Don’t give space to protestors spreading lies
Editor:
Your front page article regarding protestors claiming the thugs jailed in connection with the events of January 6, 2021 are “political prisoners” was most upsetting. I am familiar with polls showing that a majority of Republican voters believe the lies told by Donald Trump and echoed by elected officials and television activists like Tucker Carlson.
But it is distressing to read that the violent attack on our democracy was a “total fabrication,” as asserted by Barbara Vaughn. As more video footage and testimony emerges, the violence that day has come in sharper. Of the 727 people arrested and charged with crimes, more than 75 have been charged with entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon, including assaulting police officers.
It is mind-blowing to read their comments about these supposed “political prisoners.”
The lies must be refuted loudly and continuously. Responsible media should give no air time or newspaper space to anyone who does not first admit that the 2020 election was fair and the results were properly counted. Until the rank and file learn that our election was fair and honest and worked as it should, the state of America will remain in jeopardy.
These misinformed protestors who blindly follow Trump will continue to foment division in their continued unprecedented attack upon the American political system. Nearly the entire Republican Party leadership have become Trump’s henchmen. The Grand Old Party has sold its soul.
Our form of government is in too frail a condition to survive the repeated attacks that continue, unless, the insurrectionists and Trump are held accountable.
Linda McKeegan
Venice
Try out this sport for free in Venice
Editor:
Golf fees are high, tennis courts are full, pickleball courts offer long waits.
But there is a participation sport in Venice that is inexpensive, offers no waiting in line, no minimum number of players, and no needed equipment to be purchased.
As president of the Venice Shuffleboard Club, located in Hecksher Park on the island, I invite anyone interested to stop by during play and ask for a free lesson.
Club members are very friendly, and shuffleboard is a combination of fun and strategy. The yearly fee to join the Club is only $25 and allows for both day and nighttime activity, with organized play on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, at 12:30 pm.
Come join the fun.
Peter Miller
President,
Venice Shuffleboard Club
Quote by Lindell should have been fact-checked
Editor:
Allowing Mr. Lindell, whose recent Venice appearance was highlighted in a Wednesday Gondolier, to be quoted as saying that the 2020 election was “ the biggest crime in history” without fact checking this allegation is, in my estimation, irresponsible journalism.
There is no evidence to support this claim. It has failed to gain traction in any court. Yet this false claim continues to be used to undermine democracy and justify an attempted coup d’etat from a former president with criminal leanings.
Your paper gave the story front page coverage and five color photos, suggesting it was important news.
Your silence on false claims from Mr. Lindell contributes to his legitimacy and undermines democracy, which depends on balanced, honest, objective journalism to inform our citizenry.
John Wakeen
Englewood
‘My Pillow Guy’ should not be covered by paper
Editor:
Once was too much. Yet, you found the My Pillow clown to be worthy of front page bold headlines two editions in a row!? What has happened to our local newspaper?
The local news, surely, isn’t so slow that you feel you have to legitimize a buffoon like Mike Lindell.
As a native Minnesotan, he is an embarrassment to my home state, an embarrassment to our political landscape, and now an embarrassment to your publication, as well.
The Gondolier does a fine job reporting on local news but your willingness to give press (or maybe it was a paid advertisement) to someone so far off the spectrum, on a national level, shows you’re not capable of anything larger.
Mine is only a $5 subscription, and means nothing, but I bet some advertisers are thinking the same thing as I. Those dollars can be spent better elsewhere.
Kevin Blake
Venice
Be nice to the folks who are actually working
Editor:
I saw a very rude woman belittle a clerk today because the woman couldn’t get something she wanted done, due to a short staff situation at the store.
The clerk patiently stood there, took the attitude, apologized and then tried to explain they just didn’t have anyone who could do the job needed until the next day.
After the rude woman wouldn’t stop, the clerk quietly walked away — without extending any rudeness herself (which I admit, I’m not so sure I would have been so gracious!).
Are you blind to all the “Help Wanted” signs everywhere? Do you see the empty shelves? Do you realize how hard it is for businesses to service the public and/or stay open?
I have a great idea. What if we all took a minute to thank the staff we encounter at stores, restaurants, etc., folks who have the personal ethics to seek employment rather than a government handout and do the best they can.
What if you exert a little more patience, tip a little more, extend a kind word of encouragement? Maybe encourage someone who is able — to actually get a job!
I hate politics, I hate the partisan letters to the editor, blah blah blah! Open your eyes & your mind – do you think life, our country, is healthy and going in the right direction?
Make a list of what the current administration is doing and the many crises our country is facing, worsening practically every day. Acknowledge what is happening.
I see no way that things are acceptable in anyone eyes.
{span}Barb Pifer{/span}
{span}Venice{/span}
(0) comments
