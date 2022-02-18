If somebody broke in, here's what I would do
Editor:
Happened to hear some farmers chatting about the Jan. 6 crowd that entered the Capitol last year. One said, "Them puppies take a risk comin' onto my property. But if they broke into my house, they'd be toast."
To which another responded, "Good thing I got a shotgun or two that I keep loaded, 'cause they wouldn't be walking out."
And then another added, "Sure are glad for our 'Stand Your Ground' law that the rifle association helped to get passed. Only thing I'd be worried about is runnin' out of ammo."
Makes one wonder. What exactly would you do if you experienced some crew breaking into your home one night with your family home?
Know what I'd do, but would like to hear other thoughts.
John Myers
Nokomis
Shopping center near VGRC shouldn't be built
Editor:
After building numerous communities in the North Venice area and creating horrendous traffic on Jacaranda and other local streets, Pat Neal announced his intention to put a Publix-anchored shopping center across from the entrance of the Venetian Golf and River Club.
The noise, pollution, traffic and disruption to our tranquil community would be immeasurable. The majority of homeowners at VGRC are deeply concerned about the impact of a commercial development on that site, especially as of the entrances would be on Laurel Road directly across from our community, creating a traffic nightmare.
Several of Mr. Neal's own communities would also be aversely affected. His statement that "we're going to delete traffic on Laurel Road and make Venice an even more beautiful place to be" insults our intelligence.
A grassroots campaign is underway, spearheaded by VGRC residents who view the proposed shopping center as a threat to our lifestyle.
Cynthia Greene
Venice
I, too, have seen creature in the Gulf
Editor:
I am writing this letter in response to reading the article, "Mysterious Creature Seen off Englewood's Beaches," appearing in the Gondolier on Sat., Feb. 5, 2022.
Just want you to know this "creature" is not specific to Englewood as myself and three other ladies observed this same creature while driving down mid Casey Key headed north last Thursday afternoon.
It was identical to the picture in the paper. At first I thought it was a manatee but after watching it for quite a while, determined it was not because it kept its head above water almost the whole time we were watching it, and its body looked to be very slim.
It was about 6 to 7 feet long, about 30 feet out in the Gulf, almost exactly as described in the article. Just want to share this with all of you because it was most peculiar.
Pamela Wheatman
Nokomis
COVID tests made in China, too difficult for some people
Editor:
Along with perhaps millions of others, I signed up for the four free COVID test kits that the Biden Administration is offering and having delivered directly to your home. I picked up one box of two test kits and started reading the directions.
There are no instructions on the package on how to use the test kits. There is, however, a note from the manufacturer, iHealth, that says, “Scan the QR code to download the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test App on your smartphone and follow the instructional video in “iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test” App to quickly start the test." The box includes a statement that the test kits are made in China.
Now I ask, what was the thought process in Washington D.C. to contract with a company that manufacturers test kits in China that requires you know what a QR code is and to be capable of downloading an app to your smart phone and view a video before you can test yourself? How many older adults are going to be able to load an app on their smartphone, even if they had a compatible smartphone?
This is supposed to be a simple test that is easy to administer and effective enough to afford users and medical professionals some confidence in the results! What happened to the critical thinking of our Washington bureaucrats?
Bryant McNiece
Venice
Why are we dependent on foreign oil?
Editor:
According to the American Petroleum Institute, we have enough oil in North America to fuel every single passenger car and long-haul truck for the next 430 years.
We have enough natural gas to provide electricity for every business and household for the next 535 years and enough coal to provide electricity for about 500 years.
So, don’t you think that in 430 years, we will have developed alternative fuel sources? Why then did Joe Biden sacrifice America’s energy independence, cease all exploration for oil and gas, abandon pipeline development and drive up prices of gasoline, heating oil, and jet fuel and make us once again dependent on foreign oil?
Bill Loader
Venice
Newspaper should not have slanted editorial pages
Editor:
I am tired of the newspaper's left-leaning politics. Unacceptable to me. If it continues, I plan on canceling my subscription.
I am not interested your politics. This is a local paper, and all I care about is local information, local news, local events. I am not interested in the newspaper's policies, opinions or slanted political cartoons.
Have you ever in the last year made one attempt to criticize the Democrats or the liberals? I think not. Watch it, guys. You’re gonna lose tons of readers.
This is a topic of conversation of many of our groups, and many subscribers feel the same way I do. We have plenty of slanted national news. We don’t need another one in our backyard. Get smart, people.
Linda Wolfe
Venice
We need to make sure we're protecting Venice, Nolen Plan
Editor:
So glad that the Gondolier was able to get the information about the recent city council meeting on the LDR draft by the Planning Commission into Wednesday's paper. Being under a deadline made it, ”Just the facts, Ma’m.”
So, let's discuss what wasn't in the paper. The planning commission thought there wouldn't be many people; 20 seats were initially available in a smaller room. There were 86 constituents at this meeting. Standing room for several people. 86 people! 175 emails letters sent to City Hall about NO to the height changes.
Venice constituents waited patiently to speak at the end of the meeting, and there were many; in fact, several filled out their forms but time ran out. Shouldn't it mean something that on a raw, rainy day and a meeting broken up in two separate places had that many people?
If, as stated in the Gondolier by Chairman Snyder, protecting John Nolen’s plan for Venice is the Commission’s paramount concern, then the question is, how exactly does the new height proposal protect the Nolen Plan? There's still been no discussion or explanation directly addressing that fundamental question -- we all need much more on that. Also, we need to ask which City agencies need to be involved in reviewing future building applications against the goals of the Nolen Plan.
Let’s keeping talking, explaining, and thinking hard about Venice.
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
