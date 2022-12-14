I vote to protect all of you
Editor:
According to LB, “everybody votes according to what the candidate will allegedly do for them.”
I vote for the best candidate to uphold the Constitution and the welfare of each American. I am looking out for LB when I vote.
Having been in public school over half a century ago, we learned and sang in the classroom.
“I like the United States of America.
“I like the way we all live without fear.
“I like to vote for my choice, speak my mind, raise my voice.
“Yes. I like it here.
“I am so lucky to be in America, and I am thankful each day of the year.
“Yes. I like it. I like it. I like it here.”
I am looking out for all of you when I vote.
Susanne Corwin
Venice
Twitter withheld information about Biden
Editor:
Thanks to Elon Musk, we are being made aware of the most massive misinformation campaign ever unleashed on the American public, one which very likely could have changed the outcome of the 2020 election.
It is now obvious that Twitter deliberately buried the Hunter Biden laptop story. Their motivation to do this was stoked by regular meetings with the FBI, who suggested that “Russian disinformation” on the subject was coming.
Of course, the FBI, which had custody of the laptop for almost a year, knew that it was not Russian disinformation but a smoking gun revealing some of the inner workings of the Biden family grift business.
Twitter also suppressed many conservative voices, while leaving those on the left untouched.
The cooperation between Twitter (a private company) and the FBI (a government agency) is the very definition of fascism. After an election in which Democrats continuously labeled Republicans as “fascists,” it is ironic to find out who the real fascists were.
Donald Trump’s attempts to change the outcome of the 2020 elections were rightly condemned. His attempts, however, failed. The real horror of Musk’s revelations is that where Trump failed, the Democrats succeeded.
Roger Roess
Venice
Superintendent should have asked for more money
Editor:
The superintendent should have gotten the board for at least $1 million.
Who they are and their reasons are no surprise. Again, someone getting in trouble for doing the right thing
But what are their goals?
Good luck on finding anyone to work here.
Frederick Varricchio
Venice
There is so much hatred in the letters
Editor:
Today’s letters to the editor were just pure hate and name calling. It seem the Liberal Progressive Left is just full of hate for everything that doesn’t go along with their ideas.
Calling Christians neo-fascists just because you haven’t read your Bible lately is no excuse for being so rude and boorish. I thought the Liberals were supposed to be so open minded and understanding people.
Christianity has become a bad word in their eyes. All this hatred will kill your soul. I long for a kinder civil society with caring people.
There are many of you out there. Just don’t let this hate speech eat you up.
Where are all you eloquent knowledgeable Christians out there to refute all this hate speech? Maybe you are turning the other cheek or praying for these lost souls.
“Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thy self.” Matthew 22: 39. At any rate I am sorry you are so consumed in your negative thought.
God bless you as we approach the birth of Christ. The reason for the season. Happy holidays for those of other religions. We celebrate with you in brotherhood.
Sandra Brookshire
Venice
They attacked without the facts
Editor:
This letter replies to the three letters of Dec. 10 by Stephen Barrows, Belle Hollon and Norman Wirtz, who all attacked Gov. DeSantis with typical name calling but no facts.
Freedom of speech and of the press is important. My rebuttal starts with Mr Wirtz’s accusation that red tide is the governor’s fault. I went to high school in Venice from 1958 to 1962, and we had red tide then and many Democrat governors since.
Sorry, Wirtz, facts trump your faulty accusations.
Next, the labels by Barrows and Hollon of DeSantis and the School Board members as “neo-fascist, controlling power hungry bigots” who are like the “Beauty and the Beast” Disney story who want to “burn down the village” speaks for itself.
Yes, we Floridians said no to teaching pedophilia to first through third grade children. Yes, we said the “CRT and 1619” attempts by Marxists to separate our country by race and destroy the progress made since the British Colonies ended in 1776 is wrong
So, with the renewed possibility of free speech now at Twitter, let’s pray for our country. Let’s hope the the awful demonstration of Gay Pride pornography on Venice Avenue a few weeks ago will no longer be tolerated for our children.
As a Gold Star Dad and retired Vietnam Vet, thanks to the Gondolier for allowing freedom of speech and the press.
Danny Piper
Venice
