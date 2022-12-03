This writer loves to ‘bash’
Editor:
Every month, the Gondolier allows RB, the most negative “basher,” to pick a subject and “bash” it! Before the mid-term elections, it was all about the Republicans and how bad they are for America.
Now that the elections are behind us, the Gondolier allows him to switch to “Christians!” RB has right to express his opinion, I guess, but if it is “bashing” in nature and going to be printed as in this case, it should be fact checked by the publisher.
RB’s latest crush on “Christian Nationalists” could never have passed that test. Shame on him!
Our first President George Washington reminded Americans in his 1789 first Thanksgiving proclamation, we must also pray for good, constitutional government:
... ”beseech him to pardon our national and other transgressions — to enable us all, whether in public or private stations, to perform our several and relative duties properly and punctually — to render our national government a blessing to all the people, by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed”...
So what’s next on RB’s agenda? Probably bashing the Governor, new city mayor and the county’s new school board about how in his mind they will destroy our society.
After all, they are Republican! Let’s all say a prayer for RB and hope that the Gods of all faiths and not Satan guide his pen.
Hubert Laubis
Venice
Comic belongs on editorial page
Editor:
The comics section for some time now has carried a political cartoon that I and several others believe belongs on the opinion page.
The comic in question is never anything but a political statement. The 11/23 edition is a perfect example. The strip Mallard Fillmore inferred that ineligible people vote, which just feeds the “big” lie.
I’m here illegally but yet, I’m going to risk everything to cast a ballot in an election that will have no effect on me or my status, really.
Everyone votes according to what the candidate will allegedly do for them. Perhaps the editor, board or whoever runs the paper might consider what is a comic and what is a “political” cartoon and put them in their respective places in the paper.
Larry Basta
Venice
I am still a Separatist at heart
Editor:
I enjoyed the two letters to the editor explaining the origins of Thanksgiving. I belong to an organization called ‘’Soule Kindred” and Bryant McNiece’s pc matches our research, worldwide, of 30+ years.
We separatists were publishing negative pcs about the king and his church, or vice versa, and we were kicked out of England. The majority of the group landed in Holland and were soon back to publishing negative articles about the King.
The King was very upset and threatened Holland with invasion if we were not expelled from their lands. Under pressure from officials of the Netherlands to leave, we provisioned a ship but it was ransacked and destroyed.
The next ship, the Mayflower, was provisioned and the rest is history. We have the Mayflower Compact, Plymouth Rock, starvation, one-half of the group surviving the first year, the Indians teaching us how to survive, and so on.
My ancestors, 12 generations, migrated down through New England and ended up, via Ohio, in Michigan around 1803.
I am still a Separatist at heart.
William Soule
Venice
Don’t act surprised after you voted them in
Editor:
Why would it surprise anyone that the new Sarasota County School Board, with two new members who are obviously more interested in politics than in keeping our high standards, would want to get rid of the best superintendent we’ve had in years?
It’s obvious, isn’t it? Think about it. We got a radical right governor and we got a radical right General Flynn and now we even got the Proud Boys in our back yards, so what did everyone expect we’d get with two new politically radical School Board members?
We elected them, so why would this surprise anyone? If you want good people overseeing our school systems and want good teachers teaching our kids, you don’t vote in the crazies, and that’s exactly what we just did and that’s exactly what we got.
It’s that simple. Look in the mirror, Sarasota voters. You did this.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Why did you publish that?
Editor:
Publishing Mr. Tramburg’s letter is an absurd waste of your space and our time.
Although he clearly indicates that it is his “opinion,” Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger are registered Republicans and have held and run for electoral office as such.
If he does not understand this, then maybe he can explain Republicans such as Mitt Romney, John McCain, Nelson Rockefeller, Abraham Lincoln, Everett Dirksen, and Presidents Eisenhower, Ford, Bush (x2) and Nixon (the crook)?
What is “his” limus test?
John Hutson
Venice
