Help Venice by being at Feb. 8 meeting
Editor:
I want to encourage residents of Venice, members of Venice Area Historical Society, Venice Heritage, Venice Main Street and property owners who are concerned about environmental regulations and changes to historic preservation within the downtown and Venice’s historic districts to come to the Venice Community Center on Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m.
At this time, City Council will meet with the Planning Commission and advisory boards’ representatives to discuss the second draft of the Land Development Regulations.
Public comments will take place at the end of the meeting agenda. City Council needs your support to retain the elected decision makers for issues such as building heights downtown, demolitions of historic structures within the John Nolen Plan of Venice, and environmental issues.
Nancy Deforge
Nokomis
Let’s look at what’s happening to ‘trespassers’
Editor:
It seems the author of a letter in Saturday’s Gondolier doesn’t want news he’s not comfortable with to be front page stories. He even favors censoring such stories. Well, without trying to get political, let me apply a different viewpoint to his two complaints.
I don’t know all the conspiracy claims the “My Pillow Guy” made about the 2020 election but the oft-repeated reports that the Trump legal cases “were all disproved in court” is not technically correct.
Of the more than 60 cases filed, Trump won one. The rest were either dismissed, rejected or withdrawn — not “disproved in court.”
Now, for his claim that the 83 demonstrators being held in the D.C. jail for more than a year are not political prisoners but being held “by due process of law.” Well, let’s see. The booking charge was “trespassing” — a misdemeanor.
Not one has been charged with “insurrection” despite the flippant use of that word daily by most media. Not one has been granted bail (for trespassing?). Not one has had a speedy trial.
Many spent months in solitary lockdown (for a misdemeanor?). Washington attorneys won’t lift a finger to help them.
If it is how the author defines “due process,” we’re all in big trouble. Imagine yourself spending a year in jail because you attended a demonstration — maybe broke a window.
It’s obvious the Washington powers-that-be are cruelly detaining these people to deter a repetition of Jan. 6 — their rights be damned. And this isn’t political?
William Hoffer
Venice
Leave a legacy by writing down recipes
Editor:
Attention, all you senior cooks. I have a great idea for you to connect with your grandchildren who live thousands of miles away — handwritten recipe books on 5X8 index cards.
My granddaughter was always texting me. How do I make this or that? On recipes, I can add little comments or additional suggestions.
As elderly seniors, we often worry that we won’t be as close to our loved ones as when we were growing up. There is a big rush to see everyone when they come here to Florida for a week.
What I wouldn’t give to have my grandmother’s cookie and bread recipes. They didn’t write them down, either. There is no replacing the written word from one’s own hands.
This is by far one of the best legacies you can leave them.
Theresa Harris
Nokomis
This is what proposed voting laws would do
Editor:
Consider an election without voter ID that starts with mass distribution of mail ballots to people, whether they want them or not.
Party operatives (both sides) will then hound you to vote, and will collect your ballot (with thousands of others) and dump them into unmonitored drop boxes — each party making sure to collect only from those they think will vote their way.
Finally, mail ballots must be accepted for 7 days after the election. With one party ahead on election night, the other knows just how many votes they must “find” to overcome this deficit.
This is what voting laws proposed by Democrats would enshrine. They guarantee that every election will be challenged, and ultimately be decided in the courts.
Studies show that 70-80% of voters support voter ID, including majorities of Democrats and Blacks. Studies also show that voter ID does not suppress the Black vote (or anyone else’s).
In truth, virtually all the red state election law changes provide more access than the state laws they replace. When Democrats scream “voter suppression,” they are comparing to the emergency measures adopted during the 2020 elections due to COVID — none of which were enacted by state legislatures.
Further, two of the states with the most restrictive voting laws are Delaware and New York. The much-maligned Georgia law provides far more and easier access to the ballot.
Election security is a real issue; providing it does not “suppress” votes, or make supporters racist.
Roger Roess
Venice
Isn’t it odd? Look what Biden has said
Editor:
Biden claimed he would unite the country, be the adult in the room, yet he shames, belittles and refers to Americans as stupid, racist and un-American.
Biden claimed he would shut down the virus, yet more deaths have occurred under his leadership, test kits are not available and monoclonal antibody treatment centers have had to close.
Biden claimed, “there is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level.” Yet he disparaged governors stating they had Neanderthal thinking and should get out of the way.
Biden claimed the evacuation from Afghanistan was a success, yet 13 American servicemen lost their lives, and billions of dollars of equipment remain in the hands of terrorists.
Biden claimed the southern border is closed, yet two million unvaccinated illegals have been dispersed throughout the USA on taxpayer dime.
Biden claimed inflation is transitory and a rich man’s problem, yet people of all income levels need food and energy.
Biden claimed shelves are well-stocked, yet everywhere empty shelves can be seen with our own eyes.
Biden claimed he outperformed expectations, yet inflation consumes the middle class, criminal activity, including fentanyl trafficking, rips our social fabric while the influx of migrants stretches financial and human resources in US communities.
Isn’t it odd a “free press” does not investigate Biden’s staggering claims?
Jane Hulse
Venice
