Venice is sending me mixed messages on politics
Editor:
As a relative newcomer to Venice, I wasn’t sure which way the political winds blew here. On 1/6/21 — the Day of the Insurrection — I dropped into an English Pub, only to find any news about the insurgency to overthrow our democracy was not allowed on the TV.
Apparently the clientele would not approve. That told me a portion of this town was in favor or the uprising.
When I asked why the multiple TVs weren’t tuned in to the historic action in D.C. , an angry customer tried chasing me out. I was astounded. I left, but the event was memorable.
Recently I read that a native Venice man, aged 73, was identified and convicted of sending life-threatening messages to U.S. Representatives and Senators for their votes against Trump and Republican initiatives. The messages were disgusting — promising harm to family members.
He was one of our own, from Venice.
I wondered — what kind of town is this?
So, it was with great relief I read an honest questioning on the Special Session called in Tallahassee by the Governor — that produced little actionable results — but cost the taxpayers a great deal.
A large portion of this town is intelligent, fair-minded, able to sort the facts from fake news and carry our democracy forward. Delighted, your editorials see the issues clearly — and takes a stand. Thank you.
Linda Bolton
President, Bolton Associates, Inc.
Venice
They’re working on overturning the will of the people
Editor:
Why do Republicans, the self-styled guardians of liberty, work so hard to overturn the will of the people?
Several years ago, the voters rejected a Florida constitutional amendment that if passed would have allowed public money to be spent on religious institutions.
Since that time, Republicans have circumvented the outcome of that vote and channel money via vouchers and tax credits to non-public and religious schools.
At the national level, in November 2020, the voters elected Joseph Biden as President by a clear majority, but Republicans repeatedly claim that he was fraudulently elected.
They now are rigging election boards and passing laws that will allow them to overturn the vote in several states.
At the local level, the County Charter Review Commission did not support the repealing of single-member districts that had been approved by the voters in 2018. The Republican majority on the Sarasota County Commission, however, is now working to overturn the results of that election.
Somehow, many Republicans have a different view of the meaning of the word “democracy,” and the big lie is their claim that they are protecting our democracy.
Sal Salorenzo,
Venice
They were shown honor and respect
Editor:
On Dec. 6, we had the pleasure of taking a friend, Don, a resident of a local assisted living home, out for his favorite catfish dinner at the Cracker Barrel. Don is a 97 year old, World War 2 veteran, having served as a medic in the South Pacific on Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
He proudly wears a remembrance hat of his campaign, and during dinner, two gentlemen, upon leaving, approached our table and thanked Don for his service.
Moments later, one returned and insisted on paying for our dinner; again, profusely giving his respect and thanks.
A little later, a father and young son also came by and acknowledged Don with heartfelt thanks. Although it is very difficult for Don to express himself, he was very touched and thankful for their sentiments, and in being remembered.
God bless you gentlemen for your kindness, appreciation and respect for those who have given us so much!
Cheryl and Skip Whidden
Venice
Nice person stopped to help us with car
Editor:
My husband and I had finished shopping in Port Charlotte and were in the turn lane to head back to Punta Gorda when our car died.
We figured out the battery cable was loose. A very nice gentleman stopped to help us. It’s so nice to know there’s decent people in the world.
Thank you, again.
Jill McNenly
Punta Gorda
I have question about Jan. 6 events
Editor:
I have questions about Jan. 6.
To our friends and neighbors who continue to endorse the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was actually won by Donald Trump, I have a simple question for you.
During White House protests on May 29, 2020, concerning the murder of George Floyd by police, then President Trump was bodily removed from the podium and taken to a secure area.
Why was he not evacuated in a similar manner during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots, which were far more deadly and violent?
The House Select Committee looking into the events of Jan. 6 are working, despite foot dragging from Republicans, to answer such questions as these. We owe these elected officials, which includes two courageous Republicans, our thanks for finding out what happened that day so we can ensure it never happens again.
Bill Welsch
Punta Gorda
