Mortgage company won’t send back my money
Editor:
I have been reading about all the insurance nightmares and the amount of time to get resolved. But once they actually do resolve and the check is issued, what do they do? Make the check payable to your mortgage company as well.
Exactly what happens to me. My mortgage company has my insurance money and they refuse to send it to me. So here I sit with damage I can’t repair.
They want the work to be done. Proof the work was done and then they will pay the contractor? I paid the insurance. It’s my policy. How can they do this to us?
I have checked up on this mortgage company and according to the BBB, they have been bullies to anyone in this situation. Meanwhile my home, my property, sit with damage I can’t fix!
Brian Teeters
Punta Gorda
Just don’t blame me. I voted for Trump
Editor:
A great American used to refer to “low-educated voters.” He was talking about people who received news solely from organizations like Democrat-aligned news sources.
Example: Musk has given full access to Twitter records to two liberal reporters. Their first report was released the evening of Dec. 2. As of Dec. 7, the Democrat press’ reports have primarily attacked the reporter referring to him as a “PR man for the richest white nationalist in the world.”
The quotes from Twitter documents prove there was collusion between Twitter, the DNC, the Biden campaign and the FBI to suppress the NY Post October 2020 Biden story, which multiple organizations now confirm but fail to discuss the consequences
Example: Only “Faux” News is exposing the disaster on the southern border. Multiple times a week, they use a drone to show groups of two, three or four hundred “migrants” patiently waiting for the border patrol to pick them up for quick processing into the U.S.
Under Biden, this is around 4 million, according the Border Patrol. They also periodically show drone film of “known got-aways,” which the Biden regime estimates to be around one million. How many of them are terrorists?
Recently, two electric sub-stations in N.C. were disabled by rifle fire. ABC and NBC have suggested the reason was protesting a drag show for kids.
What if it was a dry run to be followed by hundreds of coordinated terrorist attacks? If this happens, don’t blame me. I voted for Trump.
Ron Chapman
Punta Gorda
Tree trimmers left a mess in our yard
Editor:
How is this right?
After Hurricane Ian, a truck pulled into the back of my property and started trimming limbs over and near the electric lines. Good.
But when they finished, they hopped into the truck and drove off, leaving big piles of limbs and branches.
My husband and I are 80 and cannot drag this mess to the road. Why are they not required to clean up the mess they left behind?
I spend my days looking at the mess with no way to clear it.
Ruth Dickinson
North Port
Why can’t people answer company phones?
Editor:
Are you tired of talking to robots when phoning some company?
I am.
Are you tired of this never-ending need for user names and passwords? Added to the nonsense of generating and remembering that trivia, the resulting security must be in doubt?
I am.
The list goes on, making it a challenge for one’s patience merely to make inquiries by phone to some service provider.
All this makes me wonder if the geek-filled boomer age group might have been raised ignorant about people and the need to communicate? There must be some mental brain neurons being generated that ignore the niceties of what my age group considered nice.
Maybe company leaders ought to act as potential customers or clients and phone their business with some question and learn how the great unwashed public is treated.
What a pleasure for those rare phone calls to have a living person and one with the patience and tact to listen and help.
John P. Derr
Port Charlotte
Lawmakers won’t fight for the citizens
Editor:
We need to send a message to our legislators in Florida about the reason their constituents were requesting they rule on homeowner’s cost on property insurance.
I thought the whole idea of having a meeting on insurance was to help homeowners. I guess it is all up to the insurance markets now.
We pay so heavily on homeowners and it seems the court is not seeing the true reason we have been asking for a meeting of the Legislature to help us with these costs.
Instead, they are giving more money to the insurance companies. So disappointed in my Legislature this time.
It seems no written letter to Scott, Rubio or DeSantis goes answered. Just a brief explanation that they are busy and will try to get back to us.
This is not the first time I sent my complaints to them that has gone unanswered. I am starting to believe perhaps the insurance companies may be donors like the NRA is.
In the meantime, our costs go higher. Here it is almost 3 months since Hurricane Ian hit us and still no word that I can get started on my roof or anything else that has been damaged.
Why are we electing these officials again? Either I do not know or they have forgotten. Wish we had someone in there that would fight for us.
Pamela Johnson
North Port
Sarasota School Board took shameful action
Editor:
Has the Sarasota County School Board won? What they have won is the disrespect that they showed their constituents.
Did they run openly saying they’d fire one of the most outstanding superintendents that Florida has? Did they reconsider their foregone conclusion when a majority of the speakers at an open meeting opposed the firing of Asplen?
What kind of a “democracy” will be put forward in the future? They have won a point that the voters of Sarasota County must be vigilant and check backgrounds of candidates who could ruin our schools. Moms for Liberty? Whose liberty?
I watched the open meeting and if I had any ideas of termination of Asplen’s contract, I would have been ashamed. Apparently the majority of the board has no shame.
Betty Brent
North Port
