knees were locked and I couldn’t rise up. After a minute or so of trying, I gave up. I called my wife and she ran in to help but when she bent over, her back went out.
There we were — knees on the floor, both bent over. We just looked at each other and held hands. We both figured that we might as well pray while were down here.
We prayed and laughed, and prayed some more. Twenty minutes. What a wonderful, eye opening time we had with our Father God down there on our knees together.
God came to our rescue.
Maybe stiff knees aren’t so bad after all, and oooh, the prayers that were answered that morning.
God Bless!
Charles Pease
Englewood
