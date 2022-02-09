This is what proposed voting laws would do
Editor:
Consider an election without voter ID that starts with mass distribution of mail ballots to people, whether they want them or not.
Party operatives (both sides) will then hound you to vote, and will collect your ballot (with thousands of others) and dump them into unmonitored drop boxes — each party making sure to collect only from those they think will vote their way.
Finally, mail ballots must be accepted for 7 days after the election. With one party ahead on election night, the other knows just how many votes they must “find” to overcome this deficit.
This is what voting laws proposed by Democrats would enshrine. They guarantee that every election will be challenged, and ultimately be decided in the courts.
Studies show that 70-80% of voters support voter ID, including majorities of Democrats and Blacks. Studies also show that voter ID does not suppress the Black vote (or anyone else’s).
In truth, virtually all the red state election law changes provide more access than the state laws they replace. When Democrats scream “voter suppression,” they are comparing to the emergency measures adopted during the 2020 elections due to COVID — none of which were enacted by state legislatures.
Further, two of the states with the most restrictive voting laws are Delaware and New York. The much-maligned Georgia law provides far more and easier access to the ballot.
Election security is a real issue; providing it does not “suppress” votes, or make supporters racist.
Roger Roess
Venice
Isn’t it odd? Look what Biden has said
Editor:
Biden claimed he would unite the country, be the adult in the room, yet he shames, belittles and refers to Americans as stupid, racist and un-American.
Biden claimed he would shut down the virus, yet more deaths have occurred under his leadership, test kits are not available and monoclonal antibody treatment centers have had to close.
Biden claimed, “there is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level.” Yet he disparaged governors stating they had Neanderthal thinking and should get out of the way.
Biden claimed the evacuation from Afghanistan was a success, yet 13 American servicemen lost their lives, and billions of dollars of equipment remain in the hands of terrorists.
Biden claimed the southern border is closed, yet two million unvaccinated illegals have been dispersed throughout the USA on taxpayer dime.
Biden claimed inflation is transitory and a rich man’s problem, yet people of all income levels need food and energy.
Biden claimed shelves are well-stocked, yet everywhere empty shelves can be seen with our own eyes.
Biden claimed he outperformed expectations, yet inflation consumes the middle class, criminal activity, including fentanyl trafficking, rips our social fabric while the influx of migrants stretches financial and human resources in US communities.
Isn’t it odd a “free press” does not investigate Biden’s staggering claims?
Jane Hulse
Venice
Don’t give space to protestors spreading lies
Editor:
Your front page article regarding protestors claiming the thugs jailed in connection with the events of January 6, 2021 are “political prisoners” was most upsetting. I am familiar with polls showing that a majority of Republican voters believe the lies told by Donald Trump and echoed by elected officials and television activists like Tucker Carlson.
But it is distressing to read that the violent attack on our democracy was a “total fabrication,” as asserted by Barbara Vaughn. As more video footage and testimony emerges, the violence that day has come in sharper. Of the 727 people arrested and charged with crimes, more than 75 have been charged with entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon, including assaulting police officers.
It is mind-blowing to read their comments about these supposed “political prisoners.”
The lies must be refuted loudly and continuously. Responsible media should give no air time or newspaper space to anyone who does not first admit that the 2020 election was fair and the results were properly counted. Until the rank and file learn that our election was fair and honest and worked as it should, the state of America will remain in jeopardy.
These misinformed protestors who blindly follow Trump will continue to foment division in their continued unprecedented attack upon the American political system. Nearly the entire Republican Party leadership have become Trump’s henchmen. The Grand Old Party has sold its soul.
Our form of government is in too frail a condition to survive the repeated attacks that continue, unless, the insurrectionists and Trump are held accountable.
Linda McKeegan
Venice
