Let’s go to Wild West form of punishment
Editor:
Understanding the gun issue is simple. I liked Birgit Hanson’s letter of statistics but as always just another “basher,” first Cal Thomas and then us Republicans.
Moving past that, let’s talk about the heart of the problem, lack of taking “Wild West” fixes to the crime problems of today.
First, there are not enough facilities to hold all of the vicious criminals that surround us. The result is they are back on the streets of our “Wild West” over and over again.
The biggest crimes in our country today are drugs and gun violence. The drug dealers are the illegal gun owners and combined they are turning our youth into useless basket cases.
Everyone knows a family who is struggling with some member of their extended family in that state.
So what’s the answer? Let’s go back to “Wild West” style of justice and keep the jail populations down. Bring back capital punishment for just three crimes and soon the boys in the streets will get the message.
First, importing or dealing in drugs, next any kind of conviction for murder and finally, the use of a firearm in any type of crime.
Johnny Cash sang, “Don’t take your gun to town son, leave your gun at home.” I got my first 22 rifle at age 12. I am a law abiding 83-year-old Republican.
Simple, Uncle Joe Biden, get a hold on drugs coming across our borders, please. Oh, he’s a Democrat.
Hubert Laubis
Venice
Why can’t people answer company phones?
Editor:
Are you tired of talking to robots when phoning some company?
I am.
Are you tired of this never-ending need for user names and passwords? Added to the nonsense of generating and remembering that trivia, the resulting security must be in doubt?
I am.
The list goes on, making it a challenge for one’s patience merely to make inquiries by phone to some service provider.
All this makes me wonder if the geek-filled boomer age group might have been raised ignorant about people and the need to communicate? There must be some mental brain neurons being generated that ignore the niceties of what my age group considered nice.
Maybe company leaders ought to act as potential customers or clients and phone their business with some question and learn how the great unwashed public is treated.
What a pleasure for those rare phone calls to have a living person and one with the patience and tact to listen and help.
John P. Derr
Port Charlotte
Lawmakers won’t fight for the citizens
Editor:
We need to send a message to our legislators in Florida about the reason their constituents were requesting they rule on homeowner’s cost on property insurance.
I thought the whole idea of having a meeting on insurance was to help homeowners. I guess it is all up to the insurance markets now.
We pay so heavily on homeowners and it seems the court is not seeing the true reason we have been asking for a meeting of the Legislature to help us with these costs.
Instead, they are giving more money to the insurance companies. So disappointed in my Legislature this time.
It seems no written letter to Scott, Rubio or DeSantis goes answered. Just a brief explanation that they are busy and will try to get back to us.
This is not the first time I sent my complaints to them that has gone unanswered. I am starting to believe perhaps the insurance companies may be donors like the NRA is.
In the meantime, our costs go higher. Here it is almost 3 months since Hurricane Ian hit us and still no word that I can get started on my roof or anything else that has been damaged.
Why are we electing these officials again? Either I do not know or they have forgotten. Wish we had someone in there that would fight for us.
Pamela Johnson
North Port
Sarasota School Board took shameful action
Editor:
Has the Sarasota County School Board won? What they have won is the disrespect that they showed their constituents.
Did they run openly saying they’d fire one of the most outstanding superintendents that Florida has? Did they reconsider their foregone conclusion when a majority of the speakers at an open meeting opposed the firing of Asplen?
What kind of a “democracy” will be put forward in the future? They have won a point that the voters of Sarasota County must be vigilant and check backgrounds of candidates who could ruin our schools. Moms for Liberty? Whose liberty?
I watched the open meeting and if I had any ideas of termination of Asplen’s contract, I would have been ashamed. Apparently the majority of the board has no shame.
Betty Brent
North Port
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.