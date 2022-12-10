DeSantis, School Board ruining education system
Editor:
What’s happening with the Sarasota school committee should be a warning to all counties. Be careful what you wish and vote for.
The newly elected (School Board) members ran on an agenda and it wasn’t to improve the curriculum as is now clear that they are doing DeSantis’s dirty work because they were all endorsed by him.
The ironic part is that they ran their campaign on fear and ignorance, a well known practice of DeSantis to create a problem that doesn’t exist and then promote how he fixed it.
If you notice every time he holds one of his dog and pony shows, there’s never any follow-up questions asked to challenge his policies. The School Board is now being politicized in a way that takes away the freedom of the teachers to educate their students and make them free of restrictions to learn and grow.
Most teachers take the job out of passion and joy to see their students succeed. It’s surely not for the money because Florida educators are some of the lowest paid in the country.
We can’t keep losing these dedicated employees because of DeSantis. What is happening is reminiscent of the story “Beauty and the Beast,” where the villagers want to burn down the beast’s house and kill him.
The beast just wanted to be loved and accepted. DeSantis and the School Board have stoked the flames and are now burning down the school systems. Please don’t let this happen to your village.
Stephen Barrows
Punta Gorda
Please do something about red tide
Editor:
The Republican red tide of victory in November has done nothing to ease the stench of the red tide contaminating our beaches. Given that Republicans have held the governor’s office in Florida since 1999, they are apparently incapable of doing anything to ease or lessen the stench on our beaches.
Winds blowing the dead fish onto our beaches is doing nothing to enhance our image as a viable vacation destination.
Respiratory irritation and smell of dead fish can be overwhelming. When will the current state administration address this issue.
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
Sarasota School Board reveals who they are
Editor:
The current push by our newly elected School Board to fire a successful superintendent is not about one isolated administrative hire; it is a political gesture with deeper implications.
Sarasota County has become a hot spot for Christian Nationalism. The people involved deny having an agenda. They use appealing catch phrases like, “parents’ rights,” to mislead unsuspecting members of our community.
Governor DeSantis supported all the Florida School Board candidates aligned with “Moms for Liberty.” Those same candidates were supported by the Proud Boys and Englewood resident Michael Flynn.
They are neo-fascists who wrap themselves in the flag and claim to be freedom loving while they work to achieve the exact opposite.
Freedom means more choices, not fewer. “Moms for Liberty” is a Koch-financed group masquerading as grass roots. It is the height of cynicism for them to use cultural issues to distract parents with the fear their child might read a book titled, “My Two Moms,” or learn the truth about institutional racism in America lasting more than a century after the civil war, or even that mask wearing during an epidemic is an infringement on personal freedom.
The new School Board has revealed who they really are — controlling, power hungry bigots.
Belle Hollon
Englewood
I vote to protect all of you
Editor:
According to LB, “everybody votes according to what the candidate will allegedly do for them.”
I vote for the best candidate to uphold the Constitution and the welfare of each American. I am looking out for LB when I vote.
Having been in public school over half a century ago, we learned and sang in the classroom.
”I like the United States of America.
”I like the way we all live without fear.
”I like to vote for my choice, speak my mind, raise my voice.
”Yes. I like it here.
”I am so lucky to be in America, and I am thankful each day of the year.
”Yes. I like it. I like it. I like it here.”
I am looking out for all of you when I vote.
Susanne Corwin
Venice
