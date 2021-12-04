Single-member districts aren’t good for the people
Editor:
I don’t know if having single-member districts to select Sarasota County commissioners benefit Republican or Democrat candidates, but I know who it doesn’t benefit: We the people.
Each district has one of the five commissioners’ votes. How does anything get done with a 1-4 vote? In a county the size of Sarasota, we would be, and have been in the past, well served by five commissioners who answer to all residents throughout the county.
That’s how we get equitable representation.
Those who are in favor of districts seem to be thinking only of the cost of campaigning for election and not about how those who take office serve.
Yes, less than a third of the counties in the state have districts. Many of these counties have both district and at-large representatives. It might work for them.
But it doesn’t work for us. I doubt the residents of Siesta Key felt their district had effective representation recently.
With districts, redistricting is a commission’s added responsibility, forcing the expenditure of time and money with every population shift, and adding another layer of needless contention.
Please join with me in voting against single-member districts for Sarasota County in March, when we voters have an opportunity to determine how we want our representatives to spend their time and our money.
Let’s make our five county commissioners accountable to all of us, ensuring equitable and cost-effective government for everyone.
Pam Johnson
Venice
We must retain single member districts
Editor:
At the Nov. 15 meeting of the County Commission, they discussed and voted on a redistricting map of the county. Three maps were presented.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler had the audacity to propose a map that clearly favored his own retention of power. Due to public outcry and pressure during this meeting, the fairest possible map was voted in.
However, the very next day, the commissioners found another way to retain power. They began the process to put a referendum out in March 2022 to repeal Single Member District voting. Single Member Districts for electing County Commissioners, mind you, is a voting method now in our County Charter that was passed by 60% of all political parties in Sarasota County just 3 years ago.
If successful, the repeal of single member district voting would ensure more needed votes for the County Commissioners to retain power, but less accountability to their immediate district. They will hold a meeting about this on Dec. 7 to decide on the language of their repeal amendment.
Public comments can be voiced on this day. They plan to place the amendment on the March 8, 2022 school referendum ballot! Let’s show the same public outcry about the repeal of single member districts, as we did with the maps, and give a clear message to our County Commissioners.
The way to win is not by manipulating lines or votes but by actually doing something good and meaningful for the residents of this county and the voters in their district.
Monica Balicki
North Port
Here is a start to fixing government corruption
Editor:
How about we drop the partisan politics and We the People demand some real fixes that would eliminate 85% of the corruption in government ?
1 — Strict term limits, and benefits apply only while you hold office.
2 — Ban all lobbyists.
3 — A simple/fair tax code that is shorter than our Constitution.
4 — Secure our borders.
5 — Secure elections insuring that only citizens can vote.
6 — No bill/law can exceed 25 pages and is made public one month before a vote.
7 — Public education is run by the states without any interference from the federal government.
8 — All hearings and investigations, with all of Congress under oath and the person(s) under investigations gets to ask questions as well.
9 — Except for national elections, no monies can come from outside the city of the state the candidate is running for and they must live in that district.
10 — Ann and all dealings with forgiven countries must be made public.
Let’s make it a litmus test for all voters. The candidate must agree to fight for all 10 of these proposals.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Our great country is in big trouble
Editor:
Are we witnessing the demise of “America the Great?” Today, the rich are become richer, the middle class is shrinking, the poor are poorer, and the number on government dole is swelling explosively.
Our democracy has devolved into an oligarchy — a form of government where the power rests in the hands of a self-serving few. Our elected, so-called, public servants cater to wealthy contributors, lobbyists, and corporations.
Have you noticed that our representatives have their own health care and retirement systems while blocking the same safety nets for their constituents? They pass an infrastructure bill of trillions.
What percent goes for infrastructure and what percentage goes for pork-barreling?
Why are we currently experiencing a national supply shortage? Could it be California environmental laws? Could it also be the government paying people to not work, which includes those responsible for moving goods throughout this country.
Our Federal Reserve has allowed inflation, CPI, to reach its highest since 1990. The wealthy can afford the increases; those on fixed income or living paycheck cannot.
Have you noticed the saber rattling from China over Taiwan, and Russia moving troops to Ukraine’s border? These are but signs of the global lack of respect our country now garners.
As we continue to watch our democracy fray and unravel, we inch ever closer to a stratified dystopia. Our so-called representatives talk the talk but don’t walk the walk. We need leaders unafraid to reject the powers-that-be. It is time to get our government under control.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
DA shares the blame in tragic parade deaths
Editor:
When is enough — enough? I guess the mowing down and murder of innocent children and adults by a proven hardened criminal, repeat offender and scum to society does not justify giving them a never-ending nap.
And why should their accomplice, the prosecuting D.A., get away with his absurd track record of turning these types loose to murder our law-abiding citizens and children?
Perhaps the stupid decisions made by these ultra liberal, uncaring and elected D.A.’s would be different if they were required to serve the same sentence as the criminals receive after they set them free.
And to think we the taxpayers really pay them for their totally disastrous decisions and for keeping these proven killers in jail but entitled to bail.
When is enough — enough? How about right now, before this great country collapses under the weight of lawlessness and political stupidity from all sides.
David Richardson
Punta Gorda
You could get sued for lies about Rittenhouse
Editor:
Today I read a letter that repeated all the lies told about the Rittenhouse shooting case. People should be aware that a lawsuit has been suggested to sue any and all people and news companies that slander Rittenhouse publicly.
According to law, he was not under age, he had not crossed a state line with a firearm and didn’t intend to shoot anyone. The trial found him not guilty on all these charges.
It’s one thing to tell your friends something that’s not true but if you put it in public print you have opened yourself to a lawsuit.
Allen Parr
North Port
