We must work hard to save the manatees
Editor:
The plight of Florida’s gentle giants, the manatees, is so severe that it is receiving national and international attention. Our manatees are starving in numbers greater than ever before.
If you are wondering how you can help, support the Save the Manatee club at:
Donate, adopt a manatee, join the Club. Support the emergency feeding program of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Limit the use of fertilizers and pesticides on your lawns/gardens. Runoff from overuse is causing polluted waters where seagrass, the principal manatee food source, cannot grow.
If you are a boater, observe posted speed limits. Watch for slow moving manatees. Manatee deaths from boat strikes remain a prime cause of manatee deaths.
A recent episode on the PBS Newshour suggests that the die-off has deep roots and that the hungry manatees may not have time to wait for the solutions. Do whatever you can to ensure that this will not happen.
Naomi Voit
Venice
Making us worry is taking away our freedoms
Editor:
For over two years, people around the globe have suffered and endured COVID’s impact. People were confused on what to do to fight this disease. Originally, our government focused on developing a vaccine and containing the virus.
Unfortunately, it became a political tool for others in power who used this to take away our freedoms. The main culprit, Dr. Anthony Fauci and others all made money receiving millions by keeping us in fear. This was shameful.
The pandemic altered stability in everyone’s life. Stability is like peace. We all need stability in our daily lives. I have come to the sad conclusion that people who become so fearful — and I don’t blame them — are like sheep following the wrong shepherd. I blame those in power for this environment.
We know that the vaccinated can still get COVID. Why are the side effects of this vaccine kept silent? This is America!
We all have to put on our big girl or boy pants and fight for our country. Thank God for Gov. DeSantis. He has always fought for us Floridians and he will stand up for us all.
Someone wrote that he doesn’t care about anything that will improve the lives of Floridians and that is a downright lie. God bless us all and God bless America. It’s the only place to live so we must fight to preserve our freedom.
Nan Miller
Venice
Developers want to control County Commission
Editor:
Recently I received a mailer from the Sun Coast Alliance in Tallahassee that stated how I should vote on the March 8th Charter Amendment ballot question.
It turns out that the Sun Coast Alliance is a state registered PAC and based on the Florida Department of State, the Sun Coast Alliance has in the past received thousands of dollars from none other than Benderson Development Co LLC.
Most developers are opposed to Single Member Districts because Single Member District voting keeps the developers’ big money from influencing or buying elections just as they used to in every past countywide election.
Single Member District voting allows for low cost campaigning exclusive to the particular district and that opens the door for local residents to run for commissioner without having to take the developers’ money; that makes your district commissioner directly responsible to you and not beholden to the developers.
In the past, a candidate had to run a countywide campaign that requires astronomical amounts of cash and that required candidates to rely on developers for campaign funds. In return, developers got a “friend” on the commission, actually 5 “friends.”
Simply ask yourself this: do you want developers controlling your commissioner or do you want commissioners who are responsive to you and your neighbors? If you want your vote to truly count, then Vote No on the Charter Amendment. Sixty percent of voters put Single Member Districts in place; don’t let the developers and their “friends” steal your control. Vote No!
Paul Sloan
Venice
Let’s renew expansion of Child Tax Credit
Editor:
2021 was an exceptional year for progress against child poverty in America. The 2021 expansion of the Child Tax Credit to all low-income families and the new monthly payment option kept over three million children from poverty each month the payments went out. (To to childtaxcredit.org to see if you qualify for the 2021 CTC).
And this tax season, millions of low-wage workers previously taxed into poverty will get a break because of the 2021 expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit.
But the 2021 CTC and EITC changes have expired and so far, a slim majority of senators has refused to extend it. Just when Americans face additional financial hardships from higher costs and pandemic disruptions, half the Senate is turning a blind eye. Lifting millions of children and workers out of poverty creates immeasurable benefits for them and society as whole.
It’s also the right thing to do.
I urge our members of Congress to immediately extend the 2021 EITC provisions for low-wage workers and the 2021 CTC provisions for children, including permanent full refundability and resumption of the monthly payments.
Patricia DeLuca
Nokomis
Newspaper should get rid of editorial page
Editor:
Over the past few months, I noticed that the opinion page and editorials have become more political and pushing Democratic agendas.
As an example, the stupid and totally insulting cartoon on your page and articles without balance. I do not get this paper to read more politically outlandish claims but to keep up on local news.
We get enough on TV and WAPO, NY Post, and NY Times! I canceled my subscription to the Sarasota paper because its pages and news does not reflect the opinions of readers they serve.
So, clean up your game or you are next. Best to leave politics completely out of the paper and stop the political divisions.
John Nilsen
Venice
Lindell is a Christian, God-fearing man
Editor:
Another day, another complaint about your publishing Mike Lindell’s visit to Venice. This one was nasty: Clown? Buffoon? And that was within the first two paragraphs! Embarrassment? I guess next in the name-calling will be “racist.”
That seems to be the pattern of haters.
What we saw in a packed-to-overflowing church is a man who picked himself up from a drug-fueled life, accepted Christ, and created a very successful company, employing hundreds, with revenues in the millions. We accept him as a fellow Christian, most importantly, while many agree with him in his support of Donald Trump.
Think of the election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona. Whether you like it or not, the cheating will be exposed in time, just as the spying on President Trump is being exposed. And how is it that Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams can claim cheating in their elections and many in the opposing party agree without repercussions?
We’re entitled to our opinion just as they were. This is still America, after all.
You’re entitled to your words and opinions, but so are we. Our descriptions of Lindell are redeemed, God fearing Christian, successful, entrepreneur, giving, very decent guy.
The editor will print whatever he thinks newsworthy, just as he allowed your article to be printed. There are articles with which I disagree, but I don’t gripe about them. Now, let’s give it a rest about Lindell.
Charles Magill
Venice
Lindell is a philanthropist, worthy of media attention
Editor:
I must respond to the letter writer in that Gondolier who was unhappy with the press coverage of Mike Lindell. Calling this successful business man a “clown” and “buffoon” exhibits a lack of knowledge about this gentleman’s admirable success in overcoming a huge drug addition, finding God, and then building a multimillion dollar industry.
He is a philanthropist, having donated 60,000 pillows to the victims of Hurricane Charlie, tried to donate thousands of pillows to the Canadian truckers supporting their battle to remain free of government mandates, only to be turned back at the border, and supporting many other worthy charities.
His “Made in the USA” products employ thousands of workers. His “rags to riches” story is certainly worthy of media attention. The fact that Mr. Lindell, along with millions of other Americans, supported President Trump, sounded the “death knell” for many in the media and those on the political left.
Bill Millner
Osprey
Trump’s praise for Putin ‘despicable’
Editor:
It is hard to imagine more despicable, contemptible and pitiable comments than those spewed forth by our former president.
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “genius” and “savvy,” praising his onetime counterpart for a move that has spurred sanctions and universal condemnation from the U.S. government and its trans-Atlantic allies.
“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’
“Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful,” Trump said in a radio interview with “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.”
“He used the word ‘independent’ and ‘we’re gonna go out and we’re gonna go in and we’re gonna help keep peace.’ You gotta say that’s pretty savvy.”
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
