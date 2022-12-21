I support local newspapers
Editor:
As a freelance writer and journalism school graduate, I appreciate your recent editorial (“Congress drops plan to aid journalism”) bemoaning the collapse of the JCPA bill.
I, too, strongly support local newspapers and am sickened by Big Tech companies like Facebook and Google usurping traditional and solidly researched and written news sources.
Their massive power (alongside both leftist efforts to “politically correct” reportage, and right-wing efforts to push propaganda while stifling a nebulous “mainstream media“) undoubtedly have Benjamin Franklin turning in his grave.
So, on the surface, JCPA seems like a noble undertaking. However, I’m not sure it’s the best solution. After doing my own digging, I learned many (quite sober) journalistic outlets fear JCPA will create loopholes that will allow right-wing organizations like FOX News and Sinclair Broadcast Group to have cartel negotiations with social media companies.
This is undoubtedly why many congressional Republicans support Amy Klobuchar’s (D-Minn.) well-intended legislation. The last thing America needs is fuel being added to our current, incessant conflagration of Trumpism, conspiracy theories, and lies.
There are certainly other, more significant ways to shatter Big Tech’s news monopsony and protect and strengthen traditional, small journalistic outlets. A drowning man needs a sturdy life preserver, not a wet donut.
Peter Kurtz
Maineville, Ohio
Cal Thomas, others blind about gun issue
Editor:
In reference to Cal Thomas‘s view “Biden‘s misplaced emphasis on one gun,” Cal Thomas needs his head examined and “spend some time” reading gun statistics.
He must have never had to bury a child killed by a so-called assault weapon, which neither the president nor few other gun control advocates have defined.
How ignorant and callous of a person. Those “undefined weapons” were designed to kill many people in the shortest amount of time. They are war weapons that one cannot hunt animals with, but people.
Why are people allowed to own those? What? There aren‘t enough other guns available?
No other country in the world has more private weapons than the U.S. — 120 firearms per 100 residents, 610 mass shootings in 2020; 45,222 gun-related deaths in 2020.
But he attributes it to declining cultures, abortion issue, lack of religion, or people not listening to the “creator‘s voice?” Oh no, the U.S. does not have a problem with guns (sarcasm) BTW: when are teacher‘s or universities responsible to teach one‘s kids right from wrong, as he implies.
What a demented viewpoint!
But, I shouldn‘t be surprised — just about anything that goes wrong in this country is the Democrats or Biden‘s fault and the Right’s hatred comes through loud and clear.
The mindset of those obvious haters and deniers is very sad and unless people stop spreading it, nothing will change.
Birgit Hanson
North Port
Fine motor skills very important in kids
Editor:
Fine motor skills are continuously overlooked when children are young. These skills are vital to their development, especially being able to write and even feed themselves.
When playing with children or even buying toys, parents often gravitate to toys that enhance their gross motor skills (throwing, kicking, climbing, etc.) and overlook activities that are equally as important.
Activities such as putting together puzzles, making figures with play dough, and even dressing baby dolls are fun and easy examples of how to develop fine motor skills amongst children.
As these skills develop and grow, it also enhances their ability to be independent and begin doing basic skills on their own like tie their shoes and dress themselves.
This is also a direct correlation to building a child’s confidence in themselves as they begin to successfully do tasks without help from others.
The more you practice with a child on their fine motor skills, the higher chance they have at being successful in obtaining those skills and building that confidence — eventually being able to dress themselves, brush their own teeth, opening their own food and feeding themselves just like the people they look up to the most.
This creates a sense of accomplishment and pride at being a big boy or girl.
These skills are vital to the development and confidence of children as they grow. Let’s bust out the play dough, build a tower or paint a picture.
Get those fine motor skills working and their independence growing.
Bryanna Davis
North Port
Maybe Griner will turn into a patriot now
Editor:
With Brittney Griner back in the USA now thanks to the Biden administration, maybe now she will stand for our National Anthem and salute our flag, not stay in the locker room as she has done in the past.
Thomas Shambarger
Englewood
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.